Morning Leadoff: April 14

10 YEARS AGO (2011): University of Montana center Brian Qvale, who holds Big Sky Conference records for season and career blocked shots, has been named to the Mid-Major Defensive All-America basketball team. Quvale, a native of Williston, was honored as the Big Sky defensive player of the year after totaling 95 blocked shots this season. He has 247 career blocks. He averaged 14.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and three blocks per game as a senior.