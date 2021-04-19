Morning Leadoff: April 20

MORNING LEADOFF
Tuesday, April 20
College hockey: ACHA D-II National Championship, Iowa State vs. University of Mary, 6 p.m., Starion Sports Complex, Mandan.
High school girls soccer: Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Century vs. Legacy, 8 p.m., Bowl.
Wednesday, April 21
College baseball: U-Mary at Minot State, 1:30/3:30 p.m.; Lake Region at BSC, 11 a.m./1 p.m., Dwyer Field.
College softball: Lake Region at BSC, 11 a.m./1 p.m., Cottonwood Complex; Minot State at U-Mary, 2/4 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
High school baseball: Mandan at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Heart River at Shiloh, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: St. Mary’s at Legacy, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary Courts.
High school softball: Dickinson at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Jamestown at Century, 4:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Minot at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood.
High school track: Karlgaard Invite, 2 p.m., Bowl.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Oakland (2)
TV TODAY
BOXING
7 p.m.
FS1 — Lightweights: Frank Martin vs. Jerry Perez, Los Angeles
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Texas Tech
MLB BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at Oakland (2)
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at New Orleans
9 p.m.
BSN –Minnesota at Sacramento
TNT — Los Angeles Clippers at Portland
NHL
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Boston at Buffalo
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck State College men's basketball coach has signed Cameron Wingenbach of Century and two other North Dakota players for the 2011-12 school year. Wingenbach, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 6.3 points and 2.4 assists while helping Century to the state Class A championship. The other two signees, Alex Baker and Mike Young Bird, are second-team all-state players from New Town. Baker, a guard, averaged 20.1 points and 5.6 assists as a senior. Young Bird, a forward, sustained a 17.0 scoring average to go with 8.2 rebounds per game.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Former Century High School athlete Kyle Herman cleared 15-11 for Northern Iowa to win the pole vault at the Jim Duncan Relays in Des Moines, Iowa. The 15-11 is Herman's best vault of the season. In addition, he has the third-best decathlon total of the spring, 6,040 points, in the Missouri Valley Conference.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Ernest V. (Punch) McLean, businessman and coach of the Estevan Bruins, has been found after his aircraft went down less than 30 miles from his destination of Yorkton, Saskatchewan. He was flying to Yorkton from The Pas in northern Manitoba. After his plane went down, McLean walked about 10 miles to a farmhouse near Kamsack, Saskatchewan. He was hospitalized in Kamsack and was later moved on to Yorkton with multiple lacerations and bruises and an eye injury.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Rickey Henderson (2003 Dodgers, 1996-97 and 2001 Padres), Greg Maddux (2006, 2008 Dodgers and 2007-08 Padres), and Mike Piazza (1992-98 Dodgers, 2006 Padres).
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com