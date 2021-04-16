Morning Leadoff: April 17

10 YEARS AGO (2011): The postseason accolades keep coming for the Dakota Wizards' Chris Johnson. The Wizards center was named the D-League defensive player of the year. Johnson, a 6-foot-11 former Louisiana State University player, averaged 2.8 blocks for the Wizards in 35 games. Johnson was called up to the NBA three times this season and is still with Portland. He averaged 16.2 points and 9.2 rebounds in the D-League.