Morning Leadoff: April 11

10 YEARS AGO (2011): University of Mary sprinter Cory Ploof grew to love the Community Bowl during an outstanding track career at Bismarck High School. He's rarely run at the Bowl as a collegian, but put on a big show at the Marauder Open. He won the 200 in a career-best 21.43, finished second in the 100 and ran on relay teams that finished first and second.