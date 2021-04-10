 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Leadoff: April 11
0 comments

Morning Leadoff: April 11

  • 0

MORNING LEADOFF

Sunday, April 11

College baseball: Augustana at U-Mary, 12 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; Bottineau at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.

College golf: U-Mary at South Dakota Mines Invite.

College softball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1/3 p.m.; Bottineau at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood Complex.

Monday, April 12

College golf: U-Mary at South Dakota Mines Invite.

College soccer: Minot State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13

College golf: U-Mary at South Dakota Mines Invite.

College softball: U-Mary at Minnesota Crookston, 2/4 p.m.

High school baseball: Legacy at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Washburn, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Centennial Park; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

High school softball: Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Bismarck vs. Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

High school track: Shiloh at Hazen Invite.

RADIO TODAY

MAOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Minnesota

TV TODAY

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: U.S. Open, Reno, Nev.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia at Clemson

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio St. at Michigan

 

GOLF

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSN — Seattle at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN – Chicago at Minnesota

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Italian Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina

9 p.m.

FS1 — Mexican Liga MX: Mazatlan at Tijuana

TENNIS

12 p.m.

TENNIS —WTA: Volvo Open, Singles Final

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): University of Mary sprinter Cory Ploof grew to love the Community Bowl during an outstanding track career at Bismarck High School. He's rarely run at the Bowl as a collegian, but put on a big show at the Marauder Open. He won the 200 in a career-best 21.43, finished second in the 100 and ran on relay teams that finished first and second.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): The last time St. Mary's and Bismarck met in girls soccer, the Demons posted a 2-1 win to capture the 2000 state title. This time, the Saints extracted a measure of revenge by blanking BHS 2-0 to remain unbeaten. Crystal Schmidt and Erika Landers scored goals for the Saints, both in the first half. Karli Morman posted a seven-save shutout in the St. Mary's net.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Alan I. Molde, an assistant on the football coaching staff at the University of Utah, has been appointed head football coach at Sioux Falls College to succeed Jim Ricketts. Molde is a graduate of Montevideo, Minn., High School and Gustavus Adolphus. He earned his master's degree at South Dakota State University. From 1966 through 1969 he coached in the Luverne, Minn., public schools.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Frank Thomas with 448, 16 more than Paul Konerko.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News