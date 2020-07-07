Morning Leadoff - July 8, 2020

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Bismarck Governors swept a doubleheader from visiting Fargo Post 2. The first game was a one-run squeaker with an ugly conclusion. The second was a clear-cut 14-6 verdict. Alex Deyle scored the game-winner in the first game after being nicked by a pitch with one out in the seventh inning. Deyle stole second as Erik Peterson fanned for the second out and moved to third on a wild pitch. Tate Leapaldt bounced a single up the middle to send Deyle home with the game-winner.