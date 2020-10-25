morning-leadoff, 10-26-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, Oct. 26
High school volleyball: Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
High school volleyball: Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
College hockey: Williston State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Thursday, Oct. 29
High school girls swimming: Bismarck, Century, Legacy at Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
College hockey: Iowa State at U-Mary, Starion Sports Complex.
High school football: Class AAA Playoffs – No. 3 East West Fargo at No. 2 West Bismarck, 4 p.m., Bowl; No. 4 East Fargo Shanley at No. 1 West Century, 7 p.m., Bowl.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Williston, 7 p.m.; 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
College hockey: Iowa State at U-Mary, 7 p.m.
High school football: Playoffs.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Dickinson, 10 a.m. (diving), 1 p.m. (swimming).
High school volleyball: Century at Legacy, 2:30 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 2:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE GOLF
GOLF -- East Lake Cup individual championship, 2 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
NBCSN -- Premier League, West Bromwich Albion at Brighton and Hove Albion, 12:25 p.m.
NFL
ESPN -- Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): All the University of Mary needed was one stop to claim its second Northern Sun football victory of the season. Bemidi State had other ideas. The Beavers, starting from their own two-yard line, drove far enough to set up Jesse's third field goal of the game, a 26-yarder with 21 seconds to play. That was enough to give the Beavers a 23-22 win over the visiting Marauders.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Natalie Brunner and Lindsey Ness scored 13 points apiece as Bismarck closed regular season play with a 58-22 West Region girls basketball victory over Century. The winning Demons improved to 16-3 on the year. Century enters tournament play 8-11.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Cathedral halfback Ray Glasser battered Wachter Junior High for seven touchdowns in a season-closing 54-6 junior high football rout. Glasser's TD collection consisted of three runs, two scoring catches, a kickoff return and a blocked punt return. The victory earned Cathedral a share of the city junior high league title along with Simle Junior High at 5-1.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Phil Mickelson is the only southpaw to win the men's U.S. amateur golf championship. He won the tournament in 1990.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!