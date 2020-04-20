Morning Leadoff: April 21

MORNING LEADOFF
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century pitchers surrendered just two runs as the Patriots swept a West Region baseball twin bill in Jamestown. Tate Leapaldt and Erik Peterson combined on a 5-0 shutout in the first game. Greg Hilzendeger and Erik Ringsak fashioned a 5-2 victory in the second contest. Leapaldt rapped three hits in the second game for the Patriots, now 6-5.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The pitching staffs had their ERAs take stratospheric leaps as Bismarck swept Century 19-16, 15-3 at Municipal Ballpark. Sophomore Ben Sherer was the driving force for the Demons in the first game, which counted in the regional standings. He rapped two singles and a double, drove in six runs and earned the pitching victory with 3 1/3 innings of relief work. Things got a bit messy in the 35-run extravaganza. Each team was charged with six errors and three unearned runs.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): While recent recurring snowfall has cast doubt upon the status of Bismarck Junior College's tennis match at Dickinson, Savages coach Roger Huffman remains hopeful. Should the weatherman grant a reprieve, last year's Mon-Dak Conference champion (BJC) would be matched with the 1969 NDCAC runner-up, Dickinson. DSC has three returning lettermen, Bill Miller, Gary Schmaltz and Larry Hassabrook. BJC coach Ed Kringstad is depending heavily on the trio of Tim Wahl, Gary Helfenstein and Dave Heintzman.
SPORTS HISTORY
1951 — Bob Davies’ two foul shots and Jack Coleman’s layup give the Rochester Royals a 79-75 triumph over the New York Knicks in the seventh game of the NBA championship series.
1951 — The Toronto Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup for the fourth time in five years as they beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in the fifth game.
1975 — Bill Rodgers breaks the Boston Marathon record with a time of 2:09:55.
1980 — Bill Rodgers wins his third straight Boston Marathon. Rosie Ruiz is disqualified eight days later as women’s champion when it’s discovered she did not run the entire distance.
1994 — Eddie Murray sets a major league record with his 11th switch-hit home run game as the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 10-6.
1995 — Defending champion Utah continues its domination of the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships, capturing its ninth national title since the event began in 1982 with a score of 196.650.
1996 — The Chicago Bulls wrap up the most successful regular season in NBA history with their 72nd victory, getting 26 points from Michael Jordan in a 103-93 decision over Washington. Jordan sets an NBA record by winning his eighth NBA scoring title, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s record of seven.
2001 — Hasim Rahman flattens Lennox Lewis with a stunning right hand near the end of the fifth round to capture the WBC and IBF heavyweight titles in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history in Brakpan, South Africa.
2002 — Iva Majoli, ranked 58th in the world, becomes the lowest ranked player to win a top-tier tournament when she beats Patty Schnyder 7-6 (5), 6-4 for the championship of the Family Circle Cup, her first singles title since the 1997 French Open. It was the first top-tier tournament final between unseeded players.
2008 — Robert Cheruiyot of Kenya wins the Boston Marathon in 2:07:46 to become the fourth man to win the race four times. Ethiopia’s Dire Tune outkicks Alevtina Biktimirova after a back-and-forth final mile to win by 2 seconds in the closest finish in the history of the women’s race.
2012 — Phillip Humbler, Chicago White Sox, pitches a perfect game against the Seattle Mariners.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Six quarterbacks were selected before Tom Brady was taken with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft. The six were Chad Pennington (Jets, 18th overall pick), Giovanni Carmazzi (49ers, 65th), Chris Redman (Ravens, 75th), Tee Martin (Steelers, 163rd), Marc Bulger (Saints, 168th) and Spergon Wynn (Browns, 183rd).
