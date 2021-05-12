Morning Leadoff - May 13, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, May 13
College baseball: NSIC tournament: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 6 p.m.
College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at Duluth, Minn.
High school baseball: Bismarck at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Century at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Beulah at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.
High school girls soccer: Jamestown at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Bowl; Century at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school girls tennis: Williston at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.
High school softball: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Williston, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, May 14
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
College baseball: NSIC tournament: U-Mary at St. Cloud State, 11 a.m., 5 p.m. (if necessary).
College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at Duluth, Minn.
High school boys golf: Watford City Invitational, 10 a.m., Fox Hills Golf & Country Club.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne; Century at Fargo Davies, at Fargo South; Legacy at West Fargo, vs. Wahpeton at Fargo; St. Mary’s at Fargo Shanley, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Valley City, at Fargo Shanley.
High school softball: Century at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Dickinson vs. Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at Duluth, Minn.
High school baseball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Mandan at Century, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Legacy, Noon, Haaland Field.
High school girls soccer: Century at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Minot, 2 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 2 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck, Legacy, St. Mary’s, Mandan at West Fargo Invitational; Century at West Fargo Sheyenne.
High school softball: Devils Lake at Bismarck, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Watford City, Noon; Legacy at Mandan, Noon.
High school girls track: Mandan Kiwanis meet, 10 a.m., Starion Sports Complex.
IFL: Green Bay Blizzard at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m., Event Center.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minnesota Wilderness, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, May 16
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Mandan at St. Mary’s
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi State
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Betfred British Masters
2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA AT&T Byron Nelson
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
MLB
11 a.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Washington (Noon)
1 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Oakland at Boston
9 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Seattle OR Miami at Arizona (8:30 p.m.)
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Miami
9 p.m.
TNT — Portland at Phoenix
NHL
7 p.m.
NHLN — Minnesota at St. Louis
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Sophomore Andrea Ferguson scored two long-range goals to give Bismarck a 2-1 girls soccer victory over previously unbeaten St. Maru's at the Community Bowl. Both of Ferguson's goals came in the first 11 minutes of the game. Kalah Peterson trimmed the Saints' deficit to 2-1 in the 52nd minute, but that was the final tally of the contest. Bismarck finished with a 13-7 advantage in shots on net. Bismarck's record is now 4-2-1. St. Mary's stands 3-1-3.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Heather Zander, an eighth-grader from Mandan, won four events, all with personal-best efforts, to help the host Braves to the title in the Mandan Kiwanis track and field meet at Faris Field. Mandan won the title with 166 points, while Minot, the West Region favorite, scored 133 for second place. Zander's outstanding performance consisted of wins in the 100 (12.18), the 100 hurdles (15.0) the long jump (17-3) and the 200 (25.40). The latter was a meet record.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): The Bismarck St. Mary's tennis team claimed its first dual victory of the year, stopping Bismarck High 5-4. Bismarck's Bob Smith and Tom Koenig claimed two of the three singles matches with the other going to the Saints' Terry Mees. St. Mary's prevailed 12-10 in the doubles match with Dan Enders and Darany Mees teaming up for the win. The Saints now stand 1-5 on the season.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The last time the Minnesota Vikings opened the season with back-to-back road games was 2013. The Vikings opened with a 34-24 loss at Detroit and a 31-30 loss at Chicago. Minnesota finished 5-10-1.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
May 13
1891 — Isaac Murphy wins his second straight Kentucky Derby aboard Kingman. In the stretch, Kingman comes from last in the four-horse field to beat Balgownan by one-half length.
1952 — In an Appalachian League game, Ron Necciai of the Bristol Twins strikes out 27 batters while pitching a 7-0 no-hitter against the Welch Miners.
1958 — Stan Musial gets his 3,000th hit with a pinch-double off Chicago's Moe Drabowsky at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals win 5-3.
1976 — The New York Nets overcome a 22-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-106 and win the last ABA championship in six games.
1992 — The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 5-1 to eliminate the Patrick Division champions in six games and advance to the Prince of Wales Conference finals. It is the first time all four division winners are eliminated in the same round. The Norris Division champion Detroit Red Wings were swept by the Chicago Blackhawks in four straight games, and the Montreal Canadiens, who had won the Adams Division, lost in four games to the Boston Bruins. The Vancouver Canucks, the Smythe Division champions lost to the Edmonton Oilers in six games.
1995 — Team New Zealand's Black Magic 1 completes a 5-0 sweep in the America's Cup, beating Dennis Conner's borrowed boat Young America by 1 minute, 50 seconds.
2005 — Tiger Woods misses the cut at the Byron Nelson Championship to end his record of 142 consecutive cuts made over the last seven years on the PGA Tour. Needing a par on the 18th hole at Cottonwood Valley, Woods misses a 15-foot putt. He taps in for a bogey and a 2-over 72, leaving him at 1 over for the tournament.
2007 — Canada wins hockey's world championship with a 4-2 victory over Finland. Rick Nash leads the way with two goals as Canada captures its' 24th world title and first since 2004.
2007 — Rafael Nadal becomes the first player to win the Rome Masters three consecutive times by beating Fernando Gonzalez of Chile 6-2, 6-2. The victory extends his winning streak on clay to 77 matches. By reaching the final, the Spaniard broke John McEnroe's record for most consecutive victories (75) on one surface.
2012 — Manchester City wins the English title for the first time in 44 years, surging past Queens Park Rangers 3-2 with Sergio Aguero scoring his team's second goal late in injury time. Aguero scores during the fourth minute of injury time, two minutes after substitute Edin Dzeko made it 2-2. The winning goal snatches the trophy from defending champion Manchester United on goal difference.
2014 — Henrik Lundqvist sets an NHL record with his fifth straight Game 7 victory. He made 35 saves to lift the New York Rangers to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins and earn a spot in the Eastern Conference finals. Brian Boyle and Brad Richards score for New York, who rally from a 3-1 series deficit for the first time in the franchise's 88-year history.
2015 — Derek Stepan scores 11:24 in overtime, lifting the New York Rangers past the Washington Capitals 2-1 and into the Eastern Conference finals. Stepan's wrist shot from the left wing caps a comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the series. The Rangers become the only team to manage that in successive years, doing the same thing to Pittsburgh in the second round in 2014.
