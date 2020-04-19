Morning Leadoff: April 20

1992 — Kenya’s Ibrahim Hussein wins his third Boston Marathon with a time of 2:08:14. Russia’s Olga Markova wins the women’s division in 2:23:43.

1997 — Chicago’s Michael Jordan wins an unprecedented ninth scoring title with an average of 29.6 points, the first time in those nine seasons that he fails to average at least 30 points.

2003 — Allen Iverson scores 55 points, making 21-of-32 shots while eclipsing his previous playoff high of 54, as Philadelphia beats New Orleans 98-90.

2006 — Julio Franco becomes the oldest player in major league history to hit a home run, helping the New York Mets rally for a 7-2 win over San Diego. Franco, 47, replaces Athletics pitcher Jack Quinn in the record book. Quinn was 46 years, 357 days old when he homered in June of 1930.

2008 — Danica Patrick becomes the first female winner in IndyCar history, capturing the Indy Japan 300 in her 50th career start. Patrick takes the lead from pole-sitter Helio Castroneves on the 198th lap in the 200-lap race and finishes 5.8594 seconds ahead of Castroneves.