Morning Leadoff - May 23, 2020

PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Led by Brandon Barnes' double in the 800 and 1,600, the Bismarck High School boys won the West Region track meet by almost 80 points, outscoring runner-up Century 227-149.5. The BHS boys won nine events, including all four relays. Twila Moser won both hurdles races to lead the BHS girls to their fifth straight regional title. The Demons outpointed Minot 226-140. Bismarck's girls picked up eight firsts en route to their title at the Community Bowl.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): For the third time in five years, a group of investors will attempt to bring financial success to the Fargo-Moorhead Beez. A group of businessmen came forward and agreed to make it possible for the International Basketball Association team to stay afloat and remain in the area. Majority owner Chris Holland said a group of four local investors have agreed in principle to buy 40 percent of the team, allowing the Beez to stay in Fargo-Moorhead.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Twelve Mandan girls scored points as the Braves marched to the state girls track and field championship in Minot with 21 1/2 points. Mandan garnered only one first-place award as Connie Howe, Mary Johnson, Brenda Sauter and Sherry Twite sped to a record 52.1 in the 440 relay. Mandan netted six points in the 75-yard dash as Howe placed third, Johnson finished fourth and Twite claimed fifth. Nancy Brucker placed second in the 70 hurdles, one-tenth of a second behind Sargent Central's Bev McLain. Peggy Parkman of Rugby (long jump, softball throw) and Lynn Ihry of Laverne (100, 220) were the meet's only multiple winners.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
ESPN — The Race All-Star Series: All-Star Cup
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — ABB Formula E: Race at Home Challenge
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live
KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m.
ESPN — Doosan at Samsung
11:55 p.m.
ESPN — Hanwha at NC
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — UTR: Women's Pro Match Series, Round Robin
TRIVIA ANSWER
Cy Young holds the major-league career record with 7,356 innings pitched.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
May 23
1876 — Joe Borden of Boston pitches the first no-hitter in NL history.
1884 — Knight of Ellersie, ridden by S. Fischer, wins the two-horse Preakness Stakes by two lengths over Welcher.
1922 — Harry Greb beats Gene Tunney at Madison Square Garden in New York to win the American light heavyweight title. Grebb wins a unanimous decision after 15 brutal rounds. In the opening round, Greb fractures Tunney's nose and opens a deep gash over Tunney's left eye, but the fight continues to the end. It's the only loss in Tunney's professional career. Tunney entered the bout with a 40-0-1 record and would retire with a 65-1-1 record six years later.
1935 — The first major league night game, scheduled for Cincinnati, is postponed because of rain.
1936 — Rushaway, ridden by John Longden, wins his second derby in as many days, taking the 1 1/4-mile Latonia Derby at Latonia in Covington, Ky. Rushaway had won the 1 1/8-mile Illinois Derby, run at Aurora, Ill., the previous day.
1953 — Native Dancer, ridden by Eric Guerin, avenges the loss in the Kentucky Derby by edging Jamie K. by a neck to win the Preakness Stakes.
1976 — Boston center Dave Cowens dominates the opener of the NBA Finals against Phoenix with a 25-point, 21-rebound performance as the Celtics defeated the Suns, 98-87.
1991 — Paul Dougherty scores two goals and adds two assists to help the San Diego Sockers win their fourth consecutive Major Indoor Soccer League championship with an 8-6 victory over the Cleveland Crunch.
1997 — In the first all-freshman singles final in NCAA history, Stanford's Lilia Osterloh beats Florida's M.C. White 6-1, 6-1 to win the women's singles tennis championship.
2002 — Los Angeles Dodgers' slugger Shawn Green becomes the 14th man in major league history to homer four times in a game and sets a big league record with 19 total bases. He is 6-for-6, scoring six times with seven RBIs in a 16-3 win at Milwaukee.
2005 — Anastasia Myskina is the first defending champion at the French Open to be eliminated in the opening round, losing to Spain's Maria Sanchez Lorenzo 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.
2009 — Alabama sophomore Kelsi Dunne becomes the first player to throw back-to-back no-hitters in NCAA postseason play. Dunne holds Jacksonville State hitless for the second straight day in a 9-0 softball victory. The two no-hitters tie the NCAA postseason record.
2017 — NFL owners cut the overtime period from 15 minutes to 10 minutes during the regular season, but also give players plenty of leeway to celebrate after a touchdown.
