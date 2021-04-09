Morning Leadoff: April 10

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Katie Puetz scored the only goal of the contest to help St. Mary's to a 1-0 girls soccer victory over Mandan at the Community Bowl. St. Mary's goalkeeper Nicole Moen shot out Mandan with four saves. Erin Bussman stopped 13 shots for Mandan.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): St. Mary's opened the tennis season with an 8-1 victory over Mandan. Megan Lafferty, Marcella Hoeven, Rachael Warford, Dana Halvorson, Becki Hoynes and Barb Kilzer posted singles wins for the Saints. Tammy Leibersbach and Kin Long scored for Mandan in No. 2 doubles.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Dave Andros hurled a two-hitter as Morningside spoiled North Dakota State's baseball debut 1-0 in North Central Conference play. Andros allowed only a fourth-inning double by Tom Assel and a ninth-inning pinch-hit single by Dennis Samuels. Losing pitcher Bernie Graner hurled a four-hitter for the Bison. Both pitchers struck out 12.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Oklahoma won 14 straight Big 8 titles from 1946-1959.

