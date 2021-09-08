Morning Leadoff - Sept. 9, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 9
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Black Hills State, 2 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Century at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Legacy, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Century at Minot, 4:15 p.m.
High school football: Shiloh Christian at Dickinson Trinity, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Center-Stanton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
College cross country: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead Twilight, 8 p.m.
College football: North Dakota at Utah State, 8 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary vs. Georgia College (11 a.m.) and Newberry College (4 p.m.) at Rollins, Fla.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at West Fargo; Century at West Fargo, vs. Wahpeton at Fargo; Legacy at Fargo North, vs. Wahpeton at Fargo; Mandan at Valley City, 11 a.m.; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 2:30 p.m.
High school football: Minot at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; West Fargo at Century, 7 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school cross country: Shiloh Christian at Moorhead Invitational.
High school girls golf: Shiloh Christian at Killdeer Invitational.
High school girls swimming: Capital City Invitational, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
Saturday, Sept. 11
College football: Augustana at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; Valparaiso at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary vs. West Georgia (9 a.m.) and Anderson University (11 a.m.) at Rollins, Fla.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Montana State-Billings, 4 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Concordia Inviational, Moorhead, Minn.
High school boys soccer: Williston at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Minot, 3 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 2 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 2 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school boys tennis: West Fargo Invitational.
High school cross country: Anderson-Stavn meet, 1 p.m., McDowell Dam.
High school girls swimming: Capital City Invitational, 10 a.m., BS Aquatic Center.
Sunday, Sept. 12
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
5 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland
NFL
7:20 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
TV TODAY
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA BMW PGA Championship
MLB
Noon
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis
5 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Cleveland
6 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at N.Y. Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta
NFL
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Tampa Bay
TENNIS
6 p.m.
ESPN — WTA U.S. Open, Semifinals
WNBA
9:30 p.m.
NBATV — Connecticut at Los Angeles
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Minot Our Redeemer's saved its best for last, outscoring Hazen 15-9 in the fifth game to win a hard-fought volleyball match at Hazen. Both teams scored in the twenties in the first four games. The final tally was 24-26, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-9. Ashley Koppinger pounded out 28 kills for Our Redeemer's in addition to contributing three blocks and six aces. Paige Burling tallied 13 kills for the host Bison.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Competing in his first marathon, Scott Reichenberger exceeded his own expectations and placed first in the 20th annual Bismarck YMCA Marathon. His winning time was 2:44:32. Keith Happel, a Bismarcker like Reichenberger, placed second, more than 18 minutes back. Reichenberger's time qualifies him for the Boston Marathon. Julie Bosch of Bismarck, the women's champion in six of the last seven half-marathons, moved up and prevailed in the full marathon with a time of 3:08:03. She placed fourth overall in the 103-runner field. Half-marathon winners were Paul Kohler and Marnie Walth, both of Bismarck.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Minot finished first in an eight-team cross country field at Grand Forks. Minot's 28-point effort gave it a 60-point advantage on runner-up Grand Forks Red River. Grand Forks Central and Jamestown tied for third at 93 and defending state champion Fargo North placed fifth with a 103. Mark Christianson of Minot was the individual winner with a time of 10:02 over a two-mile course.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Adrian Peterson is the Minnesota Vikings’ career rushing touchdowns leader with 97. Chuck Foreman and Bill Brown are tied for second with 52.
