Morning Leadoff - July 8, 2021

SCHEDULE
Thursday, July 8
Legion baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Williston, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, July 9
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Indoor football League: Bismarck Bucks at Massachusetts Storm, 6:05 p.m.
Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps and Bismarck Senators at West Fargo/Post 400 Tournament; Bismarck Scarlets at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s Tournament.
Northwoods League: Eau Claire at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, July 10
Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps and Bismarck at West Fargo/Post 400 Tournament; Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s Tournament.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, July 11
Legion baseball: Bismarck Reps and Bismarck Senators at West Fargo/Post 400 Tournament; Bismarck Capitals at Mandan A’s Tournament.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Willmar, 5:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
5 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Washburn vs. Garrison
MLB
7 p.m
KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota
TV TODAY
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 12
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Scottish Open
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions U.S. Senior Open
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour John Deere Classic
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions U.S. Senior Open9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Marathon Classic (taped)
MLB
11 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Miami
3 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Seattle OR Colorado at Arizona (2:30 p.m.)
7 p.m.
BSN – Detroit at Minnesota
ESPN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs
10 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at San Diego (joined in progress)
NBA FINALS
8 p.m.
ABC — Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 2
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Hamburg European Open, Early Rounds
7 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): A good day, indeed, for Wishek's Kelsey Larson. Larson earned the win as Wishek downed Oakes 7-6 in the first game of a Legion baseball doubleheader at Wishek. In the second game, Larson rapped three doubles and knocked in three runs to lead Wishek to a 13-6 win. Chance Kurle added three hits, including a home run, and plated three runs for Wishek. Phillip Wanner was the winning pitcher in the nightcap.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): After being thumped 16-6 in the first game, Hazen bounced back to split a Legion baseball doubleheader at Washburn. Hazen outscored Washburn 21-19 in the second contest. John Myhra rapped three hits for Hazen in the first game and Derek Grimm banged four hits in the second game. For Washburn, Matt Adsero collected six hits on the day for Washburn, including a double and grand slam home run in the second game.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Phil Reimnitz won the 127-pound weight class as a North Dakota wrestling team placed fourth in a U.S. Wrestling Federation tournament at Sherburne, N.Y. Fifteen teams, including a large New York City Athletic Club delegation, competed in the tournament. Reimnitz, a former state high school champion for Bismarck High School, is a sophomore at North Dakota State University. Bill Demaray, a NDSU wrestler who won a national championship last winter, reached the finals in New York at 167 pounds.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Serena Williams was the last player to win back-to-back Wimbledon women’s singles titles, in 2015 and 2016.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
July 8
1889 — John L. Sullivan defeats Jake Kilrain in the 75th round in Richburg, Miss., for the U.S. heavyweight championship. It's the last bare-knuckle boxing match before the Marquis of Queensbury rules are introduced.
1922 — Suzanne Lenglen beats Molla Bjurstedt Mallory, 6-2, 6-0 for her fourth straight singles title at Wimbledon.
1939 — Bobby Riggs beats Elwood Cooke in five sets to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon.
1941 — Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox hits a three-run, two-out homer in the ninth inning to give the American League a dramatic 7-5 victory in the All-Star game at Detroit's Briggs Stadium.
1955 — Peter Thomson wins his second consecutive British Open finishing two strokes ahead of John Fallon. Thomson shoots a 7-under 281 at the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland.
1967 — Billie Jean King sweeps three titles at Wimbledon. King beats Ann Hayden Jones 6-3, 6-4, for the singles title; teams with Rosie Casals for the women's doubles title, and pairs with Owen Davidson for the mixed doubles title.
1978 — Bjorn Borg beats Jimmy Connors, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 to win his third straight men's title at Wimbledon.
1984 — John McEnroe whips Jimmy Connors 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in 100-degree temperatures to take the men's singles title at Wimbledon.
1990 — West Germany wins the World Cup as Andreas Brehme scores with 6 minutes to go for a 1-0 victory over defending champion Argentina in a foul-marred final.
1991 — Michael Stich upsets three-time champion Boris Becker to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
1995 — Top-ranked Steffi Graf wins her sixth Wimbledon singles title, beating Arantxa Sanchez Vicario 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
1996 — Switzerland's Martina Hingis becomes the youngest champion in Wimbledon history at 15 years, 282 days, teaming with Helena Sukova to beat Meredith McGrath and Larisa Neiland 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 in women's doubles.
2000 — Venus Williams beats Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 7-6 (3) for her first Grand Slam title. Williams is the first black women's champion at Wimbledon since Althea Gibson in 1957-58.
2007 — Roger Federer wins his fifth straight Wimbledon championship, beating Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-2. I's also Federer's 11th Grand Slam title overall.
2010 — Paul Goydos becomes the fourth golfer in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59. Goydos puts together his 12-under, bogey-free round on the opening day of the John Deere Classic. Goydos makes the turn at 4-under, then birdies all but one hole on the back nine at the 7,257-yard TPC Deere Run course.
2012 — Roger Federer equals Pete Sampras' record of seven men's singles titles at the All England Club, and wins his 17th Grand Slam title overall, by beating Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.
2014 — Germany hands Brazil its heaviest World Cup loss ever with an astounding 7-1 rout in the semifinals that stuns the host nation. Miroslav Klose scores a record-setting 16th career World Cup goal in a five-goal spurt in the first half and Germany goes on to score the most goals in a World Cup semifinal.
2016 — Roger Federer loses in the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time in his career, falling to Milos Raonic 6-3, 6-7 (3), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Centre Court. The 34-year-old Federer had been 10-0 in Wimbledon semifinals, winning seven of his finals.
