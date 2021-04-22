Morning Leadoff: April 23

MORNING LEADOFF
Friday, April 23
College tennis: NSIC Championships at Sioux Falls: U-Mary vs. Southwest Minnesota State, 4:30 p.m.
College women’s golf: NSIC Championships, Morton, Minn.
High school baseball: Williston at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Fargo South at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Watford City at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark (nonconference);
High school boys golf: East-West Classic, Jamestown, 1 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Mandan at Century, 6 p.m., at Legacy High; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 8 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; West Fargo at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; West Fargo at Legacy, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school softball: Bismarck at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.
Indoor Football League: Bismarck Bucks at Green Bay Blizzard, 7:05 p.m.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, April 24
College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; BSC at Willison State, 1/3 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 1/3 p.m.; BSC at Williston State, 1/3 p.m.
College tennis: NSIC Championships, Sioux Falls.
College track: U-Mary at NSU Spring Open, Aberdeen, S.D.
High school baseball: Century at Turtle Mountain, Noon.
High school boys golf: East-West Classic, Jamestown, 8 a.m.
High school girls soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bowl; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school softball: Century at Legacy, Noon.
High school track: Shiloh at Southern McLean Invite.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Minnesota
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Aberdeen at Bismarck
TV TODAY
GOLF
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: New Orleans Classic, Second Round, TPC Louisiana
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: L.A. Open, Third Round, Wilshire County Club
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
BSN — Pittsburgh at Minnesota
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Brooklyn
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Golden State
NHL
9 p.m.
BSN-Plus — Minnesota at Los Angeles
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Everton at Arsenal
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Orlando City SC at Sporting KC
9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The University of Mary split a college baseball doubleheader at Minnesota-Duluth. Matt Medeiros fired a two-hitter and struck out eight as U-Mary won the first game 8-0. Adrian Garcia homered and knocked in five runs for the victors. The Bulldogs rolled 21-1 in the second game. Jeff Skadeland accounted for the Marauders’ lone run with a solo homer.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Bismarck State College put up 11 runs against visiting Miles Community College, but it wasn't enough. The Pioneers pounded out 18 hits to win the first game of a baseball doubleheader 18-11. Miles CC won the second game 14-0 as Levi Korst pitched a four-hitter. Mike Dosch and Marshall Lipp were BSC's pitchers of record.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bill Bodine, who has been on the Minot Ryan athletic staff for three years, has been named head football coach of the Lions. Bodine is a graduate of Velva High School and Minot State College. He succeeds Larry McDaniel at Ryan.
