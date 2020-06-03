Morning Leadoff - June 4, 2020

1990 — Penn State officially is voted into the Big Ten. The school becomes the 11th member of the league and first addition to the Midwest-based conference since Michigan State in 1949.

1994 — Haile Gebrselassie becomes the first Ethiopian to set a world track record with a time of 12:56.96 in the men's 5,000-meter race at Hengelo, Netherlands.

1997 — Spain's Sergi Bruguera, No. 16, is the only seeded player left in the French Open after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Morocco's Hicham Arazi in the quarterfinals. The three unseeded players in the semifinals is a first for the tournament.

2005 — Justine Henin-Hardenne beats a rattled and fumbling Mary Pierce 6-1, 6-1 to win the French Open women's singles title, capping a remarkable comeback from a blood virus with her fourth Grand Slam title and her second at Roland Garros.

2005 — Jockey Eddie Castro sets a North American record for most wins by a jockey in a single day at one racetrack by winning nine races on the 13-race card at Miami's Calder Race Course.