Morning Leadoff - Sept. 2, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, Sept. 2
College football: U-Mary at Wayne State (Neb.), 6 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Minot at Bismarck, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Mandan at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls swimming: Legacy at Minot, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
College volleyball: U-Mary vs. Chadron State (Neb.), Rollins College (Fla.) at Pueblo, Colo.
High school boys tennis: West Fargo at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo at Mandan, 1 p.m., Mandan Middle School.
High school cross country: Mandan Kiwanis meet, 11 a.m.
High school football: Bismarck at Fargo Shanley, 7 p.m.; Century at Williston, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Heart River at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.
High school girls golf: Shiloh Christian at Beulah Invitational.
Saturday, Sept. 4
College football: North Dakota at Idaho State, 2 p.m.; Albany at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary vs. Colorado State-Pueblo, Fort Hays State (Kan.) at Pueblo, Colo.
Sunday, Sept. 5
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at Wayne State
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Temple at Rutgers
6 p.m.
ESPN — Boise State at Central Florida
6:30 p.m.
ACCN — South Florida at North Carolina State
ESPNU — East Carolina vs. Appalachian State
PAC-12N — Weber State at Utah
7 p.m.
FOX — Ohio State at Minnesota
SECN — Bowling Green at Tennessee
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Utah at Arizona State
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Italian Open
9 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Championship1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA TOUR Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB
Noon
MLBN — Oakland at Detroit
6 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Tampa Bay OR Miami at N.Y. Mets
9 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Colorado OR Cleveland at Kansas City (games joined in progress)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA U.S. Open
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA U.S. Open
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA U.S. Open
WNBA
7 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Minnesota
9 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Las Vegas
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck High School graduate Jake Miller ran for a touchdown and had another called back due to a penalty as the University of North Dakota won 16-0 at home against Drake. Miller carried the ball six times for 45 yards for the Sioux. The game was the season opener for both teams.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): St. Mary's hammered Williston 17-4 in overtime to claim a 64-51 girls basketball victory over the visiting Coyotes. Williston rallied from a double-digit deficit to tie the game on Sam Mortenson's shot off the glass with 22 seconds remaining. Becca Cichy scored seven of her 17 points in the overtime period. Williston managed just one field goal in overtime. Carrie Sandstrom, a 5-7 senior, tallied 22 points for the Coyotes and grabbed 20 rebounds.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Mike Morley and Jack Rule have joined the list of 50 professionals expected to compete in the North Dakota Open golf tournament next week at the Fargo Country Club. Morley, a former state amateur champion from Minot, is in his second year on the pro tour. Rule, from Waterloo, Iowa, won three straight Pine to Palm championships in Detroit Lakes, Minn., before turning pro.
TRIVIA ANSWER
LaDainian Tomlinson holds the NFL’s single-season touchdown record with 31 in 2006 for the San Diego Chargers.
