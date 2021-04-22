 Skip to main content
Morning Leadoff: April 23
MORNING LEADOFF

Friday, April 23

College tennis: NSIC Championships at Sioux Falls: U-Mary vs. Southwest Minnesota State, 4:30 p.m.

College women’s golf: NSIC Championships, Morton, Minn.

High school baseball: Williston at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Fargo South at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Watford City at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark (nonconference);

High school boys golf: East-West Classic, Jamestown, 1 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at Century, 6 p.m., at Legacy High; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 8 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; West Fargo at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; West Fargo at Legacy, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school softball: Bismarck at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.

Indoor Football League: Bismarck Bucks at Green Bay Blizzard, 7:05 p.m.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, April 24

College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; BSC at Willison State, 1/3 p.m.

College softball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 1/3 p.m.; BSC at Williston State, 1/3 p.m.

College tennis: NSIC Championships, Sioux Falls.

College track: U-Mary at NSU Spring Open, Aberdeen, S.D.

High school baseball: Century at Turtle Mountain, Noon.

High school boys golf: East-West Classic, Jamestown, 8 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bowl; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school softball: Century at Legacy, Noon.

High school track: Shiloh at Southern McLean Invite.

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Minnesota

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Aberdeen at Bismarck

TV TODAY

GOLF

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: New Orleans Classic, Second Round, TPC Louisiana

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: L.A. Open, Third Round, Wilshire County Club

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

BSN — Pittsburgh at Minnesota

 

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Brooklyn

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Golden State

NHL

9 p.m.

BSN-Plus — Minnesota at Los Angeles

SOCCER

2 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Everton at Arsenal

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Orlando City SC at Sporting KC

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The University of Mary split a college baseball doubleheader at Minnesota-Duluth. Matt Medeiros fired a two-hitter and struck out eight as U-Mary won the first game 8-0. Adrian Garcia homered and knocked in five runs for the victors. The Bulldogs rolled 21-1 in the second game. Jeff Skadeland accounted for the Marauders’ lone run with a solo homer.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Bismarck State College put up 11 runs against visiting Miles Community College, but it wasn't enough. The Pioneers pounded out 18 hits to win the first game of a baseball doubleheader 18-11. Miles CC won the second game 14-0 as Levi Korst pitched a four-hitter. Mike Dosch and Marshall Lipp were BSC's pitchers of record.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bill Bodine, who has been on the Minot Ryan athletic staff for three years, has been named head football coach of the Lions. Bodine is a graduate of Velva High School and Minot State College. He succeeds Larry McDaniel at Ryan.

TRIVIA ANSWER

37 in 2008.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

