Morning Leadoff - Sept. 10, 2021

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Rugby scored last to prevail 31-28 over Beulah in a wild football shootout at Rugby. The Panthers forged their winning margin by successfully converting after every touchdown, once on a kick, two times on passes and once on a run. Jarrett Lovcik ran for 110 yards and a touchdown to lead the Rugby attack. Kyle Lovcik added 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers. Karson Hintz carried 22 times for 107 yards and a touchdown for Beulah.