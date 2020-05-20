Morning Leadoff - May 21, 2020

SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, MAY 21
No local events scheduled
FRIDAY, MAY 22
No local events scheduled
SATURDAY, MAY 23
No local events scheduled
SUNDAY, MAY 24
No local events scheduled
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Century's string of 16 West Region girls tennis titles came to an end at Minot, and Bismarck administered the setback. Third-seeded Bismarck edged No. 5 Century 3-2 in the championship match of the regional tournament. Both teams will advance to the state tournament, along with top-seeded St. Mary's and No,. 2 Williston. Alek Haugen and Alex McEvers picked up singles wins for the champion Demons in the title match. Erin Haugen and Jazmyn Oban teamed up to give BHS a doubles win.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Region 5 girls track meet at the Community Bowl featured a frenzied battle between Underwood sprinter Shawna Kern and her New Salem counterpart, Crystal Willman. Kern edged Willman 12.38 to 12.50 in the 100, and Williams prevailed in the 200, 26.40 to 26.48. Willman didn't run the 400, where Kern posted a winning time of 1:00.13. Williams was named the region's outstanding senior athlete. Hazen handily won the team championship with 152 points, trailed by Washburn with 110 and Underwood with 98.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): North Half champion Steele dumped South Half titlist Zeeland 5-1 to capture the District 1 high school baseball championship. Steele opened a 5-0 lead before Zeeland broke through with a run in the top of the seventh and final inning. Don Schumacher and Don Rudolph blasted home runs for the winning Pirates and Kenny Stein was credited with two RBIs. Bill Magstadt picked up the pitching victory. Larry Parrish took the loss.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington County, S.C.
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — NC at Doosan
4:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — KT at LG
NHL
4 p.m.
NBCSN — NHL 20 Player Gaming Challenge
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ted Williams is the major-league career leader with a .481 on-base percentage. Babe Ruth ranks second on the list at .473.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
May 21
1881 — A small group of tennis club members meet in New York City to form the world's first national governing body for tennis: the United States National Lawn Tennis Association. The organization is created to standardize tennis rules and regulations and to encourage and develop the sport.
1966 — Kauai King, the Kentucky Derby winner ridden by Don Brumfield, wins the Preakness Stakes by 1¾ lengths over Stupendous.
1977 — Heavily favored Seattle Slew, ridden by Jean Cruguet, wins the Preakness Stakes by 1½ lengths over Iron Constitution, a 31-1 shot.
1979 — The Montreal Canadiens win their 21st Stanley Cup by beating the New York Rangers 4-1 in Game 5.
1981 — The New York Islanders win the Stanley Cup in five games with a 5-1 triumph over the Minnesota North Stars.
1988 — Risen Star, ridden by Eddie Delahoussaye, spoils Winning Colors' bid to become the first filly to win the Triple Crown by capturing the Preakness Stakes.
1995 — The Penske Racing Team is shut out of the 33-car Indianapolis 500 field when two-time winners Al Unser Jr. and Emerson Fittipaldi fail to qualify. Unser is the first Indianapolis 500 winner to fail to qualify the next year.
2001 — Barry Bonds ties the major league record with his eighth home run in five games, but San Francisco loses to the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2. The homer, off Arizona's Curt Schilling, equals the mark set by Frank Howard, who did it twice in 1968 with Washington.
2005 — Afleet Alex, ridden by Jeremy Rose, regains his footing and his drive after being cut off by Scrappy T in a frightening collision and breezes home to win the Preakness Stakes. Kentucky Derby winner Giacomo finishes third.
2006 — Detroit holds Cleveland to the lowest point total in a Game 7 in NBA history and advances to its fourth straight Eastern Conference final with a 79-61 win over the Cavaliers.
2009 — Evgeni Malkin scores three goals — two in the third period — for his first NHL playoff hat trick and leads Pittsburgh to a 7-4 win over Carolina and a 2-0 advantage in the NHL Eastern Conference finals. Teammate Sidney Crosby scores the first goal of the game for a record-tying sixth goal to start a playoff game. Bobby Hull of the Blackhawks (1962) and Edmonton's Fernando Pisani in 2006 also had six game-opening goals in a playoff year.
2011 — Shackleford wins the Preakness, holding off a late charge from Animal Kingdom to win as a 12-1 underdog. Ridden by Jesus Lopez Castanon and trained by Dale Romans, Shackleford wins by three-quarters of a length in 1:56.21.
2011 — Bernard Hopkins, at age 46, becomes the oldest fighter to win a major world championship, taking the WBC light heavyweight title from Jean Pascal in Montreal. He takes the WBC, IBO and The Ring magazine titles from the 28-year-old Pascal (26-2-1), the Canadian fighter who was making his fifth defense. Hopkins (52-5-2) broke the age record set by George Foreman in a heavyweight title victory over Michael Moorer in 1994.
2014 — Wendell Scott becomes the first African-American driver elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Scott is joined by popular NASCAR champion Bill Elliott, two-time series champ Joe Weatherly, 1960 champion Rex White and 26-race winner Fred Lorenzen.
