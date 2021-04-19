Morning Leadoff: April 20

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Ernest V. (Punch) McLean, businessman and coach of the Estevan Bruins, has been found after his aircraft went down less than 30 miles from his destination of Yorkton, Saskatchewan. He was flying to Yorkton from The Pas in northern Manitoba. After his plane went down, McLean walked about 10 miles to a farmhouse near Kamsack, Saskatchewan. He was hospitalized in Kamsack and was later moved on to Yorkton with multiple lacerations and bruises and an eye injury.