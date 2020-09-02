Morning leadoff - Sept. 3, 2020

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 3
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Dickinson, 5:15 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Mandan at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Jamestown at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Williston at Legacy, 4 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls swimming: Mandan Duals, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Dickinson at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Regional championship series: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, Game 2, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 4
High school cross country: Mandan Kiwanis Meet, 11 a.m. (Bismarck, Jamestown, Mandan, Dickinson); 1 p.m. (Century, Legacy, Minot, Watford City, Williston), Mandan Municipal Golf Course.
High school football: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Legacy at Williston, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Valley City, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Regional championship series: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, Game 3 (if necessary), 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 5
High school volleyball: St. Mary’s at Williston, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS2 — Carlton at Greater Western
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — South Alabama at Southern Mississippi
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 6
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Estrella Damm N.A.Andalucia Masters
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — SK at KT
MLB
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh or Texas at Houston (1 p.m.)
3 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Philadelphia
6 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Los Angeles or Toronto at Boston (6:30 p.m.)
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers
NBA
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Toronto vs. Boston, Game 3
8 p.m.
TNT — Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, Game 1
NHL
6 p.m.
NBCSN —Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 6
8:45 p.m.
NBCSN —Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 6
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open
6 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open
ESPN2 — U.S. Open
WNBA
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta vs. New York
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Goals have been more elusive than expected for the Bismarck and Century boys soccer teams this season. That trend continuted as the West Region favorites battled to a scoreless tie at the Community Bowl. Both goalkeepers, Century's Mason Buchholz and Bismarck's Todd Kessler stopped five shots. The draw left both teams with 2-1-2 records. Both stand 2-0-1 in regional action.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Washburn native Jed Perkerewicz rushed for 214 yards and quarterback Kelby Klosterman threw for 200 yards and four touchdowns against Central Washington. That was more than enough offense to give the Sioux a 52-7 blowout football victory at Memorial Stadium in Grand Forks. Perkerewicz, a 6-foot, 203-pound junior, carried the ball 35 times as UND rushed for 248 yards.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Some 24 sailboats will take part in a sailing regatta at Lake Tschida, located south of Glen Ullin, this weekend. Both defending regatta champion George F. Will and 1969 junior regatta champion Greg Wold of Bismarck are entered in the event, now in its fifth year. A captain's meeting is scheduled at the John Conrad cabin on the lake.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Babe Ruth holds the major-league single-season record with 119 extra-base hits in 1921. Lou Gehrig is second on the list with 117 in 1927.
SPORTS HISTORY
The Associated Press
Sept. 3
1921 — The United States defeats Japan in five straight matches to win the Davis Cup.
1932 — Ellsworth Vines wins the men's singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships with a three-set victory over France's Henri Cochet.
1944 — Frank Parker wins the men's singles title with a four-set victory over Bill Talbert in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Pauline Betz captures her third straight women's title with 6-3, 8-6 victory over Margaret Osborne.
1945 — Frank Parker defends his U.S. Open title, defeating Bill Talbert, 14-12, 6-1, 6-2, in the final of the first postwar U.S. Open.
1956 — Jockey John Longden surpasses Sir Gordon Richards' then-record number of wins by riding Arrogate to victory in the Del Mar Handicap at Del Mar Racetrack to attain his 4,871st victory.
1977 — Ken Rosewall, two months shy of his 43rd birthday, is beaten by 24-year-old Jose Higueras, 6-4, 6-4. The in a best-of-three-set third-round match marks Rosewall's final U.S. Open singles match.
1989 — Chris Evert defeats 15-year-old Monica Seles, 6-0, 6-2, for her 101st and final U.S. Open singles win.
1994 — Terry Dean of Florida tosses an NCAA record-tying seven TD passes in the first half of the Gators' 70-21 victory over New Mexico State.
1994 — Miami beats Georgia Southern 56-0, breaking an NCAA record with its 58th consecutive home victory. The Hurricanes surpass Alabama's record of 57 wins in a row at home set from 1962-82.
1995 — The Carolina Panthers lose to the Atlanta Falcons 23-20 in their first NFL game and the Jacksonville Jaguars lose their first game to the Houston Oilers 10-3.
2001 — Jockey John Velazquez becomes the first jockey to ride six winners on a single card at Saratoga Racecourse. Velazquez guides Starine to a 5 1/4-length victory in the Diana Handicap, a 1 1-8 mile turf race, for his sixth win.
2001 — No. 1 seed Gustavo Kuerten finishes off a two-sets-to-love comeback at 12:17 a.m., defeating Max Mirnyi, 6-7, 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 6-2, to become only the third No. 1-seeded man to come back from two sets down in the Open Era at the U.S. Open.
2007 — Pedro Martinez completes his comeback from major shoulder surgery, becoming the 15th pitcher to strike out 3,000 batters in his career.
2016 — Serena Williams' dominating third-round victory at the U.S. Open is notable for a new career milestone: 307 Grand Slam wins. Williams' 6-2, 6-1 win over 47th-ranked Johanna Larsson of Sweden improves her major-tournament mark to 307-42, putting her one win up on Martina Navratilova among women and tying Roger Federer among all players in the Open era.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!