Morning Leadoff - May 23, 2021

SCHEDULE
Sunday, May 23
No local events scheduled.
Monday, May 24
High school boys golf: Williston Invitational, 10 a.m., Links of N.D.
Tuesday, May 25
High school girls soccer: West Region tournament at St. Mary’s.
High school girls tennis: Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.
Wednesday, May 26
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, May 27
College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships at Allendale, Mich.
High school baseball: West Region tournament at Dickinson.
High school girls soccer: West Region tournament at St. Mary’s.
High school softball: West Region tournament at Minot.
Friday, May 28
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships at Allendale, Mich
High school baseball: West Region tournament at Dickinson.
High school girls tennis: West Region tournament at Jamestown.
High school softball: West Region tournament at Minot.
High school track: State Class A and Class B meet, Bowl.
Saturday, May 29
College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships at Allendale, Mich
High school baseball: West Region tournament at Dickinson.
High school girls tennis: West Region tournament at Jamestown.
High school softball: West Region tournament at Minot.
High school track: State Class A and Class B meet, Bowl.
Sunday, May 30
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
Noon
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One Monaco Grand Prix
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix
2 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA Mopar Express Lane SpringNationals (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
BTN — Nebraska vs. Ohio State
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon
4 p.m.
BTN — Ohio State at Indiana
GOLF
9 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Championship
Noon
CBS — PGA Championship
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Pure Silk Championship
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY
4 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Slovakia vs. Great Britain
8 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. Kazakhstan
Noon
NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada
MLB
Noon
BSN – Minnesota at Cleveland
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees OR Boston at Philadelphia
6 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
NBA PLAYOFFS
Noon
TNT — Washington at Philadelphia, Game 1
2:30 p.m.
ABC — L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, Game 1
6 p.m.
TNT — Atlanta at New York, Game 1
8:30 p.m.
TNT — Memphis at Utah, Game 1
NHL PLAYOFFS
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Carolina at Nashville, Game 4
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Colorado at St. Louis, Game 4
6 p.m.
USA — Boston at Washington, Game 5
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Edmonton at Winnipeg, Game 3
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-ATP Final, Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-ATP Final, Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA
Noon
ESPN — New York at Chicago
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Century tennis player Sarah Janes elevated her level of play and cruised to the West Region singles title at the Capital Racquet and Fitness Center. The CHS junior topped Tyne Oberlander of Bismarck 6-0, 6-2 to defend her regional tournament title. Caitlin Bakke and Marry Roller of St. Mary's won the doubles title with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) triumph over Alek Haugen and Erin Haugen of Bismarck. Janes, who is unbeaten, entered the tournament seeded No. 1.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Hazen's Sara Berglund finished her high school golf career in perfect fashion, leading the Bison to a state championship at South heart. Berglund took medalist honors with a 78-77 -- 155 as Hazen won its second straight state Class B girls title. Hazen finished the tournament with a 360-336 -- 696 to eclipse runner-up Langdon by 62 strokes. Berglund built a five-stroke margin while winning her third individual state championship. Terra Petsinger shot a 160 for second place, followed by Martina Bieber of Center, Katie Lorenz of Langdon and Candice Hall of New Town-Parshall.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): New England's Marty Opdahl and Reeder's Lynn Stadheim each won two events, but Carson claimed the team title in the District 7, Class B track meet in Dickinson. Carson won three events to help build a winning 39-point total. New England finished second with 32 1/2 points. Carson got individual firsts from Max Borchert in the pole vault, Chuck Diehl in the 880 and Kim Kitzman in the long jump. Opdahl and Stadheim were the meet's only double winners.
TRIVIA ANSWER
LeBron James is the NBA’s all-time career playoff scoring leader with 7,491 points. Michael Jordan is second on the all-time list with 5,987.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
May 23
1876 — Joe Borden of Boston pitches the first no-hitter in NL history.
1884 — Knight of Ellersie, ridden by S. Fischer, wins the two-horse Preakness Stakes by two lengths over Welcher.
1901 — The Cleveland Indians score nine runs with two outs in the ninth inning to beat the Washington Senators 14-13.
1935 — The first major league night game, scheduled for Cincinnati, is postponed because of rain.
1936 — Rushaway, ridden by John Longden, wins his second derby in as many days, taking the 1 1/4-mile Latonia Derby at Latonia in Covington, Ky. Rushaway had won the 1 1/8-mile Illinois Derby, run at Aurora, Ill., the previous day.
1953 — Native Dancer, ridden by Eric Guerin, avenges the loss in the Kentucky Derby by edging Jamie K. by a neck to win the Preakness Stakes.
1976 — Boston center Dave Cowens dominates the opener of the NBA Finals against Phoenix with a 25-point, 21-rebound performance and the Celtics defeat the Suns, 98-87.
1991 — Paul Dougherty scores two goals and adds two assists to help the San Diego Sockers win their fourth consecutive Major Indoor Soccer League championship with an 8-6 victory over the Cleveland Crunch.
1997 — In the first all-freshman singles final in NCAA history, Stanford's Lilia Osterloh beats Florida's M.C. White 6-1, 6-1 to win the women's singles tennis championship.
2002 — Los Angeles Dodgers' slugger Shawn Green becomes the 14th man in major league history to homer four times in a game and sets a big league record with 19 total bases. He is 6-for-6, scoring six times with seven RBIs in a 16-3 win at Milwaukee.
2005 — Anastasia Myskina is the first defending champion at the French Open to be eliminated in the opening round, losing to Spain's Maria Sanchez Lorenzo 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.
2009 — Alabama sophomore Kelsi Dunne becomes the first player to throw back-to-back no-hitters in NCAA postseason play. Dunne holds Jacksonville State hitless for the second straight day in a 9-0 softball victory. The two no-hitters tie the NCAA postseason record. It's Dunne's fourth of the season and a school-record six for her career.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com