Morning Leadoff: April 11

MORNING LEADOFF
Sunday, April 11
College baseball: Augustana at U-Mary, 12 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; Bottineau at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.
College golf: U-Mary at South Dakota Mines Invite.
College softball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1/3 p.m.; Bottineau at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood Complex.
Monday, April 12
College golf: U-Mary at South Dakota Mines Invite.
College soccer: Minot State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13
College golf: U-Mary at South Dakota Mines Invite.
College softball: U-Mary at Minnesota Crookston, 2/4 p.m.
High school baseball: Legacy at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Washburn, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Centennial Park; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
High school softball: Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Bismarck vs. Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
High school track: Shiloh at Hazen Invite.
RADIO TODAY
MAOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Minnesota
TV TODAY
BOWLING
1 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: U.S. Open, Reno, Nev.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia at Clemson
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan
GOLF
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN — Seattle at Minnesota
6 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
NBA
7 p.m.
BSN – Chicago at Minnesota
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Italian Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina
9 p.m.
FS1 — Mexican Liga MX: Mazatlan at Tijuana
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS —WTA: Volvo Open, Singles Final
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): University of Mary sprinter Cory Ploof grew to love the Community Bowl during an outstanding track career at Bismarck High School. He's rarely run at the Bowl as a collegian, but put on a big show at the Marauder Open. He won the 200 in a career-best 21.43, finished second in the 100 and ran on relay teams that finished first and second.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): The last time St. Mary's and Bismarck met in girls soccer, the Demons posted a 2-1 win to capture the 2000 state title. This time, the Saints extracted a measure of revenge by blanking BHS 2-0 to remain unbeaten. Crystal Schmidt and Erika Landers scored goals for the Saints, both in the first half. Karli Morman posted a seven-save shutout in the St. Mary's net.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Alan I. Molde, an assistant on the football coaching staff at the University of Utah, has been appointed head football coach at Sioux Falls College to succeed Jim Ricketts. Molde is a graduate of Montevideo, Minn., High School and Gustavus Adolphus. He earned his master's degree at South Dakota State University. From 1966 through 1969 he coached in the Luverne, Minn., public schools.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Frank Thomas with 448, 16 more than Paul Konerko.
