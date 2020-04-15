Morning Leadoff: April 16

1991 — The St. Louis Blues become the eighth team in NHL playoff history to come back from a 3-1 deficit as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in the seventh game.

1992 — Brett Hull of the St. Louis Blues becomes the second player with three straight 70-goal seasons. Hull scores his 70th goal in a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota North Stars, joining Wayne Gretzky, who accomplished the feat twice.

1992 — Mike Gartner of the New York Rangers gets his 500th career assist in a 7-1 rout of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Gartner becomes the first NHL player to record his 500th assist, 500th goal, 1,000th point and play in his 1,000th game all in the same season.

1995 — Utah’s Tom Chambers scores 15 points in a 105-83 win over the Los Angeles Clippers to become the 20th NBA player to score 20,000 points.

2003 — The Anaheim Mighty Ducks beat Detroit 3-2 in overtime, making the Red Wings the first defending Stanley Cup winner in 51 years to be swept the following season in a four-game opening series.

2008 — Jason Kidd gets the 100th triple-double of his career with 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in Dallas’ 111-98 victory over New Orleans.