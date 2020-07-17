Morning Leadoff - July 17, 2020

SCHEDULE
Saturday, July 18
Baseball: Watford City at Bismarck Senators, 1 p.m.; Bismarck Capitals at Dickinson Volunteers, 5 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Bismarck Bull Moose vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35/7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Sunday, July 19
Baseball: Bismarck Drillers at Bismarck Capital B, 5:30 p.m., Dwyer Field.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, 12:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Monday, July 20
Baseball: Bismarck Senators at Watford City, 5:30 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Bull Moose, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21
Baseball: West Fargo at Bismarck Governors, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Minot Vistas at Mandan Chiefs, Memorial Ballpark, 5:30 p.m.; Bismarck Senators at Dickinson, 12 p.m.; Mandan A’s at Garrison, 4 p.m.; Beulah at Bismarck Capital B, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
BASEBALL
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks vs. Chicago Dogs
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — North Melbourne at Richmond
10 p.m.
FS2 — Port Adelaide at Carlton
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: My Bariatric Solutions 300
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA: Cadillac Grand Prix Of Sebring
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Vankor 350
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN —Iowa IndyCar 250's Race 2
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
2:30 p.m.
NBC — AVP Champions Cup Series
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Memorial Tournament
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Memorial Tournament
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
4 p.m.
NBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series Haskell Invitational
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Kiwoom at SK
MLB
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer Camp: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees
MLBN — Summer Camp: N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Semifinals, Tipsport Elite Trophy Day 1, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE Day 2
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Orange County vs. Orlando
Noon
TENNIS —2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE Day 2
3 p.m.
CBSSN — WTT: Washington vs. Philadelphia
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Mandan split a pair of games in the Post 14 Invitational Legion baseball tournament at Jamestown. The Chiefs downed Devils Lake 10-0 in their first game and stumbled 6-3 against Coon Rapids, Minn. Sam Salveson pitched a three-hit five-inning shutout for Mandan against Devils Lake. Aaron Janz went 3-for-3 with a home run against Coon Rapids. Jordy Wenstrom was the losing pitcher, just his third setback in 10 decisions.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan out-hit Jamestown 10-2 for a 10-4 win in the third-place game at the Post 14 Invitational Legion baseball tournament in Jamestown. Loren Novak and Reo Olson combined to hold Jamestown to two hits. Novak and Tate Meyhoff connected for home runs for the winning Chiefs. Nate Lighthizer and Ray Johnson added two hits apiece for Mandan, now 33-15 on the season.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Terry Presthus and Ken Lee combined to pitch Riverdale past Butte 3-2 in American legion Baseball at Butte. Butte managed just two singles off Presthus, the starter, and Lee, who relieved in the sixth inning. Riverdale improved its record to 12-5 with the victory.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Joe Mauer was the last Minnesota Twin to win the American League MVP award, in 2009.
SPORTS HISTORY
By The Associated Press
July 18
1896 — James Foulis wins the U.S. Men's Open golf championship at Shinnecock Hills, Southampton, N.Y.
1927 — Ty Cobb of the Philadelphia Athletics doubles off the glove of Harry Heilmann for his 4,000th hit.
1951 — Jersey Joe Walcott, at 37, becomes the oldest fighter to win the world heavyweight title with a seventh-round knockout of Ezzard Charles at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh.
1970 — San Francisco's Willie Mays gets career hit number 3,000 off Montreal's Mike Wegener in the second inning.
1975 — The trial of Dave Forbes, the first pro athlete to be indicted for a crime committed during play, ends in a hung jury. Forbes, of the Boston Bruins, was indicted for excessive force used on an opponent. Forbes' victim was Henry Boucha in a game on Jan. 4 against the North Stars at Minnesota. The prosecution decides not to seek a retrial.
1987 — New York's Don Mattingly ties Dale Long's 31-year-old major league record when he homers for the eighth consecutive game in the Yankees' 7-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.
1993 — Greg Norman shoots a 64 on the final day to set a record with a 13-under 267 and wins the British Open. Norman wins by two strokes over defending champion Nick Faldo.
1995 — Britain's Jonathan Edwards breaks the 10-year-old world triple jump record, leaping 59 feet in the Salamanca Provincial meet. Edwards tops the previous mark of 58-11½ set in 1985 by Willie Banks of the United States.
1999 — Jean Van de Velde's triple bogey on the 72nd hole sets the stage for Paul Lawrie to become the first Scotsman to win the British Open in his native land since Tommy Armour in 1931. Lawrie, 10 strokes behind when the final round began, wins the four-hole playoff over Van de Velde and Justin Leonard, making birdies on the last two holes to complete the biggest comeback in a major.
1999 — David Cone dazzles the Montreal Expos, throwing the 14th perfect game in modern history to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-0 victory.
2005 — In Oklahoma City, the United States loses a tournament title game for the first time since 1997, falling 3-1 to Japan in the championship of the inaugural World Cup of Softball. The Americans, which lost to Canada earlier in this tournament, lost to Australia 1-0 in the championship game of the 1997 Superball, held in Ohio.
2010 — Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa shoots a 1-under 71 for a seven-stroke victory at 16-under 272 in the British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews. Lee Westwood of England finishes second.
