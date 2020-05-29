Morning Leadoff - May 30, 2020

SCHEDULE
Saturday, May 30
No local events scheduled
Sunday, May 31
No local events scheduled
Monday, June 1
No local events scheduled
Tuesday, June 2
Golf: North Dakota Spring Championship, Riverwood Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, June 3
Golf: North Dakota Spring Championship, Riverwood Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Allison Opp's final state Class B girls track and field meet got off to a flying start. The Hazen senior captured an individual crown in the triple jump and posted the best preliminary time in the 100 hurdles during the first day of the meet at the Community Bowl. Opp went 38 feet, 1 inch to repeat as the triple jump champion. Hazen went 1-2-3 in the 100 hurdles prelims. Opp was clocked in 15.54, followed by Bison teammates Breaunna Oakland and DeeAnna Ziegler. All three posted season-best times.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Texas starter Rick Helling lost for the first time in six starts as the Rangers dropped a 4-3 decision to Minnesota at the Metrdome. Helling, 7-2, gave up six hits in seven-plus innings and was charged with all four Twins runs. He walked two, struck out six and gave up a home run to Jacque Jones. After allowing just three home runs in his first eight starts, Helling, a North Dakota native, has surrendered five in his last three outings. Winning pitcher Sean Bergman evened his record at 3-3.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Kenmare scored five runs in the fifth inning, then held on to defeat Velva 7-6 for the Region 4 high school baseball championship at Minot. Kenmare, the District 8 champion, sent 11 men to the plate in the fifth inning and bunched four of their five hits. Three of the key hits were doubles -- by Dwight Mattern, Randy Gleave and Dennis Milland. Darold Hanson added a single. Darry Gleave went the distance on the mound for Kenmare. Chuck Hystad pitched a complete game for Velva.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Race All-Star Series
3 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live
KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.
ESPN — KT at Kiwoom
11:55 p.m.
ESPN — Lotte at Doosan
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jimmy Rollins of the Philadelphia Phillies set the major-league single-season record with 778 plate appearances in 2007. He broke the previous mark of 773 set by Lenny Dykstra of the Phillies in 1993.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
May 30
1903 — Flocarline becomes the first filly to win the Preakness Stakes.
1908 — Jockey Joe Notter misjudges the finish of the Belmont Stakes and eases up on his mount, Colin, whose career record to that point was 13-for-13. Notter recovers from his mistake and holds off Fair Play, who came within a head of defeating Colin. When he retired, Colin's record stood at 15 wins in as many starts.
1911 — Ray Harroun wins the first Indianapolis 500 in 6 hours, 42 minutes and 8 seconds with an average speed of 74.59 mph.
1912 — Joe Dawson wins the second Indianapolis 500 in 6:21:06. Ralph Mulford is told he has to complete the race for 10th place money. It takes him 8 hours and 53 minutes as he makes several stops for fried chicken. The finishing rule is changed the next year.
1951 — Lee Wallard wins the Indianapolis 500, becoming the first driver to break the 4-hour mark with a time of 3:57:38.05.
1952 — At 22, Troy Ruttman becomes the youngest driver to win the Indianapolis 500.
1955 — Bob Sweikert, an Indianapolis native, wins the Indianapolis 500. Bill Vukovich, seeking his third consecutive victory, is killed in a four-car crash on the 56th lap.
1985 — The Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup for the second straight year with an 8-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 5.
1993 — Emerson Fittipaldi wins his second Indianapolis 500, by 2.8 seconds. Fittipaldi takes the lead on lap 185 and holds on, outfoxing Formula One champion Nigel Mansell and runner-up Arie Luyendyk.
2004 — In Cooper City, Fla., Canada easily beats the United States in a three-day cricket match, the first competition on American soil sanctioned by the International Cricket Council.
2005 — Johns Hopkins wins its first NCAA lacrosse title in 18 years, beating Duke 9-8 to complete an undefeated season.
2009 — Travis Tucker hits an RBI single with one out in the top of the 25th inning to give Texas a 3-2 victory over Boston College in the longest baseball game in NCAA history.
2011 — Jim Tressel, who guided Ohio State to its first national title in 34 years, resigns amid NCAA violations from a tattoo-parlor scandal that sullied the image of one of the country's top football programs.
2012 — Roger Federer breaks Jimmy Connors' Open era record of 233 Grand Slam match wins by beating Adrian Ungur of Romania 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in the second round of the French Open.
2016 — Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson carry the 73-win Warriors right back to the NBA Finals, as Golden State rallies from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 96-88 in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals. The Warriors are the 10th team to rally from a 3-1 deficit and win a postseason series.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!