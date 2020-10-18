morning-leadoff, 10-19-20

SCHEDULE
Monday, Oct. 19
High school volleyball: Legacy at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
High school girls swimming: Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Century at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
High school football: Century vs. Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Stanley, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
High school volleyball: Legacy at Williston, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 1:15 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 6 p.m.
High school cross country: State Meet, Jamestown.
High school football playoffs: Class A, first round, Kenmare at Shiloh Christian, Dwyer Field.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Oct. 25
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Oct. 26
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
NFL
FOX -- Kansas City at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
ESPN -- Arizona at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Valley City State quarterback Trent Kosel is the Dakota Athletic Conference's offensive player of the week. Kosel, a senior from Edgeley, threw for 167 yards and six touchdowns in the Vikings' victory over Dakota State.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): As the football season wore on, Minot head coach Darry Gleave found his best bet was to let the pass set up the run. Senior quarterback Phil Shirek gave Gleave a bit of both in the Magicians' 16-6 West Region football victory over Bismarck at Duane Carlson Stadium in Minot. Shirek rocketed an 88-yard scoring pass to Dan Roberts in the second period and dashed 65 yards for another touchdown in the fourth quarter.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Fargo North totaled 36 points and won the Eastern Dakota Conference high school cross country meet at Jamestown. North's Bill Watson was the individual winner with a two-mile clocking of 9:45. Jamestown finished second in the eight-team field with 42 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jim Brown of the Cleveland Browns has won the most NFL rushing titles with eight. He played nine years, from 1957 through 1965, and led the league in rushing every season but 1962.
