Morning Leadoff - June 28, 2021

SCHEDULE
Monday, June 28
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Minot Expos at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, June 29
American Legion baseball: Grand Forks at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.; West Fargo at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Senators at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, June 30
American Legion baseball: West Fargo Patriots at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.; Grand Forks at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Mandan A’s at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Scarlets at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 1
Legion baseball: Jamestown Scarlets at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 8:30 a.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Friday, July 2
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Saturday, July 3
Legion baseball: Bismarck Senators at Mandan A’s, 4 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Mandan Chiefs, 6:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Sunday, July 4
Legion baseball: Bismarck Senators at Mandan A’s, 1:30 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Mandan, 4 p.m.
Northwoods League: Mankato at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Rodeo: Mandan Rodeo Days, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
TV TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, Game 1
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 3
MLB
6 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Yankees OR Kansas City at Boston
7 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
NBA PLAYOFFS
8:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, Game 5
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Final: Montréal at Tampa Bay, Game 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
ESPN — Wimbledon, First Round
10:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Wimbledon, First Round
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Dakota Wizards have scheduled a press conference where they are expected to announce that the NBA's Golden State Warriors are buying the team, which may eventually be relocated. Media outlets in California were reporting the impending deal with the Wizards and an eventual transfer of the D-League franchise to San Jose.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Harvey scored 24 runs on just seven hits to sweep a road doubleheader from Washburn in American Legion baseball. Daniel Kennedy earned credit for Harvey's 8-6 victory in the first game. The win went to Dustin Whitney in the second game. Brian Buxa and Dustin Whitney doubled for Harvey in the first game and Cody Frantz hit a home run in the second game. Luke Schafer and Craig Becker were Washburn's pitches of record.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Hazen right-hander Mike Huber fired a no-hitter in a 15-3 six-inning road rout at Riverdale. Huber fanned 13 and walked four on the mound and drove in five runs at the plate with three hits, including a home run. The Legion baseball win was Hazen's fourth in nine decisions.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Old Hoss Radbourn holds the major-league single-season wins record with 60 in 1884 for the Providence Grays.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
June 28
1935 — Alf Perry ties a British Open scoring record with a 283 total at Muirfield in Gullane, East Lothian, Scotland. Perry's finishes five-under for four-stroke win over Alf Padgham.
1939 — Joe Louis stops Tony Galento in the fourth round at Yankee Stadium to retain the world heavyweight title.
1953 — Betsy Rawls wins the U.S. Women's Open with a six-stroke playoff victory over Jacqueline Pung.
1966 — Ernie Terrell scores a unanimous 15-round decision over Doug Jones in Houston to win the WBA title, which had been stripped from Muhammad Ali.
1971 — Muhammad Ali wins a four-year legal battle to overturn his 1967 conviction for draft evasion in an 8-0 vote by the U.S. Supreme Court.
1992 — Connie Price-Smith, who earlier won the discus, wins the shot put at 62 feet, 6 inches, to become the first woman to win both events at the U.S. Olympic trials since Earlene Brown in 1960.
1994 — Oleg Salenko scores a World Cup record five goals as Russia beats Cameroon 6-1.
1997 — Evander Holyfield, bleeding badly from his right ear after being bitten by Mike Tyson, retains the WBA heavyweight championship in Las Vegas when Tyson is disqualified after the third round.
2007 — Frank Thomas hit his 500th home run to become the 21st major leaguer to reach the career mark.
2007 — Craig Biggio becomes the 27th player in major league history to get 3,000 hits in Houston's 8-5 11-inning victory over Colorado.
2009 — Mariano Rivera earns his 500th save, becoming the second reliever to reach the milestone, and the New York Yankees beat the Mets 4-2 for a Subway Series sweep.
2009 — Nineteen-year-old Joey Logano becomes the youngest winner in the history of the NASCAR Sprint Cup series, winning the rain-shortened race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
2012 — Kentucky becomes the first school to go 1-2 in the NBA Draft. New Orleans Hornets select Kentucky forward Anthony Davis with the No. 1 pick. Then Charlotte follows by taking fellow freshman Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. The Wildcats join UNLV with six players drafted in the entire draft. UNLV had six players drafted in 1977 — but none in the first round.
2014 — Sebastian K, driven by trainer Ake Svanstedt, trots the fastest mile in harness racing history, finishing in 1:49 in the $100,000 Sun Invitational for older trotters at Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs. Sebastian K, an 8-year-old stallion who raced four times in the U.S. since arriving from Sweden during the winter, breaks the record of 1:49.3 set by Enough Talk in 2008.
