Morning Leadoff: April 16

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Shots are not the coin of the soccer realm. Century put 14 shots on goal, Bismarck seven. Yet the teams had to settle for a 0-0 standoff in a West Region girls soccer match at the Community Bowl. It was Century's second scoreless deadlock in four days. Century goalkeeper Caja Sipes and BHS keeper Amanda Bennes registered shutouts.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Washburn's bats were alive and well in a high school baseball doubleheader sweep at Steele. The Cardinals pounded out 26 hits and scored 34 runs en route to 17-5 and 17-6 wins over Steele-Dawson. Washburn blasted four home runs. Matt Adsero and Brandon Arbach went deep in the first game. James Miller and Jerry Rich connected in the second game. Arbach and Gavin Hetletved picked up the pitching victories.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): The Grand Forks presence was unmistakable when the all-state basketball team was announced. The first five included Glenn Hansen and Bruce Daucsavage of Grand Forks Central and Reed Monson of Red River. They're joined by Robert Eaglestaff of Fort Yates and Steve Dentz of Minot Ryan. The second team consists of Mike Hughes of St. Mary's, Greg Johnson of Rugby, Butch Haugland of Crosby, Jim Bjorkland of Fargo South and Doug Hanson of Northwood. The team was selected by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
1940 — Bob Feller of Cleveland defeats the White Sox 1-0 in Chicago the only opening day no-hitter in major league history.
1949 — The Toronto Maple Leafs, with a 3-1 victory, sweep the Detroit Red Wings for the second straight year in the Stanley Cup Final.
1958 — Arnold Palmer edges Doug Ford by one stroke to win the Masters.
1961 — The Chicago Black Hawks win the Stanley Cup in six games with a 5-1 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings.
1987 — Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls scores 61 points in a 117-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks and becomes the second player to surpass 3,000 points in a season.
1990 — Gelindo Bordin becomes the first Olympic men’s champion to win the Boston Marathon.
1991 — The St. Louis Blues become the eighth team in NHL playoff history to come back from a 3-1 deficit as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in the seventh game.
1992 — Brett Hull of the St. Louis Blues becomes the second player with three straight 70-goal seasons. Hull scores his 70th goal in a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota North Stars, joining Wayne Gretzky, who accomplished the feat twice.
1992 — Mike Gartner of the New York Rangers gets his 500th career assist in a 7-1 rout of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Gartner becomes the first NHL player to record his 500th assist, 500th goal, 1,000th point and play in his 1,000th game all in the same season.
1995 — Utah’s Tom Chambers scores 15 points in a 105-83 win over the Los Angeles Clippers to become the 20th NBA player to score 20,000 points.
2003 — The Anaheim Mighty Ducks beat Detroit 3-2 in overtime, making the Red Wings the first defending Stanley Cup winner in 51 years to be swept the following season in a four-game opening series.
2008 — Jason Kidd gets the 100th triple-double of his career with 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in Dallas’ 111-98 victory over New Orleans.
2008 — Golden State finishes the season at 48-34 after losing to Seattle 126-121. The Warriors have more wins than any team that failed to make the playoffs since the NBA expanded to the 16-team format in 1984. Houston held the previous mark of 45 wins in 2000-01.
2013 — Two bombs explode near Boston Marathon finish line, killing three people and injuring more than 270 in a bloody scene of shattered glass and severed limbs. Earlier in the day, Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia wins the 117th edition of the marathon and Rita Jeptoo of Kenya wins the women’s race.
The Chicago Cubs started 0-14 in 1997.
