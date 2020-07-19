Morning Leadoff - July 20, 2020

2009 — Lauren Lappin homers to start a three-run rally in the third inning, and the United States beats Australia 3-1 in the World Cup of Softball championship game at Oklahoma City.

2010 — One day after Ilya Kovalchuk of the New Jersey Devils agrees to a staggering contract, the NHL rejects the deal. Kovalchuk's landmark 17-year, $102 million contract with the Devils is deemed to circumvent the league's salary cap.

2012 — Brandt Snedeker surges to the lead with another bogey-free round at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, shooting a 6-under 64 that leaves him tied with Nick Faldo for the lowest 36-hole score in British Open history. Faldo posted a 130 total at Muirfield in 1992 — the lowest halfway total in any major — on the way to the last of his three British titles.

2014 — Rory McIlroy completes a wire-to-wire victory in the British Open to capture the third leg of the career Grand Slam. McIlroy closes with a 1-under 71 for a two-shot victory over Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler. McIlroy, winner of the 2011 U.S. Open and the 2012 PGA Championship, joins Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players with three different majors at age 25 or younger.