Morning leadoff - June 19, 2021

SCHEDULE
Saturday, June 19
American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament (games at Municipal Ballpark unless otherwise noted): Bismarck Scarlets vs. Fargo Post 400 Comets, 11 a.m.; Bismarck Capitals vs. West Fargo Vets, 1:30 p.m.; playoff pool games 4:30/7:30 p.m. at Municipal and Haaland.
Rodeo: 21st Annual PBR Bullriding Challenge, 7 p.m., Event Center.
Truck and tractor pull: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, June 20
American Legion baseball: Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament: playoff pool games: 8 a.m./10:30 a.m../1 p.m./3 p.m. (Municipal); 10:30 a.m. (Haaland).
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Eau Claire, 2:05 p.m.
Monday, June 21
American Legion baseball: Minot Metros at Mandan A’s, 5 p.m.; Jamestown vs. Bismarck Scarlets, Noon.
Northwoods League: Minnesota at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
3 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Texas
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION BASEBALL
6 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead vs. Sioux Falls
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E Championship: Round 8
7 p.m.
CBS — Superstar Racing Experience Camping World SRX Series
BOWLING
1 p.m.
FS1 — PBA King Of The Lanes 1
2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA King Of The Lanes 2
3 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: King Of The Lanes 3
BOXING
8 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel (Middleweights)
9 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas (Bantamweights)
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
1 p.m.
ESPN — N.C. State vs. Stanford
6 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona vs. Vanderbilt
GOLF
10 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour U.S. Open
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Meijer LPGA Classic
6 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour U.S. Open
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.
NBC — The Royal Ascot: Closing Day
10 a.m.
CNBC — The Royal Ascot: Closing Day
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Oakland at N.Y. Yankees OR Miami at Chicago Cubs (1 p.m.)
3 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Texas
3 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Kansas City OR Minnesota at Texas (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.
FOX — Cincinnati at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Houston OR St. Louis at Atlanta
9 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at L.A. Angels
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 7
NHL PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.
USA — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 4
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
FOX — Mega Bowl: Linemen vs. Jousters
SWIMMING
8 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Semifinals
5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Rounds
9 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals
WNBA
1 p.m.
CBS — Connecticut at Chicago
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): The Mandan Chiefs moved to 3-0 in the round-robin Loyal Dart Legion baseball tournament in Minot with a 10-7 win over Oak Grove, Mo. Jacob Friesz went the distance on the mound for the Chiefs, allowing five earned runs on nine hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Reid Jungling led the Mandan attack going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Trent Kruckenbarg finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Mandan finishes with two games today.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Beulah pounded Hazen 14-5 to win the championship in its own American Legion baseball tournament. After disposing of Bowman County 14-1 in the semifinals, the Cyclones jumped on Hazen for 13 runs in the first three innings of the title game. Clint Schilke led the way for Beulah with a double and triple. Pat O'Neil pitched five innings to earn the pitching win. He gave way to Valdie Magstadt in the sixth inning.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Lauren Hanson tossed a seven-inning no-hitter as Portland defeated Hatton 6-2 in a Red River Valley League American Legion baseball game at Hatton. Portland turned the corner with four runs in the top of the fourth inning.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Nolan Ryan holds the major league career record for strikeouts with 5,714. Randy Johnson is second on the listwith 4,875.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
June 19
1867 — Ruthless, ridden by J. Gilpatrick, wins the inaugural Belmont Stakes at Jerome Park in the Bronx. The filly earns $1,850 for her victory.
1914 — Harry Vardon wins his sixth and final British Open by shooting a 306, three strokes ahead of J.H. Taylor at Prestwick Club.
1936 — German heavyweight boxer Max Schmeling knocks out previously unbeaten Joe Louis in the 12th round. Schmeling's victory sets off a propaganda war between the Nazi regime and the United States on the eve of World War II.
1954 — Ed Furgol edges Gene Littler by one stroke to win the U.S. Open, the first golf tournament to be televised nationally.
1955 — Jack Fleck beats Ben Hogan by three strokes in a playoff round to win the U.S. Open.
1977 — Hubert Green wins the U.S. Open by one stroke over Lou Graham.
1986 — Len Bias, the second pick in the NBA draft made by the Boston Celtics two days before, dies of a heart attack induced by cocaine use.
1992 — Evander Holyfield wins a unanimous decision over Larry Holmes to remain unbeaten and retain the undisputed heavyweight title.
1992 — Charlie Whittingham becomes the second trainer in history, behind D. Wayne Lukas, to top $100 million in purse earnings when Little by Little finishes second in the sixth race at Hollywood Park.
1999 — Dallas wins its first Stanley Cup, as Brett Hull's controversial goal at 14:51 of the third overtime gives the Stars a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6.
2005 — Michael Campbell answers every challenge Tiger Woods throws his way for a two-shot victory in the U.S. Open. Retief Goosen, the two-time U.S. Open champion, turns in a collapse that ranks among the greatest in major championship history. He loses his three-shot lead in three holes and closes with an 81 to tie for 11th at 8 over.
2006 — Cam Ward stops nearly everything giving the Carolina Hurricanes their first Stanley Cup title with a 3-1 victory over Edmonton in Game 7.
2011 — Rory McIlroy runs away with the U.S. Open title, winning by eight shots and breaking the tournament scoring record by a whopping four strokes. McIlroy shoots a 2-under 69 to close the four days at Congressional in Bethesda, Md., at 16-under 268.
2015 — Alex Rodriguez homers for his 3,000th career hit as the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2.
2016 — Dustin Johnson atones for his past mishaps in the majors winning the U.S. Open by three shots. Shane Lowry, who began the final round with a four-shot lead, Jim Furyk and Scott Piercy finish tied for second.
2016 — LeBron James and his relentless Cavaliers pulls off an improbable NBA Finals comeback to give the city of Cleveland its first title since 1964. James delivers on a promise from two years ago to bring a championship to his native northeast Ohio, and he and the Cavs become the first team to rally from a 3-1 finals deficit by beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors 93-89.
