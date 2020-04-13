Morning Leadoff: April 14

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Tuesday, April 14
No Local events scheduled.
Wednesday, April 15
No Local events scheduled.
Thursday, April 16
No Local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No events scheduled.
TV TODAY
No events scheduled.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Andre Goldberg's title just got shorter. Goldberg, the interim women's basketball coach at Dickinson State University, is interim no longer after leading the Blue Hawks to a 15-13 season. Goldberg, an assistant coach, took charge of the women's program upon the resignation of head coach Guy Fridley.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Darrell Oswald of Wing and Robert Fuller of Minot are scheduled to be inducted into the MSU-Bottineau athletic hall of fame this month. Oswald, the fifth-leading scorer in Class B basketball history, was a two-sport standout in basketball and baseball at Bottineau. He was named a junior college All-American his sophomore year. Fuller was a major contributor to Bottineau's basketball program from 1964 to 1966.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Two records fell in the rain and cold of the Dickinson Jaycee Invitational track meet. Mike Aide of Bismarck soared a record 13-1 in the pole vault and Paul Berge of Jamestown covered the 100-yard dash in 9.6 seconds. Bismarck far outpaced the rest of the field, piling up 78 points. That was nearly 50 points ahead of runner-up Minot, which tallied 28 1/2.
SPORTS HISTORY
1928 — The New York Rangers beat the Montreal Maroons for the Stanley Cup if five games.
1931 — The Montreal Canadiens defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 in the fifth game to win the Stanley Cup after trailing 2-1 in games.
1948 — The Toronto Maple Leafs capture the Stanley Cup in four games, beating the Detroit Red Wings 7-2.
1960 — The Montreal Canadiens win their fifth straight Stanley Cup with a four-game sweep of the Toronto Maple Leafs, capped by a 4-0 victory.
1962 — Elgin Baylor of Los Angeles scores a record 61 points to lead the Lakers to a 126-121 triumph over the Boston Celtics in the NBA finals.
1968 — Bob Goalby wins the Masters when Roberto de Vincenzo of Argentina is penalized for signing an incorrect scorecard.
1985 — Bernhard Langer beats Curtis Strange, Ray Floyd and Seve Ballesteros by two strokes to win the Masters.
1991 — Ian Woosnam of Wales made a par putt to turn back Tom Watson on the last hole and capture the Masters.
1993 — The NHL’s longest winning streak ends at 17 games when the Pittsburgh Penguins play to a 6-6 tie with the New Jersey Devils.
1996 — The Detroit Red Wings wrap up the winningest season in NHL history by defeating Dallas 5-1. The Red Wings finished with 62 victories, beating the 60 wins of the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens.
1996 — Greg Norman shoots a 78 in the greatest collapse in Masters history, giving Nick Faldo his third green jacket and sixth major championship.
2002 — Tiger Woods becomes the third player to win back-to-back Masters titles. He closes with a 1-under 71 to finish three shots ahead of Retief Goosen.
2013 — Adam Scott becomes the first Australian to win the Masters, beating Angel Cabrera on the second hole of a playoff on a rainy day at Augusta National.
2016 — Breanna Stewart leads a UConn sweep of the first three picks in the WNBA draft, going first overall to the Seattle Storm. Moriah Jefferson went second to San Antonio and Morgan Tuck third to Connecticut. This is the first time in any major draft three players from the same school went 1-2-3.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Cam Newton led Auburn to a national title and won the Heisman Trophy in 2010 and was selected No. 1 in the 2011 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!