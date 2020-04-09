Morning Leadoff: April 10

1993 — Manon Rheaume, pro hockey's only female goaltender, allows six goals in her first International Hockey League start for the Atlanta Knights — an 8-6 loss to Cincinnati.

1994 — Jose Maria Olazabal captures the Masters by two strokes over Tom Lehman. It is the sixth time in seven years a non-American has won.

1995 — Andre Agassi becomes the world's top-ranked tennis player, ending Pete Sampras' 101-week streak at No. 1.

1996 — Norm Duke sets a Professional Bowlers Association record with three consecutive 300s. Duke, who finished the first round with consecutive 300s, opens the second round with his third perfect game of the day.

2003 — Anaheim's Jean-Sebastien Giguere sets an NHL record for saves in a playoff debut with 63 in the Mighty Ducks' 2-1 triple-overtime win over Detroit.

2005 — Tiger Woods wins the Masters , turning back a surprising challenge from Chris DiMarco with a 15-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to capture his fourth green jacket.

2007 — Roger Goodell cracks down on the player misconduct that plagued his first seven months as NFL commissioner, suspending Tennessee's Adam "Pacman" Jones for the 2007 season and Cincinnati's Chris Henry for eight games.