Morning leadoff - July 28, 2021

SCHEDULE
Wednesday, July 28
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: North Dakota vs. N.D. Wild Card, 1:30 p.m.; Missouri vs. Iowa, 4 p.m. (Haaland Field); Minnesota vs. Kansas, 4:30 p.m.; South Dakota vs. Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan: 10 a.m./1/4/7 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: N.D. Wild Card vs. Minnesota, 9 a.m.; Iowa vs. South Dakota, 11:45 a.m.; Bismarck vs. Missouri, 2:15 p.m.; Kansas vs. North Dakota, 5 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan: 11 a.m./2/5 p.m. Class B State Tournament at Oakes.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Auto racing: Governor’s Cup (Night 1), Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: Iowa vs. Bismarck, 9 a.m.; Kansas vs. N.D. Wild Card, 11:45 a.m.; Minnesota vs. North Dakota, 2:15 p.m.; Missouri vs. South Dakota, 5 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan:2/5 p.m. Class A State Tournament at Jamestown.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Auto racing: Governor’s Cup (Night 2), Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: 9/11:45 a.m./2:15/5 p.m.
Indoor Football League: Green Bay Blizzard at Bismarck Bucks, 7:10 p.m.
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan: 12 p.m., 3 p.m. (if necessary). Class A State Tournament at Jamestown; Class B State Tournament at Oakes.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Babe Ruth baseball: Midwest Plains Regional (13-15-year olds) at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark: 10 a.m.
Legion baseball: Class A State Tournament at Jamestown; Class B State Tournament at Oakes.
Northwoods League: Bismarck at Waterloo, 4:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
Noon
KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota
TV TODAY
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB
Noon
BSN – Detroit at Minnesota
MLBN — St. Louis at Cleveland OR Detroit at Minnesota
3 p.m.
MLBN — Oakland at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle (joined in progress)
6 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay
9 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco OR Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs (games joined in progress)
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Brad Walsh has stepped down as head baseball coach at the University of Mary. He said he plans to pursue an opportunity in the private sector. Walsh spent two decades coaching U-Mary teams. He coached the softball team for 14 years and has been the baseball coach for six seasons, winning more than 500 games. Walsh, who is from Mandan, played college baseball at Bismarck State College and Mayville State. His U-Mary softball teams advanced to the NAIA national tournament seven times, finishing fourth in 2003.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): It's not hard to spot modified driver Mark Dahl of Bismarck at Dacotah Speedway. Just watch for the first car to pass the checkered flag. Dahl, running multiple cars, has won the last four modified features at the speedway to pull into a tie for the lead in the points standings. He shares the lead with Allen Kent of Minot. Dahl said he's not concerned about the points race. He's in racing for the camaraderie. He shares shop space with Brian Swenson and Daryn Schuler, with whom he trades ideas and strategy.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Al Kunick avenged his only loss of the season with a two-hit, 3-1 victory over Mandan in American Legion baseball at Municipal Ballpark. Kunick, now 9-1, lost to Mandan on June 30. This time, though, all Mandan could muster was a double by Chris Assel and a single by Allen Wetsch. Kunick struck out three and didn't issue a walk. Scott Hewitt paced a 14-hit Bismarck attack with three singles.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The 1965 Minnesota Twins won 102 games, the most in a single season in franchise history. The 2019 Twins won 101.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
July 28
1913 — The United States wins its first Davis Cup since 1902 by beating Britain three matches to two.
1928 — The Summer Olympics open in Amsterdam and the Olympic flame is lit for the first time.
1929 — The Chicago Cardinals become the first NFL team to train out of state, holding camp in Michigan.
1972 — The American Basketball Association announces that San Diego will receive a franchise and the NBA's Buffalo Braves relocate to San Diego and are renamed the San Diego Clippers.
1972 — The Dallas Cowboys beat the College All-Stars in Chicago 20-7.
1984 — The Summer Olympics open in Los Angeles with a record 140 nations competing. The Soviet Union and 13 Communist allies, including Cuba and East Germany, boycott the games.
1987 — Laura Davies shoots a 1-under 71 to defeat Ayako Okamoto and JoAnne Carner in an 18-hole playoff to win the U.S. Women's Open.
1987 — Angel Cordero Jr. becomes the fourth U.S. jockey to win 6,000 races when he rides Lost Kitty to victory at Monmouth Park, N.J.
1991 — Dennis Martinez pitches a perfect game for the Montreal Expos, who beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0.
1992 — American Mike Barrowman sets a world record in winning the 200-meter breaststroke, and Russian Evgueni Sadovyi becomes the Summer Olympics' first triple gold medalist, also smashing a world record in the men's 400-meter freestyle.
1994 — On the night baseball players set an Aug. 12 strike date, Kenny Rogers of the Texas Rangers pitches a perfect game for a 4-0 victory over California.
2000 — Blaine Wilson, America's pre-eminent gymnast, wins his fifth straight championship in St. Louis. He becomes the first gymnast to win five straight national titles since George Wheeler did it from 1937-41.
2009 — Germany's Paul Biedermann hands Michael Phelps his first major individual loss in four years, setting a world record in the 200-meter freestyle at the world championships in Rome. Phelps, a body length behind, loses for the first time in a major international meet since Ian Crocker beat him in the 100 butterfly final at the 2005 worlds.
2011 — Ryan Lochte celebrates the first world record set since high-tech bodysuits were banned 1 1/2 years ago. Lochte edges Michael Phelps in 200-meter individual medley at the world championships at Shanghai.
2013 — Brek Shea scores less than a minute after entering the game as a second-half substitute, giving the United States a 1-0 victory over Panama in the Gold Cup final. It's the fifth Gold Cup title for the Americans but their first since 2007.
2016 — Mirim Lee shoots a 10-under 62 to match the Women's British Open record and take a three-stroke lead in the major championship at tree-lined Woburn (England) Golf Club.
2016 — Stephan Jaeger shoots a 12-under 58 in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic in Hayward, Calif., for the lowest score in major tour play. The German finishes with a 10-foot birdie putt.
