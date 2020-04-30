Morning leadoff - May 1, 2020

2004 — Smarty Jones splashes his way past Lion Heart in the stretch to win the Kentucky Derby. Smarty Jones runs his record to 7-for-7 and becomes the first unbeaten Derby winner since Seattle Slew in 1977.

2006 — Detroit, the league leader in points this season, is eliminated in the first round for the third time in five postseasons after a 4-3 loss to Edmonton in Game 6.

2006 — Memphis is sent to its third consecutive four-game sweep after a 102-76 loss to Dallas. The Grizzlies' 12 consecutive playoff losses is an NBA record, six more losses than any NBA team had before its first victory.

2008 — Johan Franzen records his second hat trick in three games with three more goals and helps Detroit complete the four-game sweep of Colorado with an 8-2 win. His three goals makes him the first player with two hat tricks in one playoff series since Jari Kurri did it for Edmonton in 1985.

2010 — Jockey Calvin Borel steers Super Saver through the mud to win his third Kentucky Derby in four years, beating Lookin At Lucky by 2 1/2 lengths.

