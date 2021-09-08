Morning Leadoff - Sept. 9, 2021

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Minot Our Redeemer's saved its best for last, outscoring Hazen 15-9 in the fifth game to win a hard-fought volleyball match at Hazen. Both teams scored in the twenties in the first four games. The final tally was 24-26, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-9. Ashley Koppinger pounded out 28 kills for Our Redeemer's in addition to contributing three blocks and six aces. Paige Burling tallied 13 kills for the host Bison.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Competing in his first marathon, Scott Reichenberger exceeded his own expectations and placed first in the 20th annual Bismarck YMCA Marathon. His winning time was 2:44:32. Keith Happel, a Bismarcker like Reichenberger, placed second, more than 18 minutes back. Reichenberger's time qualifies him for the Boston Marathon. Julie Bosch of Bismarck, the women's champion in six of the last seven half-marathons, moved up and prevailed in the full marathon with a time of 3:08:03. She placed fourth overall in the 103-runner field. Half-marathon winners were Paul Kohler and Marnie Walth, both of Bismarck.