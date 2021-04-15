Morning Leadoff: April 16

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Mandan romped to an 8-1 girls tennis victory over Williston in Minot. Jacey Porter, Kelly Long, Cayla Cordova, Shelby Gustafson and Amanda Hillstrom garnered singles wins for the winning Braves. Cassidy Owens won for Williston at No. 5 singles. Both teams were playing their first match of the season.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The University of Mary split a road baseball doubleheader at Valley City, winning 8-2 and losing 8-1. Ryan Astle pitched a four-hitter to win the first game. Chad Lujan, Jeff Wedul and Derek Ihde collected three hits each. U-Mary managed just four hits against Mike Mitcheson in the second game. Dan Harris ripped two home runs and knocked in four runs for the winning Vikings.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Ray Gefroh, basketball coach at Garrison High School the past five seasons, will coach the Minot Ryan cagers next winter. Gefroh is a graduate of Minot State College and North Dakota State University. Gefroh replaces the resigned Duane Morris. Gefroh's Trooper basketball teams at Garrison won 84 games and lost 39.

The Los Angeles Dodgers with 23. The Chicago White Sox got their 20th, second-most ever, Wednesday from Carlos Rodon.