Morning Leadoff - June 18, 2020

SCHEDULE
Thursday, June 18
Baseball: Bismarck Senators at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Minot Vistas at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League Baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, June 19
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Baseball: Bismarck 15’s at Williston, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, June 20
Baseball: Bismarck Reps at Bismarck Senators, 12 p.m., Haaland Field.
Northwoods League: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, Municipal Ballpark, 12:35/7:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 21
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
BOXING
7 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre (Super Lightweights)
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IHR Royal Ascot
Noon
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA RBC Heritage
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA RBC Heritage
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — KT at SK
NBA
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA2K League
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Des Moines, Iowa, Area Community College assistant Matt Murken has been named head men's basketball coach at Jamestown College. Murken replaces Jeff Trumbauer, who resigned in May to become an assistant coach at Augustana. Murken previously coached at Wayne State in Nebraska and Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Quentin Cradle scored seven touchdowns to lead the Bismarck Blaze to a 55-22 victory over Billings, Mont., in Indoor Football League action at the Civic Center. Cradle caught four touchdown passes and rushed for three more. Blaze quarterback Danny Ragsdale completed 16 of 30 passes for 132 yards and five scores.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck Junior College has named Norma Helbling of Mandan to the school's athletic staff. She will coach women's track, gymnastics and the dance team. She will teach physical education. Helbling has taught biology and physical education and coached track and gymnastics the last three years. Her girls track team won the state championship this spring. Helbling is a 1967 graduate of Dickinson State. She succeeds Pat Halvorsen.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Alex Ovechkin was the last NHL player to win consecutive Hart Trophy awards as league MVP. Ovechkin won the award on 2007-08 and 2008-09. The Washington Capitals star also won the award in 2012-13.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
June 18
1910 — Alex Smith wins the U.S. Open by beating John McDermont and Macdonald Smith in an 18-hole playoff at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. Smith beats McDermont by four strokes and Macdonald Smith by six.
1921 — The University of Illinois wins the first NCAA track and field championships, with Notre Dame second.
1941 — Joe Louis knocks out Billy Conn in the 13th round at the Polo Grounds in New York to retain the world heavyweight title.
1960 — Arnold Palmer beats amateur Jack Nicklaus by two strokes to win the U.S. Open.
1967 — Jack Nicklaus shoots a record 275 to beat Arnold Palmer for the U.S. Open. Nicklaus breaks Ben Hogan's 1948 record by one stroke.
1972 — Jack Nicklaus wins the U.S. Open by three strokes over Bruce Crampton and ties Bobby Jones' record of 13 major titles.
1984 — Fuzzy Zoeller shoots a 3-under 67 to beat Greg Norman by eight strokes in the 18-hole playoff at Winged Foot GC for the U.S. Open title.
1986 — California's Don Sutton becomes the 19th pitcher in baseball history to win 300 games as he pitches a three-hitter to give the Angels a 5-1 triumph over the Texas Rangers.
1990 — Hale Irwin makes an 8-foot birdie putt on the 91st hole to beat Mike Donald in the first sudden-death playoff to decide the U.S. Open.
1995 — Michael Johnson becomes the first national champion at 200 and 400 meters since 1899 as he captures both races at the USA-Mobil Championships.
2000 — Tiger Woods turns the 100th U.S. Open into a one-man show, winning by 15 strokes over Ernie Els and Miguel Angel Jimenez. Woods' 15-stroke margin shatters the Open mark of 11 set by Willie Smith in 1899 and is the largest in any major championship — surpassing the 13-stroke victory by Old Tom Morris in the 1862 British Open.
2006 — Phil Mickelson's bid for a third consecutive major ends with a shocking collapse when he bungles his way to a double bogey on the final hole, giving the U.S. Open to Geoff Ogilvy.
2017 — Brooks Koepka breaks away from a tight pack with three straight birdies on the back nine at Erin Hills and closes with a 5-under 67 to win the U.S. Open for his first major championship. A par on the final hole ties Rory McIlroy's record score to par at 16 under for a four-shot victory.
2017 — Diana Taurasi scores 19 points to break the WNBA career scoring record in the Phoenix Mercury's 90-59 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. Taurasi finishes with 7,494 points, passing Tina Thompson's mark of 7,488.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!