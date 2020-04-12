Morning Leadoff: April 13

1972 — The first player strike in baseball history ends and the season is set to start April 15.

1980 — Seve Ballesteros, 23, becomes the youngest to win the Masters, with a four-stroke victory.

1984 — Pete Rose of the Montreal Expos collects the 4,000th hit of his career with a double off Philadelphia’s Jerry Koosman in the fourth inning.

1986 — Jack Nicklaus wins the Masters for a record sixth time and at 46 becomes the oldest to win the event.

1991 — Pete Weber wins four games to become the second player in PBA history to win the BPAA U.S. Open twice, this time with a 289-184 victory over Mark Thayer.

1993 — Lee Smith becomes the all-time saves leader as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7. Smith gets the last three outs to register his 358th save, surpassing Jeff Reardon of the Cincinnati Reds.

1997 — Tiger Woods wins the Masters by a record 12 strokes at Augusta National. Closing with a 69, Woods finished at 18-under 270, the lowest score in the Masters and matching the most under par by anyone in any of the four Grand Slam events.

2003 Mike Weir becomes the first Canadian to win the Masters after the first sudden-death playoff in 13 years.