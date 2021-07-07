Morning Leadoff - July 8, 2021

10 YEARS AGO (2011): A good day, indeed, for Wishek's Kelsey Larson. Larson earned the win as Wishek downed Oakes 7-6 in the first game of a Legion baseball doubleheader at Wishek. In the second game, Larson rapped three doubles and knocked in three runs to lead Wishek to a 13-6 win. Chance Kurle added three hits, including a home run, and plated three runs for Wishek. Phillip Wanner was the winning pitcher in the nightcap.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): After being thumped 16-6 in the first game, Hazen bounced back to split a Legion baseball doubleheader at Washburn. Hazen outscored Washburn 21-19 in the second contest. John Myhra rapped three hits for Hazen in the first game and Derek Grimm banged four hits in the second game. For Washburn, Matt Adsero collected six hits on the day for Washburn, including a double and grand slam home run in the second game.