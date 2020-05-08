Morning leadoff - May 9, 2020

1961 — Jim Gentile of the Baltimore Orioles hits consecutive grand slams in the first and second innings of a 13-5 rout of Minnesota.

1987 — Baltimore's Eddie Murray becomes the first major leaguer to hit home runs from both sides of the plate in consecutive games as the Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 15-6 at Comiskey Park.

1993 — The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-104 in overtime to become the first NBA team to lose two playoff games at home and come back to win three straight.

1999 — Marshall McDougall hits six consecutive homers and knocks in 16 runs — both NCAA records — in Florida State's 26-2 rout of Maryland.

2004 — Jay Bouwmeester scores the winning goal, and Canada rallies to beat Sweden for the second straight year in the gold-medal game at the world hockey championships, 5-3.

2006 — Joffrey Lupul becomes the first player in NHL playoff history to cap a four-goal game with an overtime score, netting the game-winner at 16:30 of the extra period to give Anaheim a 4-3 victory over Colorado.