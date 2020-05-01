Morning Leadoff - May 2, 2020

SCHEDULE
Saturday, May 2
No local events scheduled.
Sunday, May 3
No local events scheduled.
Monday, May 4
No local events scheduled.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): University of Mary distance runner Irene Kosgei broke her own school record in the 5,000-meter run at the Masanz Invitational track meet in Moorhead, Minn. Kosgei was clocked in 18:17.45. Other U-Mary winners in the women's meet were Kristen Stewart (200), Kristyn Nelson (100 hurdles) and Samantha Williams (triple jump). Cory Ploof was a double winner for the Marauders in the men's meet, finishing first in the 100 and 200.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century slugged its way to a 9-4, 13-3 doubleheader baseball sweep of visiting Washburn. Jesse Brock went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs for Century in the first game. Tom Branca was 2-for-2 with five RBIs for the Patriots in the second game. Brock and Jamie Roller were credited with the CHS wins. Cody Wagner and Josh Christianson were the losing pitchers.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Host Valley City State easily outdistanced the rest of the field in a college quadrangular track meet. The Vikings tallied 128 points to 60 for runner-up Wahpeton Science, Bismarck Junior College finished third with 50 points and Fergus Falls, Minn., Junior College tallied 28. BJC's Larry Dykema was one of two double winners in the meet. He placed first in the long jump and triple jump and claimed third in the high jump. He also ran on two relay teams. Other BJC winners were Bruce Guler (mile) and Mitch Kottas (100). Valley City's Jim Fredrickson won the 220- and 440-yard dashes.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FS1 — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge, Race 2
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge, virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live
7 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
MLB
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLB The Show: Players League, Quarterfinals/Semifinal
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLB The Show: Players League, Semifinal
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Montreal Canadiens were the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, winning in 1924 and 1925.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
May 2
1904 — Mrs. Charles Durnell becomes the first woman to own a Kentucky Derby starter and winner when long shot Elwood wins the 30th Run for the Roses. Elwood is also the first Derby winner to be bred by a woman, Mrs. J.B. Prather.
1917 — Fred Toney of the Cincinnati Reds and James "Hippo" Vaughn of the Chicago Cubs pitch a double no-hitter for nine innings, but the Reds win 1-0 with two hits in the 10th.
1939 — Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees does not play against the Detroit Tigers at Briggs Stadium, ending his streak of 2,130 consecutive games played.
1953 — Dark Star, 25-to-1 long shot wins the Kentucky Derby, beating 7-10 favorite Native Dancer by a head. It's Native Dancer's first defeat after 11 straight wins and the only defeat in 22 career starts.
1964 — Northern Dancer, ridden by Bill Hartack, wins the Kentucky Derby by a neck over Hill Rise in a race record 2:00.
1967 — The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 to win the Stanley Cup in six games.
1970 — Diane Crump becomes the first female jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby. Her mount, Fathom, finishes 15th in a field of 17. Dust Commander, with Mike Manganello aboard, wins the race.
1992 — Lil E. Tee, a 17-to-1 shot, carries Pat Day to victory in the Kentucky Derby as Arazi falters in the stretch and finishes eighth. Lil E. Tee finishes a length ahead of Casual Lies.
1995 — Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers becomes the first Japanese native to play in the majors in three decades. Nomo pitches five scoreless innings of one-hit ball, but the Dodgers blow a 3-0 lead and lose to San Francisco 4-3.
2001 — James Hylton, a 28-year-old construction worker from Keizer, Ore., bowls the fifth perfect 900 series in the 106-year history of the sport.
2002 — Mike Cameron hits four homers and comes close to a record-setting fifth in leading the Seattle Mariners to a 15-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Cameron and Bret Boone become the first teammates to both hit two home runs in the same inning.
2002 — Patrick Lalime becomes the 14th goalie in NHL history to record four shutouts in one postseason with his 27-save performance in Ottawa's 5-0 defeat of Toronto.
2005 — The NBA fines Houston Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy $100,000 — the largest amount for a coach — a day after he accuses officials of targeting center Yao Ming this postseason.
2009 — Mine That Bird, ridden by Calvin Borel, stuns the field by capturing the Kentucky Derby with a dynamic stretch run through the mud at Churchill Downs. Borel finds room along the rail deep in the stretch then pulls away to give the 50-1 long shot one of the biggest upsets in the 135-year history of the Run for the Roses. Pioneer of the Nile holds off Musket Man for second.
2010 — Ryo Ishikawa shoots a 12-under 58 — the lowest score ever on a major tour — to win The Crowns in Togo, Japan. The 18-year-old Ishikawa scores 12 birdies in his bogey-free round on the 6,545-yard Nagoya Golf Club course.
2010 — Cleveland's LeBron James becomes the 10th player in NBA history to win consecutive MVP awards.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!