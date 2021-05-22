Morning Leadoff - May 23, 2021

50 YEARS AGO (1971): New England's Marty Opdahl and Reeder's Lynn Stadheim each won two events, but Carson claimed the team title in the District 7, Class B track meet in Dickinson. Carson won three events to help build a winning 39-point total. New England finished second with 32 1/2 points. Carson got individual firsts from Max Borchert in the pole vault, Chuck Diehl in the 880 and Kim Kitzman in the long jump. Opdahl and Stadheim were the meet's only double winners.

TRIVIA ANSWER

LeBron James is the NBA’s all-time career playoff scoring leader with 7,491 points. Michael Jordan is second on the all-time list with 5,987.

SPORTS HISTORY

May 23

1876 — Joe Borden of Boston pitches the first no-hitter in NL history.

1884 — Knight of Ellersie, ridden by S. Fischer, wins the two-horse Preakness Stakes by two lengths over Welcher.

1901 — The Cleveland Indians score nine runs with two outs in the ninth inning to beat the Washington Senators 14-13.

1935 — The first major league night game, scheduled for Cincinnati, is postponed because of rain.