Morning Leadoff - June 26, 2021

SCHEDULE
Saturday, June 26
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at The Battle of Omaha.
IFL: Bismarck at Sioux Falls Storm, 7:05 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 5:05 p.m.
Softball: McQuade Tournament: Clem Kelley, McQuade Diamonds, Scheels Complex, Cottonwood (Bismarck); Mandan Diamonds.
Sunday, June 27
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at The Battle of Omaha.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 1:05 p.m.
Softball: McQuade Tournament: Clem Kelley, McQuade Diamonds, Scheels Complex, Cottonwood (Bismarck); Mandan Diamonds.
Monday, June 28
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Minot Expos at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
10 p.m.
FS2 — Hawthorn at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150
2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Pocono Organics CBD 325
7 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience Camping World SRX Series
BOWLING
11 a.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round, Allen Park, Mich.
1 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round, Allen Park, Mich.
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
1 p.m.
ESPN — Game 13 (if necessary)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 14 (if necessary)
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 1
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA BMW International Open
Noon
GOLF — PGA Travelers Championship
NBC — LPGA KPMG Women's PGA Championship
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Travelers Championship
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Bridgestone Senior Players Championship
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
1 p.m.
BSN – Cleveland at Minnesota
MLBN — Cleveland at Minnesota OR Seattle at Chicago White Sox
3 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at Texas
6 p.m.
FOX — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers OR N.Y. Yankees at Boston
9 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at San Diego OR Oakland at San Francisco
NBA PLAYOFFS
8:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, Game 4
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Finals
TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals
WNBA
Noon
CBS — Washington at Dallas
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Hettinger pounded out 19 hits on the way to a 10-5, 11-1 doubleheader sweep of Highway 21 at Hettinger. Ryan Yates and Nate Pierce knocked in two runs apiece and Pierce was credited with the win in the first game. Pierce rapped three hits and Caleb Larson pitched a two-hitter in the second game, which went six innings.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Whatever works, right? Sidelines-Budweiser snapped a five-game losing streak by marching to the men's C title in the McQuade Softball Tournament. The Bismarck team claimed the tournament crown with five straight wins, including a 19-6 blowout of Dickinson Bud Light in the championship game. Outfielder Dana Ereth lifted Sidelines-Budweiser off the launch pad in the championship game by belting two-run home runs in each of the first two innings. S-B now stands 21-13 on the season.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Sixty-four teams have entered the annual Wahpeton-Breckenridge Invitational slowpitch softball tournament, which is believed to be North Dakota's largest. Some hopeful teams had to be turned away. Sixteen diamonds will be utilized for the one-day event which was won by Breck Lanes of Breckenridge last summer.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ichiro Suzuki set the major-league single-season hits record with 262 in 2004 for the Seattle Mariners. The previous record was 257, set by George Sisler in 1920 for the St. Louis Browns.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
June 26
1910 — For the second consecutive year, Hazel Hotchkiss wins the singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles at the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Hotchkiss beats Louise Hammond 6-4, 6-2 for the singles title.
1925 — Jim Barnes wins the British Open with a one-stroke win over Ted Ray and Archie Compston at Prestwick Golf Club in South Ayrshire, Scotland.
1959 — Ingemar Johansson knocks out Floyd Patterson in the third round at Yankee Stadium to win the world heavyweight title.
1990 — Jennifer Capriati, 14, defeats Helen Kelesi 6-3, 6-1 in the first round to become the youngest winner of a match in Wimbledon history.
1995 — The U.S. Supreme Court upholds a random drug-testing program in Vernonia, Ore. The 6-to-3 decision allows public high school officials to require student-athletes to submit to random urinalysis as a condition of being allowed to play interscholastic sports.
1998 — Jamaica becomes the first Caribbean nation to win a World Cup soccer match since Cuba beat Romania in 1938. Theodore Whitmore scores in the 40th and 54th minutes as the Jamaicans beat Japan 2-1.
2002 — In one of the most extraordinary days at the All England Club, seven-time champion Pete Sampras, 1992 winner Andre Agassi and No. 2-seeded Marat Safin all lose — throwing the Wimbledon tournament wide open. For the first time in the Open era, five of the top-eight seeded men's players are eliminated before the third round.
2005 — Justin Gatlin cements his status as America's fastest human by winning the 200 meters, becoming the first man in 20 years to sweep the sprints at the U.S. track and field championships. A day after winning the 100, Gatlin wins the 200 in 20.04 seconds. The last man to win both races at the U.S. meet was Kirk Baptiste in 1985.
2008 — Two stunning second-round upsets happen at Wimbledon as former champion Maria Sharapova and two-time runner-up Andy Roddick are ousted.
2011 — Top-ranked Yani Tseng wins the LPGA Championship by 10 strokes and, at 22, becomes the youngest player to win four LPGA Tour majors.
2012 — Major college football finally gets a playoff. A committee of university presidents approve the BCS commissioners' plan for a four-team playoff to start in the 2014 season.
2013 — Seven-time champion Roger Federer is stunned by 116th-ranked Sergiy Stakhovsky in the second round of Wimbledon, his earliest loss in a Grand Slam tournament in 10 years.
2014 — The United States reaches the knockout stage of consecutive World Cups for the first time. Germany beat the U.S. 1-0 to win Group G, but the Americans held onto second place when Portugal defeats Ghana 2-1 in a game played simultaneously.
2017 — Helmsman Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand wins the America's Cup with a resounding romp against software tycoon Larry Ellison's two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA. They win Race 9 to clinch the 35th America's Cup match at 7-1. Burling, at 26, is the youngest helmsman to win sailing's greatest prize in a competition that dates to 1851.
