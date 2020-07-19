Morning Leadoff - July 20, 2020

SCHEDULE
Monday, July 20
Baseball: Bismarck Governors at Grand Forks, 5 p.m.; Bismarck Senators at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21
Baseball: West Fargo at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Minot Vistas at Mandan Chiefs, Memorial Ballpark, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators at Dickinson, 12 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Garrison, 4 p.m.; Beulah at Bismarck Capital B, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Wednesday, July 22
Baseball: Bismarck Capitals at Bismarck Reps, 5:30 p.m., Haaland; Pierre, S.D. at Mandan Chiefs, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Thursday, July 23
Baseball: Mandan Chiefs at Fargo Post 2, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Larks vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Auto racing: Mandan Dirt Series, Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Mandan Flickertails, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Saturday, July 25
Auto racing: NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway, Mandan.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m.
Sunday, July 27
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA King of the Lanes
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Summer Camp: Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees
8 p.m.
MLBN — Summer Camp: L.A. Angels at San Diego
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open Tipsport Elite Trophy
9 a.m.
TENNIS — 2020 (Re)Open Tipsport Elite Trophy; WTT: Philadelphia vs. Springfield & Chicago vs. San Diego; 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship
6 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: New York vs. Orange Country, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): With a little help from the weather, Mandan pitcher Andy Conlon was credited with a shutout win over Dickinson in American Legion baseball at Memorial Ballpark. The game, scheduled for nine innings, was called with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning with Mandan holding a 4-0 lead. Conlon held Dickinson to two hits, walked one and struck out six. Mandan managed just four hits off Dickinson's Tanner Dutchay. Reid Jungling and Brandon Austad singled in runs for the Chiefs.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Gabe Allen of Dickinson reigns as the new Big I state golf champion. Allen shot a one-under-par 71-72--143 at Riverwood Golf Course. Allen finished three strokes ahead of Josh Persons of Fargo, who carded a 71-75 -- 146. Katie Jacobson of Grand Forks took the girls championship, completing her 71-73 -- 144 in the rain at Riverwood. She fashioned a 12-stroke victory margin.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Don Shillander, Minot, hit 197 of 200 targets at 16 yards to win the state American Association trapshoot singles title at the Grand Forks Gun Club. Other state champions included Tom Porter, Cando, Class A; Leonard Peitsch, Minot, and Bruce Bonzer, Devils Lake, Class B; Al Lundgren, Mohall, Class C, and Steve Gregorson, Valley City, Class D. Sally Myers of Bismarck took women's honors. Ken Jennings of Bismarck won the state junior singles title.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Mike Trout was the last major leaguer to win consecutive All-Star Game MVP awards, in 2014 and 2015.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
July 20
1858 — Fans are charged for the first time to see a baseball game. Approximately 1,500 fans pay 50 cents to see the New York All-Stars beat Brooklyn 22-18 at Fashion Race Course on Long Island.
1958 — The PGA championship calls for medal play for the first time and Dow Finsterwald beats Billy Casper.
1963 — Mary Mills wins the U.S. Women's Open golf championship by three strokes over Sandra Palmer and Louise Suggs.
1974 — Carl Rosen's Chris Evert beats Miss Musket by 50 lengths in the winner-take-all match race at Hollywood Park.
1975 — Sandra Palmer wins the U.S. Women's Open golf championship by four strokes over Nancy Lopez, Joanne Carner and Sandra Post.
1997 — Justin Leonard closes with a 65 to win the British Open at 12-under 272 at Royal Troon. Leonard, whose closing round is one of the best in major championship history, takes the lead from Jesper Parnevik with a birdie on No. 17.
2002 — Tiger Woods, trying to win the third leg of the Grand Slam, shoots his worst round (81) as a professional, knocking himself out of contention.
2003 — Ben Curtis, an unknown PGA Tour rookie in his first major championship, wins the British Open. Despite four bogeys on the final seven holes, Curtis wins by a single shot over Vijay Singh and Thomas Bjorn.
2006 — Written off as hopeless just a day earlier, Floyd Landis has a once-in-a-lifetime ride to revive his sagging chances of victory in the Tour de France. Landis, who lost more than 8 minutes to the race leader Oscar Pereiro in a punishing stage just 24 hours earlier, puts himself into third place trailing the leader by 30 seconds.
2008 — Padraig Harrington is the first European in more than a century to win golf's oldest championship two years in a row. Harrington pulls away from mistake-prone Greg Norman and holds off a late charge by Ian Poulter for a four-shot victory in the British Open.
2009 — Lauren Lappin homers to start a three-run rally in the third inning, and the United States beats Australia 3-1 in the World Cup of Softball championship game at Oklahoma City.
2010 — One day after Ilya Kovalchuk of the New Jersey Devils agrees to a staggering contract, the NHL rejects the deal. Kovalchuk's landmark 17-year, $102 million contract with the Devils is deemed to circumvent the league's salary cap.
2012 — Brandt Snedeker surges to the lead with another bogey-free round at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, shooting a 6-under 64 that leaves him tied with Nick Faldo for the lowest 36-hole score in British Open history. Faldo posted a 130 total at Muirfield in 1992 — the lowest halfway total in any major — on the way to the last of his three British titles.
2014 — Rory McIlroy completes a wire-to-wire victory in the British Open to capture the third leg of the career Grand Slam. McIlroy closes with a 1-under 71 for a two-shot victory over Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler. McIlroy, winner of the 2011 U.S. Open and the 2012 PGA Championship, joins Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players with three different majors at age 25 or younger.
2015 — Zach Johnson rolls in a 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and outlasts Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a three-man playoff to win the British Open. Jordan Spieth, looking to win his third straight major, falls one shot short of joining the playoff.
