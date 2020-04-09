Morning Leadoff: April 10

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Friday, April 10
No Local events scheduled.
Saturday, April 11
No Local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
NBCSN -- Trackside live
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Bismarck Bobcat power play showed up with bells on at Albert Lea. Bismarck harvested four goals with a man advantage to defeat the host Thunder 6-1. The Bobcats got four points each from Dominic Panetta and Jason Fabian. With the victory, the Bobcats closed out a 3-0 sweep of their Central Division semifinal playoff series.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century senior Beth Hoge won two events at the wind-swept Community Bowl in the Dick Karlgaard Early Bird Track Meet. Hoge won the 1,600-meter run in 4:59.76 and topped the field in the 800 with a 2:18.23. Hoge is the defending state champion in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Mandan won the meet with 165 points. Bismarck was second with 156 and Century totaled 123 for third.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Three members of last summer's Basin League champion Pierre Cowboys team have survived final cuts in the big leagues this spring. Infielders Steve Gardner and John Shaw are with the Houston Astros and outfielder Jim Howarth is with the San Francisco Giants.
SPORTS HISTORY
1934 — The Chicago Blackhawks edge the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 to win the Stanley Cup.
1949 — Sam Snead wins the Masters, beating Lloyd Mangrum and Johnny Bulla by three strokes.
1955 — Cary Middlecoff tops Ben Hogan by seven strokes to win the Masters.
1956 — The Montreal Canadiens defeat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 to win the Stanley Cup in five games.
1977 — Tom Watson pulls away in the final four holes to beat Jack Nicklaus by two strokes in the Masters.
1988 — Scotland's Sandy Lyle sinks a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a one-shot victory in the Masters, becoming the first British player to win the tournament.
1990 — Dave Taylor, Tomas Sandstrom and Tony Granato score three goals to power the Los Angeles Kings past the Calgary Flames 12-4. It is the first time in the NHL playoffs there are three hat tricks in one game.
1993 — Manon Rheaume, pro hockey's only female goaltender, allows six goals in her first International Hockey League start for the Atlanta Knights — an 8-6 loss to Cincinnati.
1994 — Jose Maria Olazabal captures the Masters by two strokes over Tom Lehman. It is the sixth time in seven years a non-American has won.
1995 — Andre Agassi becomes the world's top-ranked tennis player, ending Pete Sampras' 101-week streak at No. 1.
1996 — Norm Duke sets a Professional Bowlers Association record with three consecutive 300s. Duke, who finished the first round with consecutive 300s, opens the second round with his third perfect game of the day.
2003 — Anaheim's Jean-Sebastien Giguere sets an NHL record for saves in a playoff debut with 63 in the Mighty Ducks' 2-1 triple-overtime win over Detroit.
2005 — Tiger Woods wins the Masters , turning back a surprising challenge from Chris DiMarco with a 15-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to capture his fourth green jacket.
2007 — Roger Goodell cracks down on the player misconduct that plagued his first seven months as NFL commissioner, suspending Tennessee's Adam "Pacman" Jones for the 2007 season and Cincinnati's Chris Henry for eight games.
2010 — The Boston Bruins clinch a playoff berth after scoring three short-handed goals in 64 seconds on the same penalty during a 4-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. It's the first time an NHL team accomplishes the feat. Daniel Paille, Blake Wheeler and Steve Begin score the goals in the second period to make it 3-0.
2010 — Boston College wins the NCAA hockey championship for the second time in three years with a 5-0 victory against Wisconsin.
2011 — South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel wins the Masters, closing with four straight birdies for a two-stroke victory over Adam Scott and Jason Day. Rory McIlroy, the 54-hole leader, falls apart on the final day.
TRIVIA ANSWER
South Africa’s Gary Player was the first foreign born player to win the Masters, doing so in 1961. Player, who went on to win three green jackets, edged Arnold Palmer and Charley Coe by one stroke.
