Morning Leadoff - June 6, 2020

SCHEDULE
Saturday, June 6
No local events scheduled.
Sunday, June 7
Baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
Monday, June 8
Baseball: Bismarck Senators at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Dickinson Volunteers, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 9
Baseball: Mandan A’s at Bismarck Reps, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan Chiefs at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Wednesday, June 10
Baseball: Fargo Post 2 at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Dickinson Roughriders at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Mandan, unbeaten at home, defeated Century 7-5 on its own turf at Memorial Ballpark to win the state Class A baseball championship. A clutch three-run double by Jay Flaa set the table for the Braves, and senior lefty Reid Jungling closed the deal in relief of Jordy Wenstrom. Mandan was clinging to a 4-3 lead when Flaa banged an Erik Ringsak offering for a two-out, bases-loaded double high off the screen monster in left field. Wenstrom was credited with the win, improving to 4-0. Justin Ledger took the loss.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Metronomic consistency carried Tim Kunick of Bismarck to the top of the heap in the Big I local qualifier at Riverwood Golf Course. Kunick shot a 37-38 -- 75 for a two-stroke edge on runner-up Mike Schaaf of Mandan. Kunick tallied only one birdie during his three-over-par outing. Thirteen boys and one girl, Chelsey Wongjirad, will advance to the state tournament at Riverwood next month.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mick Fode struck out 11 and walked none while pitching Bismarck's B-squad American Legion team to a 4-3, 11-inning victory at Riverdale. The 15-year-old Fode, who hurled a complete game, was making his first start of the season. He surrendered eight hits. The deciding run was wild-pitched home by losing pitcher Ken Martinson, who struck out 17.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Race All-Star Series
Noon
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vet Tix Camping World 200
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series EchoPark 250
7 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Racing Genesys 300
BOWLING
6 p.m.
FOX — PBA Strike Derby
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — LG at Kiwoom
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.
TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open: Day 2 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save
TRIVIA ANSWER
Francisco Rodriguez set the major-league single-season saves record with 62 in 2008 for the Angels.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
June 6
1919 — Man o' War wins his first race, a 5-furlong contest over a straightaway at Belmont Park. The 3-to-5 favorite wins by six lengths, covering the distance in 59 seconds.
1924 — Cyril Walker captures the U.S. Open with a three-stroke victory over Bobby Jones.
1936 — Granville, ridden by James Stout, wins the Belmont Stakes by a neck over Mr. Bones. Bold Venture, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, does not run in the race.
1946 — The National Basketball Association is founded at the Commodore Hotel in New York.
1981 — Summing, ridden by George Martins, wins the Belmont Stakes, spoiling Pleasant Colony's Triple Crown bid.
1987 — Bet Twice, ridden by Craig Perret, breezes to a 14-length victory in the Belmont Stakes to deny Alysheba the Triple Crown. Alysheba is a distant fourth.
1987 — West Germany's Steffi Graf, eight days shy of her 18th birthday, becomes the youngest women's champion of the French Open when she beats Martina Navratilova 6-4, 4-6, 8-6.
1998 — Real Quiet is denied the Triple Crown when Victory Gallop edges him at the wire in the Belmont Stakes.
1999 — Andre Agassi rallies to win the French Open and become the fifth man to complete a career Grand Slam. After losing the first two sets, Agassi surges back to beat Andrei Medvedev 1-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Agassi won the 1992 Wimbledon, 1994 U.S. Open and 1995 Australian Open.
1999 — Juli Inkster wins the U.S. Women's Open with a 16-under 272, the lowest 72-hole score in the championship's 54-year history.
2007 — The Anaheim Ducks capture the Stanley Cup with a 6-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators, ending the series in five games.
2007 — Trevor Hoffman becomes the first major leaguer with 500 career saves when he closes out the San Diego Padres' 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
2010 — Rafael Nadal wins his fifth French Open title and avenges his lone Roland Garros defeat, beating Robin Soderling 6-4, 6-2, 6-4. Nadal improves to 38-1 at Roland Garros, with the only loss to Soderling in the fourth round a year ago.
2011 — The Bowl Championship Series strips the Southern California Trojans of their 2004 title, leaving that season without a BCS champion. BCS officials vacated the championship after the Trojans were hit with heavy NCAA sanctions last year for rules violations committed during the 2004 and '05 seasons.
2015 — American Pharoah leads all the way to win the Belmont Stakes by 5½ lengths, becoming the first horse in 37 years to sweep the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes. The bay colt, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Victor Espinoza, is the 12th horse and first since Affirmed in 1978 to win the Triple Crown.
2015 — Serena Williams overcomes a mid-match lull and a third-set deficit to win her third French Open title and 20th major singles trophy by beating Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-2.
2015 — Tiger Woods hits a new low with the highest score of his career — an 85 in the Memorial at Muirfield Village, the course where he has won eight times. Woods ends his front nine of the third round with back-to-back double bogeys and finishes with a quadruple-bogey 8.
