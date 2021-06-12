Morning leadoff - June 13, 2021

SCHEDULE
Sunday, June 13
American Legion baseball: Border Battle at Mandan Memorial Ballpark, championship: 12 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs at Buffalo Wild Wings Tournament, Billings, Mont.
Northwoods League: La Crosse at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Monday, June 14
American Legion baseball: Minot Metros at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Bismarck Senators at Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Bismarck Capitals, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
NAHL playoffs: Central Division Finals, Game 5: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m. (if necessary).
Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Volleyball: Optimist All-Star Game, 7 p.m., West Fargo High School.
Tuesday, June 15
American Legion baseball: Williston at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.; Minot at Bismarck Governors, Haaland Field, 5:30 p.m.; Williston Oilers at Mandan A’s, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Optimist All-Star Game, 7 p.m., Legacy High School.
Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Wednesday, June 16
American Legion baseball: Fargo Post 2 at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.; Minot at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Bismarck Senators, 5:30 p.m., Haaland.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Houston at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: MX2 Race 2
8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: MXGP Race 2
11:30 a.m.
NBC — IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix, Race 2
12:30 p.m.
FOX — NHRA New England Nationals
3 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Day 2, Road America
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR All-Star Open
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR All-Star Race
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Scandinavian Masters
Noon
GOLF — PGA Palmetto Championship
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Palmetto Championship
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour BMW Charity Pro-Am
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Mediheal Championship
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
Noon
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Boston
1 p.m.
BSN – Houston at Minnesota
3 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at L.A. Dodgers OR Kansas City at Oakland
6 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
NBA PLAYOFFS
2 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 4
7 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 4
NHL PLAYOFFS
2 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Semifinal: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 1
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open, Doubles Championship
5 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open, Doubles Championship
8 a.m.
NBC — French Open, Singles Final
WNBA
2 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Atlanta
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Erik Peterson hit a two-run home run with two out in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Bismarck a 7-6 American Legion baseball win over West Fargo. Bismarck won the first game of the doubleheader by blowout, thumping the Patriots 11-1 in five innings. Winning pitchers for the Governors were Austin Zorn in the first game and Nick Jangula in the nightcap.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Travis Dressler fired a 12-strikeout one-hitter at Dickinson as the Bismarck Governors downed the Roughriders 3-0 in American Legion baseball at Municipal Ballpark. Dickinson earned a split, however, with a rain-shortened 6-0 victory in the nightcap. Dickinson reliever Luke Sandman was credited with the win in the five-inning second contest.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Jamestown split an American Legion baseball doubleheader with Fargo, handing Post 2 its first loss of the season. Fargo won the first game 4-1 behind Bruce Nelson's five-hit pitching. Winning pitcher Jim Gums of Jamestown rapped three hits in the second game, including the game-winner in the bottom of the sixth inning. The split leaves Jamestown 3-3. Fargo stands 5-1.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The last team to repeat as World Series champion was the New York Yankees, who won three straight titles from 1998-2000.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
June 13
1913 — James Rowe, who had won back-to-back Belmont Stake races in 1872-73 as a jockey, sets the record for the most number of Belmont Stakes wins by a trainer, eight, when he sends Prince Eugene to victory.
1935 — Jim Braddock scores a 15-round unanimous decision over Max Baer in New York to win the world heavyweight title.
1953 — Ben Hogan wins the U.S. Open for the fourth time, with a six-stroke victory over Sam Snead.
1959 — Billy Casper wins the U.S. Open golf tournament over Bob Rosburg.
1971 — Kathy Whitworth wins the LPGA championship by four strokes over Kathy Ahern.
1982 — Jan Stephenson wins the LPGA championship with a two-stroke triumph over Joanne Carner.
1991 — The National, the nation's first all-sports daily newspaper, ceases publication.
1992 — Sergei Bubka of Ukraine breaks his own world outdoor record in the pole vault by soaring 20 feet, one-half inch. The jump is the 30th time that Bubka has set the record indoors or outdoors, surpassing the 29 world records by distance runner Paavo Nurmi of Finland in the 1920s.
1993 — Patty Sheehan wins the LPGA Championship for a third time, with a 2-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Lauri Merten.
1997 — Chicago wins its fifth NBA championship in the last seven years, as Steve Kerr's last-second shot gives the Bulls a 90-86 Game 6 victory over the Utah Jazz.
2010 — Zenyatta wins her 17th consecutive race, giving her the longest winning streak by a modern-day thoroughbred in unrestricted races. The 6-year-old mare, ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, wins the $200,000 Vanity Handicap by a half-length over St Trinians at Hollywood Park. With the victory, Zenyatta surpasses the 16-race winning streaks of Cigar, 1948 Triple Crown winner Citation, and Mister Frisky.
2011 — Boston scores four times in a 4:14 span of the first period and beats the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden, evening the best-of-7 series. Brad Marchand, Milan Lucic, Andrew Ference and Michael Ryder give Boston a 4-0 lead before the midway point of the first period.
2012 — Matt Cain pitches the 22nd perfect game in major league history and first for San Francisco, striking out a career-high 14 batters and getting help from two running catches by outfielders Melky Cabrera and Gregor Blanco to beat the Houston Astros 10-0.
2014 — The Netherlands thrashes Spain 5-1 in the World Cup's first shocker, toying with an aging team that dominated global football for the past six years and avenging a loss in the 2010 final.
2014 — The Los Angeles Kings wins the Stanley Cup for the second time in three years with a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 5.
2016 — LeBron James has 41 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists, Kyrie Irving also scores 41 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers capitalize on the Warriors playing without suspended star Draymond Green, staving off NBA Finals elimination with a 112-97 victory in Game 5. James and Irving are the first teammates to score 40 points in an NBA Finals game as the Cavaliers pulled within 3-2 and sent their best-of-seven series back to Ohio.
