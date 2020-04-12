Morning Leadoff: April 13

MORNING LEADOFF
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck took advantage of a Minot "own goal" and came away with a 2-1 victory over the Majettes at the Community Bowl. Allyson Sweep scored what proved to be the game-winner for Bismarck with eight minutes remaining in the match. Krystal Funke scored the Minot goal. Bismarck Goalkeeper Amanda Bennes was credited with six saves.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): North Dakota State University should take advantage of the growing college hockey scene by adding a Division I program. That's the opinion of Bruce McLeod, commissioner of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. "I can't promise anything about the WCHA, but what I can tell you is now is the time to get this program going," McLeod said in a visit to Fargo.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck Junior College got a harsh introduction to the 1970 baseball season, falling 11-5 and 13-2 in a doubleheader at Dickinson State. Len Stanley and Terry Severson drilled home runs in the first game for the winning Savages and Rod Nielson connected in the second game. Dale Dobriener and Larry Dykema homered in the second game for BJC. Don Sondag and Mike Cook picked up the pitching wins for Dickinson. Ron Bitz and Dobriener were the pitchers of record for Bismarck.
SPORTS HISTORY
1914 — The first Federal League game is played in Baltimore with the Terrapins beating Buffalo 3-2 behind Jack Quinn.
1940 — The New York Rangers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 to win the Stanley Cup in six games.
1940 — Dutch Warmerdam becomes the first man to clear 15 feet in the pole vault in a small track meet at Cal-Berkeley. Warmerdam, the last to set records with a bamboo pole, will have 43 vaults over 15 feet at a time when no other vaulter in the world clears 15 feet.
1957 — The Boston Celtics capture their first NBA championship as rookie Tommy Heinsohn scores 37 points and grabs 23 rebounds in a 125-123 double overtime victory over the St. Louis Hawks in Game 7.
1970 — Billy Casper wins the Masters with a five-stroke playoff victory over Gene Littler.
1972 — The first player strike in baseball history ends and the season is set to start April 15.
1980 — Seve Ballesteros, 23, becomes the youngest to win the Masters, with a four-stroke victory.
1984 — Pete Rose of the Montreal Expos collects the 4,000th hit of his career with a double off Philadelphia’s Jerry Koosman in the fourth inning.
1986 — Jack Nicklaus wins the Masters for a record sixth time and at 46 becomes the oldest to win the event.
1991 — Pete Weber wins four games to become the second player in PBA history to win the BPAA U.S. Open twice, this time with a 289-184 victory over Mark Thayer.
1993 — Lee Smith becomes the all-time saves leader as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-7. Smith gets the last three outs to register his 358th save, surpassing Jeff Reardon of the Cincinnati Reds.
1997 — Tiger Woods wins the Masters by a record 12 strokes at Augusta National. Closing with a 69, Woods finished at 18-under 270, the lowest score in the Masters and matching the most under par by anyone in any of the four Grand Slam events.
2003 Mike Weir becomes the first Canadian to win the Masters after the first sudden-death playoff in 13 years.
2006 — Brendan Shanahan records his 17th career hat trick and adds an assist as Detroit sets an NHL record with its 11th straight road win, 7-3 at Chicago.
2008 — Trevor Immelman handles the wind and pressure of Augusta National far better than anyone chasing him to win the Masters, the first South African in a green jacket in 30 years.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tom Kite finished second in the 1997 Masters at 6-under-par, 12 shots behind Tiger Woods.
