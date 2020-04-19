Morning Leadoff: April 20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, April 20
No Local events scheduled.
Tuesday, April 21
No Local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No events scheduled.
TV TODAY
No events scheduled.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Beulah native Jayden Olson is among the finalists in Minot State's search for a new men's basketball coach. Olson is an assistant men's coach and recruiting coordinator at Augustana. The other finalists are Peter Stewart, head coach at Peninsula (Wash.) and Jon Bishop, head coach at the University of St. Mary (Kan.).
20 YEARS AGO (2000): St. Mary's graduate Tim Olson has broken the consecutive-game hitting record at the University of Florida. Olson, a junior, went 1-for-2 against Jacksonville to stretch his streak to 27 games. Olson, a center fielder, is hitting .409 with 12 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Gators, who are 30-16-1 on the year.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Defending District 1 Emmons Central's baseball fortunes appear bright this spring with last year's two top pitchers among nine returning lettermen. Senior right-handers Tom Baumgartner and Jim Feist figure to carry the bulk of the pitching load for the Knights. Coach Al Dosch's other senior letterwinners are infielder Augie Ternes and outfielders Joe Weber and Pat Roehrich.
SPORTS HISTORY
1912 — Fenway Park opens in Boston with the Red Sox beating the New York Yankees 7-6 in 11 innings. Tiger Stadium in Detroit also opens its doors as the Tigers defeat the Cleveland Indians 6-5.
1958 — The Montreal Canadiens win the Stanley Cup for the third straight year with a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins in the sixth game.
1986 — Chicago’s Michael Jordan sets an NBA single-game playoff scoring record with 63 points in a 135-131 double overtime loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the first round in the Eastern Conference.
1990 — Brian Holman of the Seattle Mariners pitches 8 2-3 innings of perfect baseball before pinch-hitter Ken Phelps hits a home run for the Oakland Athletics.
1991 — Mark Lenzi becomes the first person to score 100 points on a single dive. On his last dive, Lenzi scores 101.85 points on a reverse 3 1/2 somersault from the tuck position to win the 3-meter springboard title at the U.S. Indoor Diving Championships.
1992 — Kenya’s Ibrahim Hussein wins his third Boston Marathon with a time of 2:08:14. Russia’s Olga Markova wins the women’s division in 2:23:43.
1997 — Chicago’s Michael Jordan wins an unprecedented ninth scoring title with an average of 29.6 points, the first time in those nine seasons that he fails to average at least 30 points.
2003 — Allen Iverson scores 55 points, making 21-of-32 shots while eclipsing his previous playoff high of 54, as Philadelphia beats New Orleans 98-90.
2006 — Julio Franco becomes the oldest player in major league history to hit a home run, helping the New York Mets rally for a 7-2 win over San Diego. Franco, 47, replaces Athletics pitcher Jack Quinn in the record book. Quinn was 46 years, 357 days old when he homered in June of 1930.
2008 — Danica Patrick becomes the first female winner in IndyCar history, capturing the Indy Japan 300 in her 50th career start. Patrick takes the lead from pole-sitter Helio Castroneves on the 198th lap in the 200-lap race and finishes 5.8594 seconds ahead of Castroneves.
2008 — Lorena Ochoa becomes the first LPGA Tour player in 45 years to win four tournaments in consecutive weeks. Ochoa shoots a 3-under 69 in the final round of the Ginn Open and beats rookie Yani Tseng by three strokes for her fifth victory in six starts this year.
2009 — Ethiopia’s Deriba Merga pulls away before Heartbreak Hill and wins the Boston Marathon in 2:08.42, almost a full minute ahead of Kenya’s Daniel Rono. Kenya’s Salina Kosgei outsprints defending champion Dire Tune of Ethiopia to win the women’s title.
TRIVIA ANSWER
In the 1964 NFL draft, the Vikings took Carl Eller with the No. 6 overall pick. Eller, who played college football at the University of Minnesota, played defensive end for the Vikings. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.
