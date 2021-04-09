Morning Leadoff: April 10

MORNING LEADOFF
Saturday, April 10
College baseball: Augustana at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; BSC at Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.
College football: U-Mary joint practice vs. Bemidji State, 2 p.m., at Moorhead High School; NDSU at Northern Iowa, 4 p.m.
College softball: BSC at Bottineau, 1/3 p.m.
College soccer: Northern State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Bowl.
College tennis: U-Mary vs. Southwest Minnesota State at Owatonna, Minn., 4 p.m.
College track: U-Mary at South Dakota Challenge, Vermillion.
High school baseball: Bismarck at Devils Lake, 2 p.m.; Moorhead at Century, 2 p.m.; Shiloh Invite, Dwyer Field: Harvey vs. Minot Ryan, 10 a.m.; Grafton vs. Minot Ryan, 12 p.m.; Grafton vs. Harvey, 2 p.m.; Kidder County vs. Park River, 4:30 p.m.; Shiloh vs. Park River, 6:30 p.m.
High school softball: West Fargo at Century, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex.
High school track: Bismarck Kiwanis Meet, 11 a.m., Bowl.
NAHL: Bismarck at Austin, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, April 11
College baseball: Augustana at U-Mary, 12 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; Bottineau at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Dwyer Field.
College golf: U-Mary at South Dakota Mines Invite.
College softball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1/3 p.m.; Bottineau at BSC, 1/3 p.m., Cottonwood Complex.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – NDSU at Northern Iowa
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Seattle at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: From Martinsville Speedway
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama A&M at Jackson St.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Delaware at Delaware St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Championship: St. Cloud St. vs. UMass, Pittsburgh
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Arkansas
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Duke at Florida St.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon
GOLF
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.
NBCSN —Arkansas Derby: Grade 1 Race, Oaklawn Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN — Seattle at Minnesota
3 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Houston
NBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn
NHL
7 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at St. Louis
SOCCER
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace
WOMEN'S SOCCER
12 p.m.
FOX — International Friendly: U.S. at Sweden
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Katie Puetz scored the only goal of the contest to help St. Mary's to a 1-0 girls soccer victory over Mandan at the Community Bowl. St. Mary's goalkeeper Nicole Moen shot out Mandan with four saves. Erin Bussman stopped 13 shots for Mandan.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): St. Mary's opened the tennis season with an 8-1 victory over Mandan. Megan Lafferty, Marcella Hoeven, Rachael Warford, Dana Halvorson, Becki Hoynes and Barb Kilzer posted singles wins for the Saints. Tammy Leibersbach and Kin Long scored for Mandan in No. 2 doubles.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Dave Andros hurled a two-hitter as Morningside spoiled North Dakota State's baseball debut 1-0 in North Central Conference play. Andros allowed only a fourth-inning double by Tom Assel and a ninth-inning pinch-hit single by Dennis Samuels. Losing pitcher Bernie Graner hurled a four-hitter for the Bison. Both pitchers struck out 12.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Oklahoma won 14 straight Big 8 titles from 1946-1959.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com