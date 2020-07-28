Morning Leadoff - July 29, 2020

SCHEDULE
Wednesday, July 29
Baseball: Capitals, Reps, Senators, Mandan A’s at West Divisional Tournament, Jamestown; Bismarck Capital B at Region Tournament, Beulah.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Fargo Post 400, 5:30 p.m.; Mandan Chiefs at West Fargo, 5:30 p.m.; Capitals, Reps, Senators, Mandan A’s at West Divisional Tournament, Jamestown; Bismarck Capital B at Region Tournament, Beulah.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, July 31
Auto racing: Governor’s Cup, 5 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Baseball: Capitals, Reps, Senators, Mandan A’s at West Divisional Tournament, Jamestown.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Auto racing: Governor’s Cup, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose at Mandan Flickertails, 12:35 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
7 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – St. Louis at Minnesota
TV TODAY
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA Saratoga Live
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Doosan
MLB
3 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Oakland
MLBN — Arizona at Texas
6 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Houston
7 p.m.
FSN – St. Louis at Minnesota
9 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at L.A. Angels
NHL
11 a.m.
NHLN — Exhibition: Tampa Bay vs. Florida
1:30 p.m.
NHLN — Exhibition: Colorado vs. Minnesota
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Exhibition: Carolina vs. Washington
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN and NHLN — Exhibition: St. Louis vs. Chicago
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Exhibition: N.Y. Islanders vs. N.Y. Rangers
9:30 p.m.
NHLN — Exhibition: Vancouver vs. Winnipeg
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. Philadelphia
2 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Orange County vs. New York
5 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Las Vegas vs. Washington
WNBA
6 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix vs. Indiana
7 p.m.
CBSSN — New York vs. Dallas
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta vs. Las Vegas
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): A six-run fifth inning sparked LaMoure, the defending champion, to an 11-6 win against Washburn in the first round of the state Class B American Legion baseball tournament in Grand Forks. LaMoure sent 11 batters to the plate in its decisive rally. Aaron Stemen and Devin Olson led the LaMoure offense with four and three RBIs, respectively. Brett Schreiner collected three hits for Washburn.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Travis Dressler threw a complete-game four-hitter to pitch Bismarck past Williston 4-0 in the first round of the Western Division American Legion baseball tournament at Dickinson. Williston's Matt Gendreau gave the Keybirds a chance. He surrendered just one earned run while going the distance in 90-degree heat. A.J. Myer and Dave Shireley each rapped two hits and drove in a run for Bismarck.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Randy Will and Mike Clairmont held Washburn to five hits as the Bismarck B-squad swept Washburn 3-0 and 2-1 in American Legion baseball in Bismarck. Will, now 7-1, pitched a two-hit shutout in the first game. Clairmont, 1-0, held Washburn to three hits and Mick Fode cracked a home run in the second game. The Bismarck B-Squad upped its record to 19-4 for the season.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Mariano Rivera is the major league career leafertr with 652 saves. Trevor Hoffman is second on the list with 601.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
July 29
1751 — The first International World Title Prize Fight takes place in Harlston, England. The champion, Jack Slack of England, beats the challenger, M. Petit of France, in 25 minutes.
1934 — Paul Runyan beats Craig Wood on the 38th hole to win the PGA Championship at Park Country Club in Williamsville, N.Y.
1956 — Cathy Cornelius wins a playoff over Barbara McIntyre to win the U.S. Women's Open.
1957 — At the Polo Grounds in New York, Floyd Patterson TKOs Tommy Jackson at 1:52 of the 10th round to retain the heavyweight title.
1960 — The first American Football League preseason game is played in Buffalo, N.Y. The Boston Patriots, led by quarterback Butch Songin, beat the Bills 28-7 before 16,474 fans at War Memorial Stadium.
1979 — Amy Alcott shoots a 7-under 285 to beat Nancy Lopez in the Peter Jackson Classic, later named The du Maurier Classic. The du Maurier is one of the LPGA Tour's major championships from 1979-2000.
1986 — The U.S. Football League wins and loses in its lawsuit against the NFL. The jury finds the NFL violated antitrust laws, as the USFL claimed, but awards the USFL only $1 in damages.
1989 — Cuba's Javier Sotomayor becomes the first person to high jump 8 feet, breaking his world record at the Caribbean Championship in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He surpasses his mark of 7-11½.
1990 — Beth Daniel shoots a 66 to overcome a 5-shot deficit and win the LPGA Championship — her first major title in 12 years on the tour. Daniel beats Rosie Jones by one stroke and pockets $150,000, the largest in LPGA Tour history.
1992 — The U.S. 400-meter freestyle relay team wins the gold medal, with Matt Biondi and Tom Jager becoming the first U.S. male swimmers to win golds in three Olympics.
1996 — Michael Johnson sweeps to victory in an Olympic 400-meter record 43.49 seconds, while Carl Lewis leaps into history in Atlanta. Lewis' long jump of 27 feet, 10¾ inches earns him his ninth gold medal, equaling the American mark held by swimmer Mark Spitz.
2008 — Disgraced ex-NBA official Tim Donaghy admits he brought shame on his profession as a federal judge sentenced him to 15 months behind bars for a gambling scandal.
2012 — Kimberly Rhode wins the Olympic gold medal in women's skeet shooting, becoming the first American to take an individual-sport medal in five consecutive Olympics.
2012 — Dana Vollmer of the U.S. sets a world record to win the 100-meter butterfly at the London Olympics. Vollmer hits the wall in 55.98 seconds to shave 0.08 off the mark set by Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden at the 2009 world championships in Rome.
2015 — Russia's Natalya Ishchenko wins a record 18th career synchronized swimming gold medal at the world championships at Kazan, Russia.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!