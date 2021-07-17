Morning Leadoff - July 18, 2021

SCHEDULE
Sunday, July 18
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Jamestown Tournament; Bismarck Capitals at Minot Metros, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League: Willmar at Bismarck, 4:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Monday, July 19
Legion baseball: Bismarck Governors at Williston, 4 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20
Legion baseball: Mandan at Bismarck Governors, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Bismarck Capitals at Dickinson, 6:30 p.m.
Northwoods League: All-Star Game at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21
Legion baseball: Class A West Region Tournament at Watford City; Miles City at Mandan Chiefs, 5 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MLB
Noon
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix
2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals
BIG3 BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — Week 2
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Final Stage
FIBA MEN’S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Exhibition: Spain vs. U.S.
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — British Open
6 a.m.
NBC — British Open
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Barbasol Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MLB
Noon
BSN – Minnesota at Detroit
TBS — San Diego at Washington
3 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona OR Cleveland at Oakland
6 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Singles & Doubles Finals
1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Hall of Fame Open, Singles Final
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Andy Bargmann blanked Jamestown 6-0 as Bismarck picked up a semifinal win in the state 15-year-old Babe Ruth baseball tournament. Kole Bauer rapped two hits for Bismarck and scored twice. Josh Seibel helped the Bismarck cause with a hit and two runs scored.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Bismarck golfer Tim Kunick has earned a trip to the Optimist International Junior Golf Championships at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Kunick, who will be a senior at Bismarck High School this fall, earned a berth in the 250-golfer event by placing fourth with a 70 at the Midwest Region qualifier last month. He will compete in the 16-to-18 age division.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Catcher Craig Hessinger drilled two home runs and doubled to lead the Bismarck Royals over the Minot B-squad in Legion baseball at Minot. Hessinger knocked in six runs as the Royals won 9-6. The Royals improved to 14-3 on the season.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Pete Rose holds the major-league career record for most times on base with 5,929. Barry Bonds is second with 5,599 and Ty Cobb third with 5,532.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
July 18
1896 — James Foulis wins the U.S. Men's Open golf championship at Shinnecock Hills, Southampton, N.Y.
1927 — Ty Cobb of the Philadelphia Athletics doubles off the glove of Harry Heilmann for his 4,000th hit.
1951 — Jersey Joe Walcott, at 37, becomes the oldest fighter to win the world heavyweight title with a seventh-round knockout of Ezzard Charles at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh.
1970 — San Francisco's Willie Mays gets career hit number 3,000 off Montreal's Mike Wegener in the second inning.
1975 — The trial of Dave Forbes, the first pro athlete to be indicted for a crime committed during play, ends in a hung jury. Forbes, of the Boston Bruins, was indicted for excessive force used on an opponent. Forbes' victim was Henry Boucha in a game on Jan. 4 against the North Stars at Minnesota. The prosecution decides not to seek a retrial.
1987 — New York's Don Mattingly ties Dale Long's 31-year-old major league record when he homers for the eighth consecutive game in the Yankees' 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.
1993 — Greg Norman shoots a 64 on the final day to set a record with a 13-under 267 and wins the British Open. Norman wins by two strokes over defending champion Nick Faldo.
1995 — Britain's Jonathan Edwards breaks the 10-year-old world triple jump record, leaping 59 feet in the Salamanca Provincial meet. Edwards tops the previous mark of 58-11½ set in 1985 by Willie Banks of the United States.
1999 — Jean Van de Velde's triple bogey on the 72nd hole sets the stage for Paul Lawrie to become the first Scotsman to win the British Open in his native land since Tommy Armour in 1931. Lawrie, 10 strokes behind when the final round began, wins the four-hole playoff over Van de Velde and Justin Leonard, making birdies on the last two holes to complete the biggest comeback in a major.
1999 — David Cone dazzles the Montreal Expos, throwing the 14th perfect game in modern history to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-0 victory.
2005 — In Oklahoma City, the United States loses a tournament title game for the first time since 1997, falling 3-1 to Japan in the championship of the inaugural World Cup of Softball. The Americans, which lost to Canada earlier in this tournament, lost to Australia 1-0 in the championship game of the 1997 Superball, held in Ohio.
2010 — Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa shoots a 1-under 71 for a seven-stroke victory at 16-under 272 in the British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews. Lee Westwood of England finishes second.
