Morning Leadoff - June 3, 2020

SCHEDULE
Wednesday, June 3
Golf: North Dakota Spring Championship, Riverwood Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 4
Baseball: Mandan at Dickinson, 6:30/8:30 p.m.
Friday, June 5
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, season opener, 7 p.m.
Baseball: Border Battle: Aberdeen Smittys at Bismarck Governors, 1:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Miles City (Mont.) at Bismarck Governors, 4 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Aberdeen Smittys at Mandan Chiefs, 12 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Miles City at Mandan Chiefs, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 6
No local events scheduled.
Sunday, June 7
Baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Two-time defending champion Hazen fell just short in its pursuit of a third straight state Class B girls golf championship. The Bison shot a 739 at Jamestown's Hillcrest Golf Course, one stroke behind Kenmare and Central, who tied for first place. Kenmare won on the fifth-score tiebreaker. Abby Knutson of Hatton-Northwood earned medalist honors, winning by 14 strokes with a two-day score of 150. Defending champion Amber Piatz of Napoleon carded a 164 to tie for second place. Meghan Essler was Kenmare's leader with a 174.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): It has been a long time since Jim Peluso coached a high school hockey team, but after a 12-year break, he is finding his way back. Peluso was selected this week as the head boys hockey coach for Bismarck High School. He will replace four-year head coach Jay Johnson, who retired from the position after last season due to health concerns. Peluso is no stranger to the BHS hockey program. He served as head coach of the Demons from 1979 to 1986.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Maddock, Kenmare, Chaffee and defending champion Hatton will do battle at Velva for the state high school baseball championship. Maddock and Hatton will square off in the tournament opener, with Chaffee and Kenmare clashing in the second game. The third-place and championship games will be played in the evening. Dr. Ray Pelton is the tournament manager. Ray Albrecht of Bismarck and Bill Zwarych of Mandan are the tournament umpires.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 12, Salt Lake City
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Kiwoom at Hanwha
TRIVIA ANSWER
Peyton Manning set the NFL single-season record with 5,477 yards passing in 2103 for Denver. He broke the record of 5,476 yards set in 2011 by New Orleans’ Drew Brees.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press undefined
June 3
1932 — Lou Gehrig becomes the first major league player to hit four consecutive home runs in a game, giving the New York Yankees a 20-13 win over the Philadelphia A's. Gehrig's feat, however, is overshadowed by the resignation of John McGraw, manager of the New York Giants for 30 years.
1944 — Bounding Home, ridden by G.L. Smith, wins the Belmont Stakes by one-half length over Pensive, the winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness.
1961 — Sherluck, ridden by Braulio Baeza, wins the Belmont Stakes. Carry Beck, the winner of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, finishes seventh.
1984 — Patty Sheehan wins the LPGA championship by a record 10 strokes over Beth Daniel and Pat Bradley.
1991 — Thomas Hearns becomes a world champion for the sixth time, capturing the World Boxing Association's light-heavyweight title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Virgil Hill.
1992 — Chicago's Michael Jordan scores a record 35 points, including a record six 3-pointers, in the first half as the Bulls beat Portland 122-89 in the opening game of the NBA Finals. Jordan finishes with 39 points and Chicago is only two points shy of the largest victory margin in the finals.
1995 — Pedro Martinez of Montreal pitches nine perfect innings against San Diego before giving up a leadoff double to Bip Roberts in the 10th inning of the Expos' 1-0 win.
1999 — Four days after her first LPGA Tour victory, Kelli Kuehne ties the Women's U.S. Open record with an 8-under 64 in the first round to take a one-stroke lead over Juli Inkster.
2001 — Karrie Webb wins the U.S. Women's Open in a runaway for the second year in a row. Webb shoots a 1-under 69 for an eight-stroke victory, the largest margin at a Women's Open in 21 years.
2004 — Calgary ties an NHL record with its 10th road win of the playoffs with a 3-2 overtime victory over Tampa Bay in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals. The New Jersey Devils also won 10 road playoff games during their championship seasons of 1995 and 2000.
2006 — Jeff Burton has the biggest come-from-behind win ever in a Busch race, overcoming a 36th-place starting position in the Dover 200 for his second victory of the season.
2006 — Russia's Nikolai Valuev retains his WBA heavyweight title in Hanover, Germany, stopping Jamaican challenger Owen Beck with a right uppercut in the third round.
2011 — Roger Federer ends Novak Djokovic's perfect season and 43-match winning streak, beating him 7-6 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) in the French Open semifinals.
2014 — Kirsti Merritt hits a 3-run homer and Florida defeats Alabama 6-3 to win its first NCAA softball championship.
2015 — Novak Djokovic ends Rafael Nadal's 39-match French Open winning streak, beating the nine-time champion in a surprisingly lopsided quarterfinal 7-5, 6-3, 6-1. It's only the second defeat for Nadal in 72 career matches at Roland Garros. The other came in the fourth round in 2009 against Robin Soderling.
2015 — Florida wins its second straight national softball championship behind Lauren Haeger's complete game in a 4-1 victory over Michigan. Florida is the third program to repeat as Women's College World Series champion, and the first since Arizona in 2006-07.
