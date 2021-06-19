Morning Leadoff - June 20, 2021

SCHEDULE
Sunday, June 20
American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament: playoff pool games: 8 a.m./10:30 a.m../1 p.m./3 p.m. (Municipal); 10:30 a.m. (Haaland).
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 2:05 p.m.
Monday, June 21
American Legion baseball: Minot Metros at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m.; Jamestown vs. Bismarck Scarlets, Noon.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, June 22
American Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Aberdeen, 6 p.m.; Bismarck Senators at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 9:35 a.m./6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Texas
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One French Grand Prix
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar REV Group Grand Prix
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Ally 400
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E Championship: Round 9
BOWLING
1 p.m.
FS1 — PBA King Of The Lanes 4
2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA King Of The Lanes 5
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia vs. Tennessee
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mississippi State vs. Texas
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — U.S. Open
11 a.m.
NBC — U.S. Open
1 p.m.
CBS — Meijer LPGA Classic
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
Noon
TBS — Oakland at N.Y. Yankees
1:30 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Texas
3 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at San Diego OR Detroit at L.A. Angels
6 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Atlanta
NBA PLAYOFFS
2:30 p.m.
ABC — L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1
7 p.m.
TNT — Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 7
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Vegas at Montréal, Game 4
SWIMMING
7 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Finals, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
8 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals
WNBA
3 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Los Angeles
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Enderlin downed Velva 7-3 to repeat as the champion of the Bismarck B Classic Legion baseball tournament. Right-hander Gareth Hanson, who will be a senior at Enderlin High School next fall, pitched the title game and racked up Post 221s fifth complete game of the tournament. Enderlin pitchers surrendered just 12 runs in a five-game march to the championship.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Travis Dressler wasn't as overpowering as he can be, but he was good enough to give the Bismarck Governors a 4-2 victory over Mandan in Legion baseball at Municipal Ballpark. Dressler surrendered nine hits and walked three, but the Chiefs left 10 men stranded on the basepaths. Mike Klug rapped three of Mandan's hits and pitcher Tate Meyhoff held the Governors to five hits. Two of Bismarck's runs were unearned.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Regulations guiding competition for distance runners have been liberalized by the North Dakota High School Activities Association's board of directors. With the introduction of the two-mile run during the past season, participants in that race were barred from competing in other events. Now runners will be allowed to take part in two of three distance events in a one-day meet.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The last team to repeat as Stanley Cup champion was the Pittsburgh Penguins, who won titles in 2016 and 2017.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
June 20
1908 — Colin wins the Tidal Stakes at Sheepshead Bay and retires undefeated after 15 starts. No major American racehorse approaches this record until 1988, when Personal Ensign retires with a perfect 13-for-13 career.
1936 — Jesse Owens sets a 100-meter record of 10.2 seconds at a meet in Chicago.
1940 — Joe Louis stops Arturo Godoy in the eighth round at Yankee Stadium to retain the world heavyweight title.
1960 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Ingemar Johansson in the fifth round in New York to become the first boxer to regain the world heavyweight title.
1966 — Billy Casper beats Arnold Palmer by four strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open.
1967 — Cassius Clay, later known as Muhammad Ali, is convicted of violating the United States Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted. Clay is sentenced to five years in prison and fined $10,000, the maximum penalty for the offense. Ali remains free while his conviction is on appeal.
1968 — The Night of Speed. In a span of 2½ hours, the world record of 10 seconds for the 100 meters is broken by three men and tied by seven others at the AAU Track and Field Championships in Sacramento, Calif. Jim Hines wins the first semifinal in a tight finish with Ronny Ray Smith, becoming the first man to break the 10-second barrier. Both runners are credited with a time of 9.9 seconds. Charlie Greene wins the second semifinal and then ties Hines' 9.9 record in the final.
1980 — Roberto Duran wins a 15-round decision over Sugar Ray Leonard at Olympic Stadium in Montreal to win the WBC welterweight crown.
1982 — Tom Watson wins the U.S. Open by two strokes over Jack Nicklaus.
1984 — Jockey Pat Day equals a thoroughbred racing record for an eight-race card when he wins seven races at Churchill Downs. Day's only loss is in the fourth race.
1993 — Lee Janzen holes a 30-foot chip for birdie on No. 16 and adds birdies on the par-5 closing holes for a two-stroke victory over Payne Stewart in the U.S. Open. Janzen ties Jack Nicklaus' record 272 total and Lee Trevino's four straight rounds in the 60's.
1993 — John Paxson hits a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left as the Chicago Bulls win their third consecutive NBA title with a 99-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the finals.
1994 — Ernie Els of South Africa becomes the first foreign winner of the U.S. Open since 1981, beating Loren Roberts on the second sudden-death hole.
2004 — Retief Goosen captures his second U.S. Open in four years. In the toughest final round at the U.S. Open in 22 years, Goosen closes with a 1-over 71 for a two-shot victory made possible when Phil Mickelson three-putts from 5 feet on the 17th.
2004 — Ken Griffey Jr. hits the 500th home run of his career, off Matt Morris, to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-0.
2006 — Dwyane Wade caps his magnificent playoffs with 36 points and 10 rebounds to lead Miami past the Dallas Mavericks 95-92 as the Heat roar back from a two-game deficit to win the NBA finals in six games.
2013 — LeBron James has 37 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat repeat as champions with a 95-88 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com