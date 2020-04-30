Morning leadoff - May 1, 2020

SCHEDULE
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Erik Ringsak's brilliant relief performance enabled Century to defeat visiting Williston 7-6 in West Region baseball at Haaland Field. Ringsak was called to the mound with the bases loaded and none out in the top of the seventh inning. Nine pitches later, the Patriots had a regional victory. Ringsak set down the three men he faced on a strikeout, an infeld fly and a squib ground out. Century raised its record to 8-1 in the region and 11-5 overall. The Coyotes slipped to 4-3 and 7-5.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The University of Mary defeated Dordt College and Sioux Falls College by identical 7-2 scores in college tennis dual action at Sioux Center, Iowa. Felix Alvarado, Carlos Silva and Nate Hill all went 2-0 in singles for the winning Marauders in the two matches. The Marauders improved to 4-7 with the two wins.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck racked up 76 points to finish far ahead of the field in the Minot Lions Invitational track meet. Minot edged Minot Ryan 32-31 for second place. Bismarck athletes won seven events under cold, windy conditions. Tim Dockter led the way for the Demons with a winning leap of 20-10 1/2 in the long jump and a leg on the winning 800 relay.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The last time the Minnesota Vikings had the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft was 1968. With the top overall pick, the Vikings selected Hall of Fame offensive tackle Ron Yary. Two other eventual Hall of Famers were picked in the top eight that year – defensive end Claude Humphrey went No. 3 to Atlanta and running back Larry Csonka went to Miami at No. 8.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
May 1
1920 — Joe Oeschger of the Boston Braves and Leon Cadore of the Brooklyn Dodgers pitch 26 innings each in a 1-1 tie, the longest game in major league history.
1943 — Count Fleet, ridden by Johnny Longden, wins the Kentucky Derby by three lengths over Blue Swords.
1948 — Citation, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, captures the Kentucky Derby by 3 1/2 lengths over Coaltown. It's Citation's toughest race in winning the Triple Crown.
1965 — The Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 in Game 7 to capture the Stanley Cup.
1982 — Gato del Sol, ridden by Ed Delahoussaye, comes from last place in a field of 19 to take the Kentucky Derby. Gato del Sol, finishes 2 1/2 lengths ahead of Laser Light, who edged Reinvested by a neck for second.
1991 — Nolan Ryan pitches his seventh no-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Ryan faces 29 batters, striking out 16 and walking two.
1991 — Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics sets a major league record by stealing his 939th base, eclipsing Lou Brock's career mark.
1992 — The Pittsburgh Penguins become the 11th team in NHL history to rebound from a 3-1 deficit and win a playoff series, with a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals.
1993 — Bruce Baumgartner wins his 11th straight national wrestling title by beating Joel Greenlee 6-0 in the 286-pound freestyle division at the U.S. championships in Las Vegas.
1999 — Charismatic, a 30-1 shot who ran in a claiming race in February, charges to victory in the 125th Kentucky Derby, giving trainer D. Wayne Lukas his third victory of the 1990s.
2003 — The three-time defending champion Lakers beat Minnesota 101-85 to win the series 4-2. It's the 13th straight playoff series won under Phil Jackson. Jackson-coached teams have an NBA-record 25 consecutive series wins.
2004 — Smarty Jones splashes his way past Lion Heart in the stretch to win the Kentucky Derby. Smarty Jones runs his record to 7-for-7 and becomes the first unbeaten Derby winner since Seattle Slew in 1977.
2006 — Detroit, the league leader in points this season, is eliminated in the first round for the third time in five postseasons after a 4-3 loss to Edmonton in Game 6.
2006 — Memphis is sent to its third consecutive four-game sweep after a 102-76 loss to Dallas. The Grizzlies' 12 consecutive playoff losses is an NBA record, six more losses than any NBA team had before its first victory.
2008 — Johan Franzen records his second hat trick in three games with three more goals and helps Detroit complete the four-game sweep of Colorado with an 8-2 win. His three goals makes him the first player with two hat tricks in one playoff series since Jari Kurri did it for Edmonton in 1985.
2010 — Jockey Calvin Borel steers Super Saver through the mud to win his third Kentucky Derby in four years, beating Lookin At Lucky by 2 1/2 lengths.
