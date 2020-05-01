Morning Leadoff - May 2, 2020

SCHEDULE

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): University of Mary distance runner Irene Kosgei broke her own school record in the 5,000-meter run at the Masanz Invitational track meet in Moorhead, Minn. Kosgei was clocked in 18:17.45. Other U-Mary winners in the women's meet were Kristen Stewart (200), Kristyn Nelson (100 hurdles) and Samantha Williams (triple jump). Cory Ploof was a double winner for the Marauders in the men's meet, finishing first in the 100 and 200.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century slugged its way to a 9-4, 13-3 doubleheader baseball sweep of visiting Washburn. Jesse Brock went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs for Century in the first game. Tom Branca was 2-for-2 with five RBIs for the Patriots in the second game. Brock and Jamie Roller were credited with the CHS wins. Cody Wagner and Josh Christianson were the losing pitchers.