Morning Leadoff - Sept. 10, 2021

SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept. 10
College cross country: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead Twilight, 8 p.m.
College football: North Dakota at Utah State, 8 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary vs. Georgia College (11 a.m.) and Newberry College (4 p.m.) at Rollins, Fla.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at West Fargo; Century at West Fargo, vs. Wahpeton at Fargo; Legacy at Fargo North, vs. Wahpeton at Fargo; Mandan at Valley City, 11 a.m.; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 2:30 p.m.
High school football: Minot at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; West Fargo at Century, 7 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school cross country: Shiloh Christian at Moorhead Invitational.
High school girls golf: Shiloh Christian at Killdeer Invitational.
High school girls swimming: Capital City Invitational, 3:30 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
Saturday, Sept. 11
College football: Augustana at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; Valparaiso at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary vs. West Georgia (9 a.m.) and Anderson University (11 a.m.) at Rollins, Fla.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Montana State-Billings, 4 p.m.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Concordia Inviational, Moorhead, Minn.
High school boys soccer: Williston at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Minot, 3 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 2 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 2 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school boys tennis: West Fargo Invitational.
High school cross country: Anderson-Stavn meet, 1 p.m., McDowell Dam.
High school girls swimming: Capital City Invitational, 10 a.m., BS Aquatic Center.
Sunday, Sept. 12
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minot at Bismarck
MLB
7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) and KDKT (1410 AM) – North Dakota at Utah State
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kansas at Coastal Carolina
7 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina A&T at Duke
8 p.m.
CBSSN — North Dakota at Utah State
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Texas-El Paso at Boise State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5:30 p.m.
BTN — North Carolina State at Rutgers
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Minnesota vs. Stanford
7 p.m.
SECN — Baylor at Florida
8 p.m.
BTN — Kentucky at Wisconsin
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Penn State at Oregon
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA BMW PGA Championship
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Ascension Charity Classic
MLB
1 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets OR Milwaukee at Cleveland
7 p.m.
BSN – Kansas City at Minnesota
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP U.S. Open, Doubles Championship
2 p.m.
ESPN — ATP U.S. Open, Semifinals
6 p.m.
ESPN — ATP U.S. Open, Semifinals
WNBA
6 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Washington
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Rugby scored last to prevail 31-28 over Beulah in a wild football shootout at Rugby. The Panthers forged their winning margin by successfully converting after every touchdown, once on a kick, two times on passes and once on a run. Jarrett Lovcik ran for 110 yards and a touchdown to lead the Rugby attack. Kyle Lovcik added 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers. Karson Hintz carried 22 times for 107 yards and a touchdown for Beulah.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Underwood rallied from a three-point deficit after three quarters to defeat Velva 41-37 in Class B girls basketball at Underwood. The Comets carved out their winning margin at the free throw line where they outscored Velva 13-6. Velva's Lindsey Hausauer took game scoring honors with 16 points. Tracy Strasser and Amanda Cottingham led the Underwood attack with nine and eight points, respectively.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior College will play its first varsity football game in nine years this weekend, hosting Fergus Falls, Minn., Junior College at Hughes Field. Head coach Ed Hasche has had some 40 players working out in preparation for the opener. Hasche is assisted by Don Bigwood, Mike Ahneman, Woody Wilson, James Haugen and Ed Kringstad.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jameis Winston is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ career leader in passing yards with 19.737. Vinny Testaverde is second with 14,820.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com