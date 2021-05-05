Morning Leadoff - May 6, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, May 6
High school baseball: Hettinger-Scranton at Shiloh Christian, 4:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
High school girls soccer: St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Williston, 4:15 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; St. Mary’s at Minot, 4:15 p.m.
High school softball: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school track: Charlie Denton Relays, 3 p.m., Bowl.
Friday, May 7
Auto racing: Dakotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
College baseball: Northern State at U-Mary, 1:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark (DH); Mon-Dak Conference tournament at Williston: Williston State vs. Lake Region State, 10 a.m.; Dawson vs. Dakota College-Bottineau, 12:30 p.m.; Mikes vs. WSC-LRSC winner, 3 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. DCC-DCB winner, 5:30 p.m.
High school baseball: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Minot at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Shiloh Christian at Park River, 1 p.m.
High school boys golf: Dickinson Invitational, 10 a.m., Heart River Golf Course.
High school boys track: Bismarck at Minot Invitational.
High school girls soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Bowl; Jamestown at Century, 6 p.m., Bowl.
High school girls tennis: West Fargo Sheyenne at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo Sheyenne at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.
High school softball: Bismarck at Fargo North; Century at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, May 8
College baseball: Northern State at U-Mary, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Mon-Dak Conference tournament at Williston.
College softball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, Noon (DH).
High school baseball: Century at Fargo Davies, 1 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, Noon, Memorial Ballpark.
High school girls tennis: Century at Legacy, 11 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 9 a.m.
High school softball: Bismarck at West Fargo; Valley City at Legacy, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Beulah, 1 p.m.
IFL: Massachusetts Pirates at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m., Event Center.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday, May 9
College softball: U-Mary at Bemidji State, Noon (DH).
College baseball: Mon-Dak Conference tournmant at Williston.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
Noon
KXMR (710 AM) – Texas at Minnesota
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
KDKX (1410 AM) – Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton at Hazen
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Kentucky
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — LSU at Auburn
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Canary Islands Championship
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Champions Regions Tradition
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Wells Fargo Championship
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Honda LPGA Thailand
IIHF HOCKEY
4 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Bronze Medal Game
8 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Gold Medal Game
MLB
Noon
BSN – Texas at Minnesota
MLBN — Houston at N.Y. Yankees OR Detroit at Boston
3 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Oakland
5:30 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at Miami
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Brooklyn at Dallas
9 p.m.
TNT — L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers
NHL
6 p.m.
NBCSN — N.Y. Rangers at Boston
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — North Division: Alphas vs. Aviators
9 p.m.
FS1 — North Division: Conquerors vs. Lineman
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Semifinals, ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Semifinals, ATP Early Rounds
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Hazen took a high school baseball doubleheader from Central McLean at Hazen, winning 15-7 and 11-4. A six-run fifth inning gave Hazen a 14-7 lead in the first game as reliever John Doll was credited with the win. The host Bison scored 11 runs in the first three innings of the second game to pull away. Connor Hill was credited with the win in the second game. Matt Landenberger of Central McLean hit the only home run in the doubleheader. He connected in the first game. Hazen improved its record to 6-1 with the sweep.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Wing-Tuttle-Pettibone-Robinson swept a baseball doubleheader from Shiloh, winning 10-0 and 13-4 at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan. Drew Magstadt went the route while blanking the Skyhawks in the first game. Courtney Witt homered in the first game for the visitors. Tanner Wolff and Scott Wolff combined to hold Shiloh to four hits in the second game. WTPR never trailed in the two games.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Tom Assel's home run gave North Dakota State a 2-0 victory in the nightcap and a sweep of a baseball doubleheader with the University of North Dakota in Fargo. Assel homered off Mark Monson after the UND left-hander walked Mike Ibach. The Bison won the opener 4-3 as Mike Grande knocked in three runs. Steve Idso blanked the Sioux on four hits in the second game.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Babe Ruth set the major-league single-season record with 119 extra-base hits in 1921. Lout Gehrig is second on the list with 117 in 1927.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
May 6
1895 — African American jockey James "Soup" Perkins guides Halma to a wire-to-wire victory in the Kentucky Derby. The 15-year-old joins fellow African American jockey Alonzo Clayton as the youngest jockey to ride a Derby winner.
1917 — Bob Groom of the Browns duplicates teammate Ernie Koob's feat of the previous day by pitching a 3-0 no-hit victory against the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a doubleheader in St. Louis.
1944 — Pensive, ridden by Conn McCreary, wins the Kentucky Derby going away by four and a half lengths ahead of Broadcloth. Pensive, who clocks 2:04.2, is third entering the stretch and wears down Broadcloth and Stir Up.
1973 — The New England Whalers beat the Winnipeg Jets 9-6 to win the first World Hockey Association championship.
1976 — Philadelphia's Reggie Leach ties an NHL playoff record, scoring five goals in the Flyers' 6-3 win over the Boston Bruins. Maurice Richard and Darryl Sittler also accomplished the feat.
1978 — Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, holds off Alydar's late charge for a 1½-length victory in the Kentucky Derby. This is Affirmed's easiest race against Alydar en route to the Triple Crown. aA1988 — Rick Stiner is 6-for-8 with 11 RBIs and three home runs and Matt Hyde is 6-for-9 with two homers and seven RBIs as Grand Canyon College sets a college scoring record with a 45-15 victory over Denver.
1991 — Sergei Bubka of the Soviet Union breaks his world outdoor pole vault record and Seppo Raty of Finland smashes the world javelin record during the Toto International Super Track and Field Meet in Japan. Bubka clears 19 feet, 11 inches, breaking his outdoor record of 19-10½. Raty hurls the javelin 301 feet, 9 inches, breaking the world record of 298-6 set.
1998 — Rookie Kerry Wood ties the major league record with 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game, pitching a one-hitter to lead the Chicago Cubs over the Houston Astros 2-0.
2000 — Fusaichi Pegasus, ridden by Kent Desormeaux, is the first favorite to win Kentucky Derby since 1979. Fusaichi Pegasus pays $6.60, becoming the first favorite to win the race since Spectacular Bid.
2001 — Scott Dixon, a 20-year-old rookie, becomes the youngest winner in major open-wheel racing when he holds off Kenny Brack by 0.366 seconds to capture the CART Lehigh Valley Grand Prix.
2006 — Barbaro storms into the lead at the top of the stretch and wins the Kentucky Derby victory convincingly. Barbaro, ridden by Edgar Prado, wins his sixth consecutive race 6½ lengths ahead of Bluegrass Cat and is the sixth undefeated winner of the Derby.
2006 — Phoenix is the eighth team in NBA history to win a series after trailing 3-1 with a 121-90 victory over Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7 of its Western Conference opening-round series.
2010 — Johan Franzen scores a natural hat trick in a 3:26 span of the first period, scores a fourth goal in the third, and sets a Red Wings playoff record with six points as Detroit stays alive with a 7-1 rout of the San Jose Sharks in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals.
2011 — James Hylton, at age 76, becomes the oldest driver to make the field in NASCAR's top three series by qualifying for the Nationwide event at Darlington Raceway. Hylton surpasses his own mark for racing longevity set three years ago when the then-73-year-old started the Nationwide event at Daytona.
2012 — Dustin Brown scores two goals and the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Kings finish an improbable four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 3-1 victory, advancing to the conference finals. The Kings become the first No. 8 seed in NHL history to eliminate their conference's top two seeds in the same postseason. After steamrolling past top-seeded Vancouver and second-seeded St. Louis with eight wins in nine games.
2018 — Marc-Andre Fleury makes 28 saves in his fourth shutout of the playoffs and the expansion Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the Western Conference Final in their inaugural season after beating the San Jose Sharks 3-0 in Game 6 of their second-round series. Vegas becomes the third team in NHL history to win multiple series in its first season.
