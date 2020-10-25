morning-leadoff, 10-26-20

10 YEARS AGO (2010): All the University of Mary needed was one stop to claim its second Northern Sun football victory of the season. Bemidi State had other ideas. The Beavers, starting from their own two-yard line, drove far enough to set up Jesse's third field goal of the game, a 26-yarder with 21 seconds to play. That was enough to give the Beavers a 23-22 win over the visiting Marauders.