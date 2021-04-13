Morning Leadoff: April 14

MORNING LEADOFF
Wednesday, April 14
College baseball: U-Mary at Wayne State, Noon (2).
Thursday, April 15
College hockey: ACHA D2 National Tournament, pool play at Starion Sports Complex, Mandan: Aurora vs. Florida Golf Coast, 10 a.m.; Providence vs. North Carolina State, 1 p.m.; Concordia vs. Liberty, 4 p.m.; Davenport vs. U-Mary, 7 p.m.; At Wachter Arena: Williston State vs. Marian, 10:30 a.m.; Adrian vs. Bottineau, 1:30 p.m.; Jamestown vs. Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.; East Texas Basin vs. Lindenwood, 7:30 p.m.
College: track: U-Mary at Dragon Twilight, Moorhead.
High school baseball: Hazen at Shiloh, 5 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Centennial Park; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century vs. Bismarck, 8 p.m. Bowl.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Boston at Minnesota (2)
TV TODAY
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Santa Cruz, Calif.
COLLEGE SOCCER
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten semifinal: Michigan at Penn St.
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten semifinal: Maryland at Indiana
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, Round 1, Kapolei, Hawaii
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN — Boston at Minnesota (2)
NBA
6:15 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
BSN – Milwaukee at Minnesota
8:35 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Memphis
NHL
1 p.m.
BSN-Plus – Arizona at Minnesota
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Colorado at St. Louis
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Vegas at Los Angeles
SOCCER
5 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club Leon at Toronto, Round of 16, 2nd Leg
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Deportivo Saprissa at Philadelphia, Round of 16, 2nd Leg
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): University of Montana center Brian Qvale, who holds Big Sky Conference records for season and career blocked shots, has been named to the Mid-Major Defensive All-America basketball team. Quvale, a native of Williston, was honored as the Big Sky defensive player of the year after totaling 95 blocked shots this season. He has 247 career blocks. He averaged 14.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and three blocks per game as a senior.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Chelsea Hausauer of Velva and Megan Glynn of Ellendale have signed letters of intent to play women's basketball at the University of North Dakota. Hausauer, a 5-foot-10 all-state selection, averaged 21.3 points and 9.3 rebounds last season. She was a Miss Basketball candidate. Glynn, a 6-3 post, averaged 18.2 points, 13 rebounds and 6.5 blocked shots last season.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): The highway accident that fractured distance runner Andy Riehl's ankle also shattered St. Gertrude's hopes for a Cannon Ball Conference track title. The loss of Riehl, who was injured when the pickup truck he was driving overturned near Raleigh, left the Saints without their nucleus. Riehl won the state Class B cross country championship last fall.
TRIVIA ANSWER
In 2003, the Detroit Tigers had 46 hits in their first 10 games. The Tigers finished the 2003 season with a 43-119 record.
