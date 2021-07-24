Morning Leadoff - July 25, 2021

SCHEDULE
Sunday, July 25
Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Monday, July 26
Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, July 27
Legion baseball: Class AA State Tournament at Mandan: No. 2 Fargo Post 2 vs. Fargo Post 400/Williston winner, 10 a.m.; No. 3 Minot vs. No. 6 Dickinson, 1 p.m.; No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Grand Forks, 4 p.m.; No. 8 Mandan vs. No. 1 West Fargo, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League: Waterloo at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – L.A. Angels at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.
FS2 — Greater Western Sydney at Essendon
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA Sonoma Nationals
GOLF
2:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Wales Open (Taped)
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Evian Championship
7:30 a.m.
CNBC — LPGA Evian Championship
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Senior Open Championship
Noon
GOLF — PGA 3M Open
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA 3M Open
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB
Noon
TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Boston
1 p.m.
BSN – L.A. Angels at Minnesota
3 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at L.A. Dodgers OR Oakland at Seattle
6 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final
10 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA BNP Paribas Poland Open, Final
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Singles Finals
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Watford City's offense came up big when it needed to, scoring 21 runs to sweep Makoti 10-0 and 11-0 for the Section 6 American Legion baseball championship. Doug Rolfson earned wins in both games for Watford City and homered in the second game. Trey Jacobson rapped four hits, including two home runs for Watford City in the first game. Jaren Enockson and Cade Karna were the pitchers of record for Makoti.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Justin Fischer scored one goal and assisted on another as the Capital City Young Guns defeated Grand Forks United 4-2 for the under 19 title at the Capital City Classic soccer tournament at Cottonwood Park. Tom Kirchoffner, T.J. Fischer and Travis Nagel scored Bismarck's other goals.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bill Hansen of Fargo blistered the seven-year-old Grand Forks Country Club course for a 68 to top all qualifiers as play began at the state amateur golf tournament. Hansen took medalist honors by a three-stroke margin. Former champion Jack Huseby of Bismarck, meanwhile, shot a 78 and found himself among 11 golfers playing off for the final seven spots in the championship flight.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Henry Blanco was 41 years, 290 days old when he homered in his Mariners debut in 2013 and Dave Winfield was 41 years, 185 days old when he homered in his Twins debut in 1993.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
July 25
1902 — Jim Jeffries knocks out Bob Fitzsimmons in the eighth round to retain the world heavyweight title.
1941 — Lefty Grove of the Boston Red Sox wins his 300th and last game, beating the Cleveland Indians 10-6.
1956 — Swaps sets an American record in a 1 5/8-mile race at Hollywood Park. Swaps runs the course in 2:38 1-5.
1956 — Jack Burke Jr. defeats Ted Kroll 3 and 2 in the final round to win the PGA championship.
1976 — In Montreal, Edwin Moses of the United States sets an Olympic record in the 400 hurdles with a time of 47.63.
1982 — Janet Anderson wins the U.S. Women's Open golf title, her first tournament victory.
2007 — Michael Rasmussen, the leader of the Tour de France, is removed from the race by his Rabobank team after winning the 16th stage. Rasmussen is sent home for violating (the team's) internal rules. The Danish cyclist missed random drug tests May 8 and June 28, saying he was in Mexico.
2010 — Alberto Contador wins the Tour de France for the third time in four years. Contador holds off a next-to-last day challenge from Andy Schleck of Luxembourg, his runner-up for a second consecutive year.
2010 — Jamie McMurray's victory in the Brickyard 400 gives owner Chip Ganassi the first team triple crown in American auto racing: winning the Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400 in the same year. McMurray won the season-opening Daytona 500 in February, and Ganassi IndyCar series driver Dario Franchitti won the Indy 500 in May.
2011 — The NFL Players Association executive board and 32 team reps vote unanimously to approve the terms of a deal to the end the 4½-month lockout. The final pact is for 10 years, without an opt-out clause.
2011 — Taylor Hoagland hits a two-run home run, Valerie Arioto and Megan Langenfeld have RBI singles and the United States beats rival Japan 6-4 to win its fifth straight World Cup of Softball championship.
2012 — Triple jumper Voula Papachristou is kicked off Greece's Olympic team by the Hellenic Olympic Committee for her comments on Twitter mocking African immigrants and expressing support for a far-right political party.
2015 — Maya Moore scores a record 30 points to lead the West to a 117-112 victory over the East in the WNBA All-Star Game. The league's reigning MVP scores eight straight points in the final 2 minutes to turn a one-point deficit into a 113-106 advantage.
