Morning Leadoff - June 24, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, June 24
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at The Battle of Omaha; Mandan A’s at Dickinson Volunteers, 5 p.m.; Bismarck Reps vs. Bismarck Scarlets, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, June 25
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at The Battle of Omaha; Mandan Chiefs at Heilman Performance Tournament, Minot; Watford City Walleye at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at The Battle of Omaha.
IFL: Bismarck at Sioux Falls Storm, 7:05 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 5:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 27
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at The Battle of Omaha.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Duluth, 1:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
5 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Washburn at Garrison
MLB
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota
TV TODAY
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas vs. Virginia
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA BMW International Open
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA KPMG Women's PGA Championship
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Travelers Championship
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
Noon
MLBN — Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees
3 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at Texas (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.
BSN – Cleveland at Minnesota
MLBN — Atlanta at Cincinnati or Houston at Detroit
9 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers
NBA
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine
8:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, Game 3
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
USA — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Vegas at Montréal, Game 6
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Quarterfinals
TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials
WNBA
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas at Indiana
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Base hits were plentiful as the Bismarck Governors posted a 25-9 road victory in Legion baseball at Dickinson. Bismarck pounded two Dickinson pitchers for 21 hits and scored in six of the seven innings. Winning pitcher Jordan Kenner was the beneficiary of all the run support. Dan Bihrle rapped a home run and two singles for the Governors and drove in five runs. Erik Peterson added four hits and five RBIs. Bismarck improved to 10-4 with the win, while Dickinson slipped to 4-7.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jack Huseby of Bismarck carded a rare double eagle two on the par-five 13th hole during the Heart River Shootout at Heart River golf course. The 13th hole is a 483-yard challenge.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Williston boosted its record to 10-2, blanking visiting Dickinson twice in Western Division American Legion baseball. Joe Peterson stymied Dickinson on one hit while striking out eight in the first game. Roger Larson, Jon Ellefson and Bo Black struck out 10 and combined for another one-hitter in the second contest. Black was credited with the win. Dickinson dipped to 4-6 on the year.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Wayne Gretzky holds the NHL career record with 50 hat tricks. Mario Lemieux is second on the list with 40.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
June 24
1910 — James Braid wins his fifth British Open with a four-stroke victory over Sandy Herd.
1911 — John McDermott becomes the first American-born winner of the U.S. Open when he beats Michael Brady and George Simpson in a playoff. McDermott finishes two strokes better than Brady and five strokes better than Simpson.
1913 — John Henry Taylor wins his fifth and final British Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club at Hoylake, England.
1928 — John Farrell beats Bobby Jones by one stroke in a 36-hole playoff to win the U.S. Open.
1947 — Jim Ferrier wins the PGA championship by defeating Chick Harbert 2 and 1 in the final round.
1958 — Brazil, led by 17-year-old Pele, beats France 5-2 in a semifinal of the World Cup. With Brazil up 2-1 in the second half, Pele scores three consecutive goals.
1968 — Canada's Sandra Post beats Kathy Whitworth by seven strokes in a playoff to become the first non-U.S. player and rookie to win the LPGA championship.
1980 — The Atlanta Flames relocate to Calgary, Alberta. The NHL team keeps the name "Flames."
1990 — Criminal Type becomes the first horse to win consecutive $1 million races after capturing the Hollywood Gold Cup. He had previously won the $1 million Pimlico Special on May 12.
1991 — The NHL's Board of Governors adopts instant replay.
2000 — Rick DiPietro is the first goalie drafted No. 1 when the New York Islanders select the 18-year-old star from Boston University at the NHL Draft.
2001 — Karrie Webb, 26, captures the LPGA Championship by two strokes to become the youngest woman to complete the Grand Slam.
2010 — John Isner outlasts Nicolas Mahut in the longest match in tennis history. Isner hits a backhand winner to win the last of the match's 980 points, and takes the fifth set against Mahut 70-68. The first-round match took 11 hours, 5 minutes over three days, lasting so long it was suspended because of darkness — two nights in a row. Play resumed at 59-all and continued for more than an hour before Isner won 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 70-68.
2010 — John Wall is selected as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft by the Washington Wizards, and a record number of Kentucky teammates follow him. Four more Wildcats are among the top 30 selections, making them the first school ever to put five players in the first round.
2013 — Bryan Bickell and Dave Bolland score 17 seconds apart in the final 1:16 of the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup with a stunning 3-2 comeback victory in Game 6 over the Boston Bruins.
2018 — Harry Kane scores a hat trick to propel England to its most emphatic World Cup victory and into the knockout stage. With John Stones heading in twice and Jesse Lingard curling in a shot, England beats Panama 6-1 and scores its most goals ever in a World Cup game.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com