Morning Leadoff: April 17

Saturday, April 17
College baseball: Dawson at BSC, 2/4 p.m., Dwyer Field.
College football: U-Mary joint practice vs. MSU-Moorhead, 2 p.m., Bowl; UND at Youngstown State; SDSU at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.
College hockey: ACHA D2 National Championships, Pool Play at Starion Sports Complex, Mandan: Concordia vs. Aurora, 10 a.m.; Davenport vs. Providence, 1 p.m.; Florida Gulf Coast vs. Liberty 4 p.m.; N.C. State vs. U-Mary, 7 p.m.; Pool play at Wachter Arena: Jamestown vs. Williston State, 10:30 a.m.; East Texas Basin vs. Adrian, 10:30 a.m.; Marian vs. Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.; Bottineau vs. Lindenwood, 7:30 p.m.
College men’s golf: NSIC Championships.
College softball: Wayne State at U-Mary, 1/3 p.m.; BSC vs. Dawson, 2/4 p.m., at Glendive, Mont.
College track: U-Mary at Dickinson Invite, 2 p.m.
High school baseball: Fargo Shanley at St. Mary’s, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Legacy at West Fargo Sheyenne, Noon.
High school boys golf: Century Invite, Tom O’Leary Golf Course, 10 a.m.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, Noon; Fargo South at Legacy, 2 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school softball: Fargo Shanley at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Bismarck at Williston, Noon.
High school track: Shiloh at Hazen Invite, 11 a.m.; Mandan Invite, field (11 a.m.), running (12 p.m.).
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – South Dakota State at NDSU
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:45 p.m.
KFYR – N.C. State at U-Mary
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at L.A. Angels
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Aberdeen at Bismarck
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Richmond Raceway
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama Spring Game
2:30 p.m.
NBC — S.D. State at NDSU
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
2:30 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF
12/2 p.m.
GOLF/CBS — PGA Tour: The Heritage, Third Round, Hilton Head, S.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Kapolei, Hawaii
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Boston
8 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at L.A. Angels
NBA
3:45 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at L.A. Lakers
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Boston
NHL
3 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Buffalo
7 p.m.
BSN — San Jose at Minnesota
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The postseason accolades keep coming for the Dakota Wizards' Chris Johnson. The Wizards center was named the D-League defensive player of the year. Johnson, a 6-foot-11 former Louisiana State University player, averaged 2.8 blocks for the Wizards in 35 games. Johnson was called up to the NBA three times this season and is still with Portland. He averaged 16.2 points and 9.2 rebounds in the D-League.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Senior goalkeeper Niki Fischer of Minot stopped 26 shots in a 1-0 win over St. Mary's at the Bowl. The Saints also had six corner kicks. Angie Oase scored the only goal of the game for the Majettes, who were limited to six shots.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Host Jamestown scored 98 1/2 points to easily outdistance the rest of the eight-team field in an invitational track meet. Jon Gossett of Jamestown prevailed in the 880 and the mile. Dave Olsland won the two-mile run for second-place Mandan in a time of 10:23.
NDSU 10-6.
