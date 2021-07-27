Morning leadoff - July 28, 2021

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Brad Walsh has stepped down as head baseball coach at the University of Mary. He said he plans to pursue an opportunity in the private sector. Walsh spent two decades coaching U-Mary teams. He coached the softball team for 14 years and has been the baseball coach for six seasons, winning more than 500 games. Walsh, who is from Mandan, played college baseball at Bismarck State College and Mayville State. His U-Mary softball teams advanced to the NAIA national tournament seven times, finishing fourth in 2003.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): It's not hard to spot modified driver Mark Dahl of Bismarck at Dacotah Speedway. Just watch for the first car to pass the checkered flag. Dahl, running multiple cars, has won the last four modified features at the speedway to pull into a tie for the lead in the points standings. He shares the lead with Allen Kent of Minot. Dahl said he's not concerned about the points race. He's in racing for the camaraderie. He shares shop space with Brian Swenson and Daryn Schuler, with whom he trades ideas and strategy.