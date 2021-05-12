Morning Leadoff - May 13, 2021

1992 — The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 5-1 to eliminate the Patrick Division champions in six games and advance to the Prince of Wales Conference finals. It is the first time all four division winners are eliminated in the same round. The Norris Division champion Detroit Red Wings were swept by the Chicago Blackhawks in four straight games, and the Montreal Canadiens, who had won the Adams Division, lost in four games to the Boston Bruins. The Vancouver Canucks, the Smythe Division champions lost to the Edmonton Oilers in six games.

1995 — Team New Zealand's Black Magic 1 completes a 5-0 sweep in the America's Cup, beating Dennis Conner's borrowed boat Young America by 1 minute, 50 seconds.

2005 — Tiger Woods misses the cut at the Byron Nelson Championship to end his record of 142 consecutive cuts made over the last seven years on the PGA Tour. Needing a par on the 18th hole at Cottonwood Valley, Woods misses a 15-foot putt. He taps in for a bogey and a 2-over 72, leaving him at 1 over for the tournament.

2007 — Canada wins hockey's world championship with a 4-2 victory over Finland. Rick Nash leads the way with two goals as Canada captures its' 24th world title and first since 2004.