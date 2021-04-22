Morning Leadoff: April 23

2 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Everton at Arsenal

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Orlando City SC at Sporting KC

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The University of Mary split a college baseball doubleheader at Minnesota-Duluth. Matt Medeiros fired a two-hitter and struck out eight as U-Mary won the first game 8-0. Adrian Garcia homered and knocked in five runs for the victors. The Bulldogs rolled 21-1 in the second game. Jeff Skadeland accounted for the Marauders’ lone run with a solo homer.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Bismarck State College put up 11 runs against visiting Miles Community College, but it wasn't enough. The Pioneers pounded out 18 hits to win the first game of a baseball doubleheader 18-11. Miles CC won the second game 14-0 as Levi Korst pitched a four-hitter. Mike Dosch and Marshall Lipp were BSC's pitchers of record.