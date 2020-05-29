Morning Leadoff - May 30, 2020

SCHEDULE

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Allison Opp's final state Class B girls track and field meet got off to a flying start. The Hazen senior captured an individual crown in the triple jump and posted the best preliminary time in the 100 hurdles during the first day of the meet at the Community Bowl. Opp went 38 feet, 1 inch to repeat as the triple jump champion. Hazen went 1-2-3 in the 100 hurdles prelims. Opp was clocked in 15.54, followed by Bison teammates Breaunna Oakland and DeeAnna Ziegler. All three posted season-best times.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Texas starter Rick Helling lost for the first time in six starts as the Rangers dropped a 4-3 decision to Minnesota at the Metrdome. Helling, 7-2, gave up six hits in seven-plus innings and was charged with all four Twins runs. He walked two, struck out six and gave up a home run to Jacque Jones. After allowing just three home runs in his first eight starts, Helling, a North Dakota native, has surrendered five in his last three outings. Winning pitcher Sean Bergman evened his record at 3-3.