Morning Leadoff - June 4, 2020

SCHEDULE
Thursday, June 4
Baseball: Mandan at Dickinson, 6:30/8:30 p.m.
Friday, June 5
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, season opener, 7 p.m.
Baseball: Border Battle: Aberdeen Smittys at Bismarck Governors, 1:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Miles City (Mont.) at Bismarck Governors, 4 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Aberdeen Smittys at Mandan Chiefs, 12 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Miles City at Mandan Chiefs, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 6
No local events scheduled.
Sunday, June 7
Baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Eleven walks and three errors combined to make Devils Lake a 15-3 loser to Bismarck in the quarterfinal round of the state Class A baseball tournament at Mandan's Memorial Ballpark. Austin Zorn rapped three hits, scored four runs and knocked in two more to lead Bismarck's 10-hit attack. Bismarck will face Mandan, a 1-0 winner over Grand Forks Red River, in the semifinals.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Tocker Pudwill's longtime dream of fighting for a world title came true, but it ended with a one-sided loss to Germany's Sven Ottke, holder of the IBF super-middleweight title, in Karlsruhe, Germany. Ottke knocked down Pudwill, a Mandan fighter, in the ninth round. Pudwill finished the fight, but Ottke dominated the final three rounds. Ottke, 19-0, was making his sixth title defense. Both fighters weighed 167 pounds for the fight as Pudwill earned $30,000.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck salvaged a doubleheader split as Gary Van Heuvelen pitched the hosts to a 3-1 victory over Rapid City in American Legion baseball. Van Heuvelen's effort enabled Bismarck to avenge a 4-2 10-inning loss in the first game. Van Huevelen limited Rapid Cith to three hits, walking one and striking out two. Tim Dockter went the 10-inning distance in the first game, surrendering 12 hits, walking none and striking out two.
TV TODAY
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Lotte at Kia
TRIVIA ANSWER
Mark Eaton of the Utah Jazz set the NBA single-season record with 456 blocked shots in 1984-85.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
June 4
1870 — Ed Brown becomes the first African-American jockey to win the Belmont Stakes, with Kingfisher.
1927 — The United States wins the first Ryder Cup golf tournament by beating Britain 9½-2½.
1932 — Faireno, ridden by Tommy Malley, wins the Belmont Stakes by 1½ lengths over Osculator. Burgoo King, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, doesn't race.
1966 — Ameroid, ridden by Bill Boland, wins the Belmont Stakes by 2½ lengths over Buffle. Kauai King, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, finishes fourth.
1987 — Danny Harris defeats Edwin Moses with a 47.56 mark in the 400 hurdles at a meet in Madrid, Spain, ending the longest winning streak in track and field history. Moses, who finishes .13 seconds behind Harris, had won 122 consecutive races dating to Aug. 26, 1977.
1988 — West Germany's Steffi Graf beats 17-year-old Natalia Zvereva of the Soviet Union in 32 minutes with a 6-0, 6-0 victory to win the French Open women's title for the second straight year. Graf loses only 13 points in the match.
1990 — Penn State officially is voted into the Big Ten. The school becomes the 11th member of the league and first addition to the Midwest-based conference since Michigan State in 1949.
1994 — Haile Gebrselassie becomes the first Ethiopian to set a world track record with a time of 12:56.96 in the men's 5,000-meter race at Hengelo, Netherlands.
1997 — Spain's Sergi Bruguera, No. 16, is the only seeded player left in the French Open after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Morocco's Hicham Arazi in the quarterfinals. The three unseeded players in the semifinals is a first for the tournament.
2005 — Justine Henin-Hardenne beats a rattled and fumbling Mary Pierce 6-1, 6-1 to win the French Open women's singles title, capping a remarkable comeback from a blood virus with her fourth Grand Slam title and her second at Roland Garros.
2005 — Jockey Eddie Castro sets a North American record for most wins by a jockey in a single day at one racetrack by winning nine races on the 13-race card at Miami's Calder Race Course.
2008 — The Detroit Red Wings win the Stanley Cup for the fourth time in 11 seasons with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the finals. Detroit defenseman Henrik Zetterberg, who had a goal and assist in the Cup clincher, wins the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.
2009 — Randy Johnson earns his 300th win, becoming the 24th major league pitcher to reach the milestone by leading San Francisco to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader.
2011 — China's Li Na captures her first Grand Slam singles title, becoming the first tennis player from China, man or woman, to achieve such a feat. Na beats Francesca Schiavone 6-4, 7-6 (0) in the French Open final. The title is only Li's fifth in her career, and first on clay.
2013 — Keilani Ricketts homers and drives in four runs, Michelle Gascoigne pitches a three-hit shutout and Oklahoma wins the NCAA softball championship by beating Tennessee 4-0 in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series finals.
