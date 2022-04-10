Morning Leadoff: April 11

MORNING LEADOFF
Monday, April 11
High school baseball: Mandan at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.
High school softball: Beulah at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Tuesday, April 12
College baseball: University of Mary at Sioux Falls, 1:30/3:30 p.m.
College softball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 2/4 p.m.
High school baseball: Williston at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Heart River at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 8 p.m., Bowl; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls track: Mandan Invitational, 2:30 p.m.
High school softball: Minot at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Century at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 4 p.m.
High school track: Shiloh Christian at Hazen Invitational.
Wednesday, April 13
College baseball: Mayville State JV at Bismarck State, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.
Thursday, April 14
College golf: NSIC Championships, Blue Springs, Mo.
College track: U-Mary at Bryan Clay Invite, Azusa, Calif., Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif, Long Beach Invitational, Calif.
High school baseball: Jamestown at Century, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Watford City at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Beulah at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.
High school boys track: Minot Invitational, 2 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school softball: Bismarck at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Minnesota
TV TODAY
COLLEGE GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: First Round
MLB
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
6:40 p.m.
BSN — Seattle at Minnesota
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco OR Miami at LA Angels
NHL
6 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Montreal
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo (ATP), Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo (ATP), Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo (ATP), Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo (ATP), Early Rounds
WNBA
7 p.m.
ESPN — WNBA Draft, New York
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck State freshmen Sasha Golus and Malik Wood were named to the NJCAA’s Division II All-American basketball teams. Golus earned a spot on the second team after averaging 17.2 point, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game while getting the Mystics to the district finals game. Wood made the third team on the men’s side by averaging 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.8 steals while powering the Mystics to the Division II national tournament.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): The United States’ curling team was shorthanded at the opening ceremonies of the World Curling Championships at the Bismarck Civic Center, as Geoff Goodland was sick and his attendance in the opening rounds was in question. The 2002 World Championships was the first time the world tournament had been held in the States since the 1989 event in Milwaukee.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): John Thorpe of St. Mary’s received honorable mention in the top-100 selections of the high school basketball All-American team, picked by Coach and Athletic magazine and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Ron Becker of Wyndmere was the lone North Dakotan to receive a placement on the list, while Fort Yates’ Fred Lukens joined Thorpe on the honorable mention list.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Seven players have shot a 64 in the final round of the Masters, with the most recent being Jordan Spieth in 2018.
