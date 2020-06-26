Morning leadoff - June 27, 2020

SCHEDULE
Saturday, June 27
Baseball: Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Heilman’s Performance Invitational, Minot.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 12:35/7:05 p.m. Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, June 28
Baseball: Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Heilman’s Performance Invitational, Minot.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Monday, June 29
Baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Governors at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators at Williston, Grondahl Field, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League Baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, June 30
Baseball: Minot Vistas at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Fargo Post 400 at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m.
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series Pocono Organics 150
1 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike Road America
2:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics 325
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Race All-Star Series
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Miguel Berchelt vs. Eleazar Valenzuela (Junior Lightweights)
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Travelers Championship
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Travelers Championship
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS1 — America's Day at the Races
4 p.m.
NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series6 p.m.
NBCSN — Trackside Live
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — NC at Doosan
RODEO
9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Singles Semifinals & Doubles Final
11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin
2 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1 Round Robin
3 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 5 Credit One Bank Invitational
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The search is on to find a new baseball and women's basketball coach at Bismarck State College. Both spots became vacant when Len Stanley, the coach in both sports, resigned to accept the job as head coach of the Mandan High School girls basketball team. Applications for Stanley's position closed with 45 responses.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Cory Rader of Bismarck is scheduled to fight a 10-round feature bout next month on a boxing card at the state fair in Minot. Rader, 14-1, will put his Upper Midwest junior middleweight title on the line in the bout. Rader's opponent is uncertain after Justin Racine of Parshall and Brooke Welby of Winnipeg backed out.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Washburn left-hander Bob Martin threw a five-inning no-hitter in a 5-0 American Legion baseball victory at Beulah. Four Beulah batters reached base, two on walks, one on a fielder's choice and one on an error. Tom Sheldon homered for Washburn, now 3-5 on the year.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ty Cobb holds the major-league career batting average record at .366. Rogers Hornsby is second at .358.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
June 27
1903 — Willie Anderson captures the U.S. Open with a two-stroke victory over David Brown in a playoff.
1914 — Jack Johnson wins a 20-round referee's decision over Frank Moran at the Velodrome d'Hiver in Paris.
1924 — Walter Hagen wins his second British Open. Hagen finishes with a 301 to edge Ernest Whitcombe by one stroke at Royal Liverpool Golf Club at Hoylake, England. Hagen, who won in 1922, was the Open's first winner born in the United States.
1936 — Alf Padgham beats Jimmy Adams by one stroke to win the British Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.
1950 — Chandler Harper wins the PGA championship by beating Henry Williams Jr., 4 and 3 in the final round.
1959 — Mickey Wright beats Louise Suggs by two strokes for her second straight U.S. Women's Open title.
1971 — JoAnne Carner wins the U.S. Women's Open with a seven-stroke victory over Kathy Whitworth.
1992 — Top-seeded Jim Courier, the Australian and French Open champion, loses 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to qualifier Andrei Olhovskiy of Russia at Wimbledon. It's the first time in Wimbledon history that a qualifier beat the top seed.
1999 — Juli Inkster shoots a 6-under 65 to win the LPGA Championship, becoming the second woman to win the modern career Grand Slam. Pat Bradley won her Grand Slam 13 years earlier.
2006 — Roger Federer wins his record 42nd straight grass-court match, beating Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to open his bid for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship. Federer breaks the record he shared with Bjorn Borg, the five-time Wimbledon champion who won 41 straight matches on grass from 1976-1981.
2008 — Zheng Jie completes the biggest victory of her career at Wimbledon, beating new No. 1 Ana Ivanovic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round. The 133rd-ranked Zheng's victory, her first against a top-10 player, is the earliest exit by a top-ranked woman at Wimbledon since Martina Hingis lost in the first round in 2001.
2010 — Cristie Kerr cruises to a 12-stroke victory in the LPGA Championship in one of the most lopsided wins at a major. Kerr leads wire-to-wire, closing with a 6-under 66 for a 19-under 269 total. Kerr breaks the tournament record for victory margin of 11 set by Betsy King in 1992 and matches the second-biggest victory in a major.
2017 — Florida scores four runs in the eighth inning to pull away from LSU, and the Gators beat their Southeastern Conference rival 6-1 to complete a two-game sweep in the College World Series finals for their first national title in baseball. LSU loses for the first time in seven appearances in a championship game.
