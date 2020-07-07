Morning Leadoff - July 8, 2020

SCHEDULE
Wednesday, July 8
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Thursday, July 9
Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Minot Vistas, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Friday, July 10
Auto racing: Mandan Dirt Series, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Baseball: Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo Tournament; Capital City Tournament, Dwyer Field.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, July 11
Baseball: Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo Tournament; Capital City Tournament, Dwyer Field.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 12:35/7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, July 12
Baseball: Bismarck Reps, Bismarck Senators, Mandan A’s at West Fargo Tournament; Capital City Tournament, Dwyer Field.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 12:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
5 p.m.
KDKY (1410 AM) – Garrison vs. Minot Expos
TV TODAY
BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Red Scare vs. Big X, Round of 16
3 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Carmen's Crew vs. House of 'Paign, Round of 16
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN — KT at Kia
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
11 p.m.
TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Bismarck Governors swept a doubleheader from visiting Fargo Post 2. The first game was a one-run squeaker with an ugly conclusion. The second was a clear-cut 14-6 verdict. Alex Deyle scored the game-winner in the first game after being nicked by a pitch with one out in the seventh inning. Deyle stole second as Erik Peterson fanned for the second out and moved to third on a wild pitch. Tate Leapaldt bounced a single up the middle to send Deyle home with the game-winner.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Left-hander Aaron Hendrickson pitched a five-inning perfect game and Shawn Hellman ripped five hits as Garrison-Max swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader from visiting Rugby. Hendrickson, who homered in the first game, fanned nine batters in his second-game perfecto. The 13-6 and 13-0 victories give Garrison-Max an 18-4 record.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck center fielder Russ Henegar returned a prolonged wrist injury with gusto. Henegar singled in two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and scored the game-winner as Bismarck rallied past Moorhead, Minn., 6-4 at Municipal Ballpark. Tim Dockter, the last of three Bismarck pitchers, earned the win with three scoreless innings of work.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Cy Young is the major league career leader with 749 complete games.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
July 8
1889 — John L. Sullivan defeats Jake Kilrain in the 75th round in Richburg, Miss., for the U.S. heavyweight championship. It's the last bare-knuckle boxing match before the Marquis of Queensbury rules are introduced.
1922 — Suzanne Lenglen beats Molla Bjurstedt Mallory 6-2, 6-0 for her fourth straight Wimbledon title.
1939 — Bobby Riggs beats Elwood Cooke in five sets to win Wimbledon.
1941 — Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox hits a three-run, two-out homer in the ninth inning to give the American League a 7-5 victory in the All-Star Game at Detroit's Briggs Stadium.
1967 — Billie Jean King sweeps three titles at Wimbledon. King beats Ann Hayden Jones 6-3, 6-4 for the singles title; teams with Rosie Casals for the women's doubles title; and pairs with Owen Davidson for the mixed doubles title.
1984 — John McEnroe routs Jimmy Connors 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in 100-degree heat to win Wimbledon.
1990 — West Germany wins the World Cup, with Andreas Brehme scoring with six minutes to go for a 1-0 victory over defending champion Argentina in a foul-marred final.
1991 — Michael Stich upsets three-time champion Boris Becker to win the Wimbledon fin al 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
1994 — Boston shortstop John Valentin completes the 10th unassisted triple play in baseball history. The play comes in the sixth inning of a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
1995 — Top-ranked Steffi Graf wins her sixth Wimbledon singles title, beating Arantxa Sanchez Vicario 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
1996 — Switzerland's Martina Hingis becomes the youngest champion in Wimbledon history at 15 years, 282 days, teaming with Helena Sukova to beat Meredith McGrath and Larisa Neiland 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 in women's doubles.
2000 — Venus Williams beats Lindsay Davenport 6-3, 7-6 (3) for her first Grand Slam title. Williams is the first black women's champion at Wimbledon since Althea Gibson in 1957-58.
2006 — Amelie Mauresmo rallies from a set down to beat Justine Henin-Hardenne, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win her second Grand Slam championship. Mauresmo is the first French women's singles champion at Wimbledon since Suzanne Lenglen in 1925.
2007 — Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-2 for his fifth straight Wimbledon championship and 11th Grand Slam title, tying Bjorn Borg on both counts.
2010 — Paul Goydos becomes the fourth golfer in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59. Goydos puts together his 12-under round on the opening day of the John Deere Classic.
2012 — Roger Federer equals Pete Sampras' record of seven men's singles titles at Wimbledon and wins his 17th Grand Slam title by beating Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.
2012 — Na Yeon Choi survives a triple bogey and a few more shaky moments on the back nine to win the U.S. Women's Open at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wis.
2014 — Germany hands Brazil its heaviest World Cup loss with an astounding 7-1 rout in the semifinals that stuns the host nation. Miroslav Klose scores a record-setting 16th career World Cup goal in a five-goal spurt in the first half, and Germany goes on to score the most goals in a World Cup semifinal.
