Morning Leadoff - May 23, 2020

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Twelve Mandan girls scored points as the Braves marched to the state girls track and field championship in Minot with 21 1/2 points. Mandan garnered only one first-place award as Connie Howe, Mary Johnson, Brenda Sauter and Sherry Twite sped to a record 52.1 in the 440 relay. Mandan netted six points in the 75-yard dash as Howe placed third, Johnson finished fourth and Twite claimed fifth. Nancy Brucker placed second in the 70 hurdles, one-tenth of a second behind Sargent Central's Bev McLain. Peggy Parkman of Rugby (long jump, softball throw) and Lynn Ihry of Laverne (100, 220) were the meet's only multiple winners.