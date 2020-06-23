Morning Leadoff - June 24, 2020

SCHEDULE
Wednesday, June 24
Baseball: Bismarck 15’s at Hazen, 5 p.m.; Minot Metros at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Mandan Chiefs at Pierre, S.D., 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Thursday, June 25
Baseball: Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Bismarck Capitals at Williston, 5:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Friday, June 26
Baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Heilman’s Performance Invitational, Minot; Bismarck Senators at Hazen 5:30 p.m.; Velva at Bismarck 15’s, 5 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, June 27
Baseball: Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Heilman’s Performance Invitational, Minot.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 12:35/7:05 p.m. Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, June 28
Baseball: Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs at Heilman’s Performance Invitational, Minot.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
TV TODAY
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — Hanwha at Samsung
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin
3 p.m.
TENNIS – 2020 (Re)Open: Day 2 Credit One Bank Invitational
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Tate Schwagler of Mandan earned the top all-around cowboy award at the North Dakota State High School Finals Rodeo. Schwagler collected 340 1/2 points to earn top honors. Sadie Gjermundson captured the all-around girls award with 336 points. Jori Gjermundson placed second with 306 1/2 points.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan won twice at Waite Park, Minn., American Legion baseball tournament. Jay Johnson blanked Osseo, Minn., 8-0 and the Chiefs downed Waite Park 5-3. Johnson blanked Osseo on five hits. Nate Lighthizer and Loren Novak had three and two RBIs, respectively, in support of Johnson. Tate Meyhoff went the distance in the victory over Waite Park, permitting six hits. Meyhoff went 3-for-4 in his own behalf and Novak knocked in three runs.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Harlan Wetzel went 4-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs to lead Elgin to a 16-12 American Legion baseball victory at Mott. Elgin took command with a 10-run second inning. Mark Ildings was the winning pitcher, while Curt Krug took the loss. Each team rapped 11 hits.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Hugh Nicol set the major league single-season record with 138 stolen bases for the 1887 Cincinnati Red Stockings. Rickey Henderson is second on the list with 130 in 1982 for the Oakland A’s.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
June 24
1910 — James Braid wins his fifth British Open with a four-stroke victory over Sandy Herd.
1911 — John McDermott becomes the first American-born winner of the U.S. Open when he beats Michael Brady and George Simpson in a playoff. McDermott finishes two strokes better than Brady and five strokes better than Simpson.
1913 — John Henry Taylor wins his fifth and final British Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club at Hoylake, England.
1928 — John Farrell beats Bobby Jones by one stroke in a 36-hole playoff to win the U.S. Open.
1947 — Jim Ferrier wins the PGA championship by defeating Chick Harbert 2 and 1 in the final round.
1958 — Brazil, led by 17-year-old Pele, beats France 5-2 in a semifinal of the World Cup. With Brazil up 2-1 in the second half, Pele scores three consecutive goals.
1968 — Canada's Sandra Post beats Kathy Whitworth by seven strokes in a playoff to become the first non-U.S. player and rookie to win the LPGA championship.
1980 — The Atlanta Flames relocate to Calgary, Alberta. The NHL team keeps the name "Flames."
1990 — Criminal Type becomes the first horse to win consecutive $1 million races after capturing the Hollywood Gold Cup. He had previously won the $1 million Pimlico Special on May 12.
1991 — The NHL's Board of Governors adopts instant replay.
2000 — Rick DiPietro is the first goalie drafted No. 1 when the New York Islanders select the 18-year-old star from Boston University at the NHL Draft.
2001 — Karrie Webb, 26, captures the LPGA Championship by two strokes to become the youngest woman to complete the Grand Slam.
2010 — John Isner outlasts Nicolas Mahut in the longest match in tennis history. Isner hits a backhand winner to win the last of the match's 980 points, and takes the fifth set against Mahut 70-68. The first-round match took 11 hours, 5 minutes over three days, lasting so long it was suspended because of darkness — two nights in a row. Play resumed at 59-all and continued for more than an hour before Isner won 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 70-68.
2010 — John Wall is selected as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft by the Washington Wizards, and a record number of Kentucky teammates follow him. Four more Wildcats are among the top 30 selections, making them the first school ever to put five players in the first round.
2013 — Bryan Bickell and Dave Bolland score 17 seconds apart in the final 1:16 of the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup with a stunning 3-2 comeback victory in Game 6 over the Boston Bruins.
2018 — Harry Kane scores a hat trick to propel England to its most emphatic World Cup victory and into the knockout stage. With John Stones heading in twice and Jesse Lingard curling in a shot, England beats Panama 6-1 and scores its most goals ever in a World Cup game.
