Morning Leadoff: April 16

MORNING LEADOFF
Friday, April 16
College hockey: ACHA D2 National Championships, Pool Play, At Starion Sports Complex, Mandan: Concordia vs. Florida Gulf Coast, 10 a.m.; Davenport vs. N.C. State, 1 p.m.; Aurora vs. Liberty, 4 p.m.; Providence vs. U-Mary, 7 p.m.; At Wachter Arena: Jamestown vs. Marian, 10:30 a.m.; East Texas Basin vs. Bottineau, 1:30 p.m.; Williston State vs. Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.; Adrian vs. Lindenwood, 7:30 p.m.
College men’s golf: NSIC Championships.
College track: U-Mary at Sioux City Relays and Dickinson Invite.
College women’s golf: U-Mary at Augustana Invite.
High school baseball: Mandan at Williston, 4:30 p.m. (nonconference); Legacy vs. Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Century vs. St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m. (nonconference), Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at West Fargo, 5 p.m.
High school softball: Williston at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Bismarck vs. Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls tennis: Century at Minot, 10 a.m.; Bismarck vs. Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary Courts.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Providence vs. U-Mary
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Aberdeen at Bismarck
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels
TV TODAY
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
12/5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Championships: Semifinal Session I, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Round 1, From Naples, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Heritage, Round 2, Hilton Head, S.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, Round 3, Kapolei, Hawaii
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.
BSN-Plus — Minnesota at L.A. Angels
NBA
6:15 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia
8:35 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Dallas
NHL
7 p.m.
BSN — San Jose at Minnesota
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Tottenham at Everton
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Mandan romped to an 8-1 girls tennis victory over Williston in Minot. Jacey Porter, Kelly Long, Cayla Cordova, Shelby Gustafson and Amanda Hillstrom garnered singles wins for the winning Braves. Cassidy Owens won for Williston at No. 5 singles. Both teams were playing their first match of the season.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The University of Mary split a road baseball doubleheader at Valley City, winning 8-2 and losing 8-1. Ryan Astle pitched a four-hitter to win the first game. Chad Lujan, Jeff Wedul and Derek Ihde collected three hits each. U-Mary managed just four hits against Mike Mitcheson in the second game. Dan Harris ripped two home runs and knocked in four runs for the winning Vikings.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Ray Gefroh, basketball coach at Garrison High School the past five seasons, will coach the Minot Ryan cagers next winter. Gefroh is a graduate of Minot State College and North Dakota State University. Gefroh replaces the resigned Duane Morris. Gefroh's Trooper basketball teams at Garrison won 84 games and lost 39.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Los Angeles Dodgers with 23. The Chicago White Sox got their 20th, second-most ever, Wednesday from Carlos Rodon.
