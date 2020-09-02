Morning leadoff - Sept. 3, 2020

1956 — Jockey John Longden surpasses Sir Gordon Richards' then-record number of wins by riding Arrogate to victory in the Del Mar Handicap at Del Mar Racetrack to attain his 4,871st victory.

1977 — Ken Rosewall, two months shy of his 43rd birthday, is beaten by 24-year-old Jose Higueras, 6-4, 6-4. The in a best-of-three-set third-round match marks Rosewall's final U.S. Open singles match.

1989 — Chris Evert defeats 15-year-old Monica Seles, 6-0, 6-2, for her 101st and final U.S. Open singles win.

1994 — Terry Dean of Florida tosses an NCAA record-tying seven TD passes in the first half of the Gators' 70-21 victory over New Mexico State.

1994 — Miami beats Georgia Southern 56-0, breaking an NCAA record with its 58th consecutive home victory. The Hurricanes surpass Alabama's record of 57 wins in a row at home set from 1962-82.

1995 — The Carolina Panthers lose to the Atlanta Falcons 23-20 in their first NFL game and the Jacksonville Jaguars lose their first game to the Houston Oilers 10-3.

2001 — Jockey John Velazquez becomes the first jockey to ride six winners on a single card at Saratoga Racecourse. Velazquez guides Starine to a 5 1/4-length victory in the Diana Handicap, a 1 1-8 mile turf race, for his sixth win.