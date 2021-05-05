Morning Leadoff - May 6, 2021

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Hazen took a high school baseball doubleheader from Central McLean at Hazen, winning 15-7 and 11-4. A six-run fifth inning gave Hazen a 14-7 lead in the first game as reliever John Doll was credited with the win. The host Bison scored 11 runs in the first three innings of the second game to pull away. Connor Hill was credited with the win in the second game. Matt Landenberger of Central McLean hit the only home run in the doubleheader. He connected in the first game. Hazen improved its record to 6-1 with the sweep.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Wing-Tuttle-Pettibone-Robinson swept a baseball doubleheader from Shiloh, winning 10-0 and 13-4 at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan. Drew Magstadt went the route while blanking the Skyhawks in the first game. Courtney Witt homered in the first game for the visitors. Tanner Wolff and Scott Wolff combined to hold Shiloh to four hits in the second game. WTPR never trailed in the two games.