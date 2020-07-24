Morning Leadoff - July 25, 2020

SCHEDULE
Saturday, July 25
Auto racing: NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m.
Sunday, July 27
No local events scheduled.
Monday, July 27
Baseball: Bismarck Governors, at Mandan, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Bismarck Capital B at Region Tournament, Beulah.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, July 28
Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Dickinson, 2 p.m. Capitals, Reps, Senators, Mandan A’s at West Divisional Tournament, Jamestown; Bismarck Capital B at region rournament, Beulah.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, July 29
Baseball: Capitals, Reps, Senators, Mandan A’s at West Divisional Tournament, Jamestown; Bismarck Capital B at Region Tournament, Beulah.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
1 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — St. Kilda at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series e.p.t 200
4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 250
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf British Masters
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour 3M Open
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour 3M Open
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — Saratoga Live
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Samsung at Kia
MLB
Noon
FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
1 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
MLBN — Pittsburgh at St. Louis or Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
3 p.m.
FOX — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
6 p.m.
FOX — N.Y. Yankees at Washington
8 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Diego
NBA
11 a.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: L.A. Lakers vs. Orlando
3 p.m.
NBATV — Exhibition: Miami vs. Utah
TENNIS
11 a.m.
CBSSN — WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield
TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2; WTT: San Diego vs. Washington
WNBA
11 a.m.
ESPN — Seattle vs. New York
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana vs. Washington
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Golfer Hanna Borner of Washburn has signed a letter of intent to enroll at Minot State for the upcoming school year. Borner has been Washburn's top golfer for the last three seasons. She has played in four state Class B tournaments.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Mandan A's scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge Hettinger 6-5 for the title in the District 15 Class B American Legion baseball tournament at Dickinson. Eric Geffre knocked in the winning run to complete a 3-for-4 performance that included two doubles and four RBIs. Lee Boehm rapped two hits for the A's, including a double. Brent Henderson and Trevor Wyman socked two hits apiece for Hettinger. Aaron Boyer earned the win in relief of Boehm. Hettinger starter Eric Honeyman was charged with the loss.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bill Magstadt fired a three-hit shutout as Steele downed Wing-Tuttle-Robinson 7-0 in American Legion baseball at Steele. Magstadt walked two and struck out 11 as Steele ran its record to 14-1. Ken Fredrickson was tagged with the loss as WTR slipped to 12-9.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Minnesota Twins opened their inaugural season on April 11, 1961 with Pedro Ramos on the mound against the New York Yankees. Ramos got the win in a 6-0 Minnesota victory at Yankee Stadium.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
July 25
1902 — Jim Jeffries knocks out Bob Fitzsimmons in the eighth round to retain the world heavyweight title.
1941 — Lefty Grove of the Boston Red Sox wins his 300th and last game, beating the Cleveland Indians 10-6.
1956 — Swaps sets an American record in a 1 5/8-mile race at Hollywood Park. Swaps runs the course in 2:38 1-5.
1956 — Jack Burke Jr. defeats Ted Kroll 3 and 2 in the final round to win the PGA championship.
1976 — In Montreal, Edwin Moses of the United States sets an Olympic record in the 400 hurdles with a time of 47.63.
1982 — Janet Anderson wins the U.S. Women's Open golf title, her first tournament victory.
2007 — Michael Rasmussen, the leader of the Tour de France, is removed from the race by his Rabobank team after winning the 16th stage. Rasmussen is sent home for violating (the team's) internal rules. The Danish cyclist missed random drug tests May 8 and June 28, saying he was in Mexico.
2010 — Alberto Contador wins the Tour de France for the third time in four years. Contador holds off a next-to-last day challenge from Andy Schleck of Luxembourg, his runner-up for a second consecutive year.
2010 — Jamie McMurray's victory in the Brickyard 400 gives owner Chip Ganassi the first team triple crown in American auto racing: winning the Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500 and the Brickyard 400 in the same year. McMurray won the season-opening Daytona 500 in February, and Ganassi IndyCar series driver Dario Franchitti won the Indy 500 in May.
2011 — The NFL Players Association executive board and 32 team reps vote unanimously to approve the terms of a deal to the end the 4½-month lockout. The final pact is for 10 years, without an opt-out clause.
2011 — Taylor Hoagland hits a two-run home run, Valerie Arioto and Megan Langenfeld have RBI singles and the United States beats rival Japan 6-4 to win its fifth straight World Cup of Softball championship.
2012 — Triple jumper Voula Papachristou is kicked off Greece's Olympic team by the Hellenic Olympic Committee for her comments on Twitter mocking African immigrants and expressing support for a far-right political party.
2015 — Maya Moore scores a record 30 points to lead the West to a 117-112 victory over the East in the WNBA All-Star Game. The league's reigning MVP scores eight straight points in the final 2 minutes to turn a one-point deficit into a 113-106 advantage.
